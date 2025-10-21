Third Saudi Film Confex starts on Wednesday

RIYADH: The third edition of the Saudi Film Confex begins on Wednesday with the slogan “A Gathering That Transforms the Scene.” The event is taking place until Oct. 25 in Riyadh.

Organized by the Saudi Film Commission, the event serves as a major platform bringing together filmmakers, investors, and experts from inside and outside the Kingdom.

It provides a comprehensive dialogue that contributes to shaping the future of Saudi cinema, exploring opportunities for cooperation, and highlighting leading international experiences to strengthen the global presence of the Saudi film industry.

The event offers a rich and diverse discussion program addressing topics such as investment and financing in film production; the efforts of various entities within the Kingdom to empower the industry; and matters relating to intellectual property, archiving, and the preservation of visual identity and memory.

It also sheds light on regional and international partnerships; artificial intelligence and its applications in production and post-production; the role of the non-profit sector in supporting cinematic programs; pathways for talent development; and academic programs in universities.

It also celebrates Saudi filmmakers and their experiences; reviews the current state of collaboration with international film bodies; and discusses the latest developments in film distribution and screening.

A series of artistic, cultural, and educational activities at the event are designed to offer an interactive experience for visitors of all backgrounds, from amateurs to professionals.

Activities include an aerial cinematography competition, a Misk art exhibition, the talent zone, the technology and innovation zone, the film podcast, the children’s zone, the business space, confex murals, the open short film competition, and the best pavilion design competition.

The organization of the third edition builds on the remarkable successes of the previous two editions, reaffirming the Saudi Film Commission’s role in supporting creators, empowering national talent, and fostering an environment that promotes a thriving film industry.