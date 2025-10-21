Saudi Arabia attends forest management talks in Istanbul

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification is participating in the Country-Led Initiative “Forest Fires: Preparedness and Innovative Technologies” in Istanbul, Turkiye, in cooperation with the UN Forum on Forests Secretariat.
The initiative, which began on Oct. 20 and ends on Wednesday, focuses on sharing expertise, developing wildfire management policies, promoting sustainable forest practices, and using modern technologies to address climate change.
The event includes high-level dialogue, sessions on international best practices, and a field visit to observe practical applications in forest and wildfire management, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
Saudi Arabia’s delegation attended the opening session, held bilateral meetings with countries and international organizations, reviewed innovative wildfire response technologies, and explored ways to localize them in the Kingdom.
Mutlaq Abu Athnain, deputy CEO of the center, reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to international cooperation.
He highlighted efforts to develop forests, restore degraded areas, and protect them from fires, stressing the importance of regional and global collaboration to safeguard natural resources.
The center’s participation underscores its dedication to protecting forests, enhancing sustainability, and advancing policies and capacities to address environmental risks, the SPA reported.
Burj Al Khazzan reimagined for a sustainable Riyadh
Riyadh’s landmark water tower could be transformed into a cultural and ecological space by 2030
The concept will blendNajdi architecture, bioclimatic innovation, and sensory experience
Updated 10 min 40 sec ago
Zeina Zbibo
RIYADH: In the heart of Al-Watan Park, in the historic district of Al-Futah, stands a familiar yet overlooked silhouette: the Burj Al Khazzan. This 61-meter-tall water tower, built in the 1970s by Swedish architect Sune Lindstrom, long served a crucial role: storing water for a rapidly growing capital.
Today, as Riyadh redefines its urban identity under Vision 2030 and the Green Riyadh initiative, the Burj may soon begin a new life — cultural, ecological, symbolic.
Still at the conceptual stage, the transformation project was envisioned by Stella Amae, a Franco-Japanese architecture firm based in Paris and Barcelona, after a consultation launched by the Public Investment Fund.
“The Burj is a unique object. It speaks of heritage, of water, of collective memory. We want to make it a living landmark, a Tree of Life,” said Alexandre Stella, co-founder of Stella Amae.
The design draws inspiration from the trunk of the date palm — a regional symbol — and the triangular patterns of Najdi architecture. The structure would become a bioclimatic facade, interacting with air, light, sound, and humidity to create a true sensorial ecosystem.
“We envisioned a living skin, one that breathes. It would capture the sounds of the city, diffuse soft light, include bird nesting boxes … This would not be a frozen monument, but a living urban organism,” he added.
More than an architectural gesture, the project aims to meet a social need: to create a space for gathering, contemplation, and transmission — in a district already rich in cultural institutions.
FASTFACT
The proposed structure includes
A public space at the base of the tower combining cultural and commercial activities
A rooftop designed to host events and offer breathtaking views over the park
Subtle lighting of the structure, activated during celebrations and special occasions
“The neighbourhood lacks a central point, a gathering space. The water tower could become that symbolic core,” Stella said.
A sustainable, reversible, and experimental architecture
The project follows a sustainable and experiential design approach, with particular attention to environmental impact and long-term viability.
One of its key technical features is the use of ultra-high performance fiber concrete — a cutting-edge French engineering innovation that ensures structural strength and durability over time.
Another central principle is reversibility. The bioclimatic facade is designed as a lightweight, removable structure, non-invasive to the original building — allowing full restoration of the water tower if needed, in a spirit of heritage preservation and architectural temporality.
The project involves international creative talent, including Studio Jouan for sound design and BOA Light Studio for lighting. No local partners have been involved yet, because the project is still in the exploratory phase.
The targeted potential delivery date is 2030 — echoing the broader transformation milestones of the Saudi capital.
While the project is at a design phase, Stella Amae is currently working on an archaeology research center and museum in Al-Sufouh, Dubai, with X-Architects.
The firm has also contributed to several major projects in the Middle East, including a residential project at Diriyah Gate 2 with AS.Architecture Studio in Paris and the Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Grand Mosque in Diriyah, in collaboration with X-Architects from Dubai.
However, the potential Burj Al-Khazzan project holds a unique place in their approach: “It raises questions about urban heritage, water, memory … It is not just an architectural object. It is a piece of the city, a piece of history that we want to turn into the future,” Stella said.
Turning a former water tower into a Tree of Life is a powerful metaphor for a city seeking to grow a new kind of urbanism — one that honors its past and looks toward a more sustainable future.
Saudi cultural movement in the spotlight at Central Saint Martins college in London
Symposium aims to highlight the significant effects of Saudi arts, culture and innovation in shaping the future of creativity across the region
Titled ‘New Directions from the Middle East and Asia,’ the event is organized by Ghadah Alharthi, a cultural adviser and associate professor in culture and innovation
Updated 22 October 2025
Arab News
LONDON: Central Saint Martins college in London hosted an arts and culture symposium on Tuesday that explored the cultural transformation in Saudi Arabia, and its influence across the wider region.
The event, titled “New Directions from the Middle East and Asia,” was organized by Ghadah Alharthi, a cultural adviser and associate professor of culture and innovation at the college, which is part of the University of the Arts London. It aimed to highlight the significant effects Saudi arts, culture and innovation are having in shaping the future of creativity across the Middle East and Asia.
It offered the gathered experts and creative professionals a day of panel discussions showcasing the Kingdom’s cultural movement and its role in connecting the Middle East and Asia to the wider world.
Alharthi told the participants how the Saudi Vision 2030 plan for national development and diversification emphasizes the development of people as a foundation for cultural innovation. The symposium also highlighted the role of cultural institutions in efforts to support and nurture emerging talent, and examined the role innovation and creativity play in enhancing cultural communities and boosting the creative economy.
The participants included Saudi artist Lulwah Al-Homoud, the founder of Isdar in Riyadh, whose works were on display at the event; Sheikha Marwa bint Rashid Al-Khalifa, president of the Bahrain Arts Society; Aryana Khan, head of cultural networking organization Frieze Connect; Suzy Sikorski, director of business development at Bonhams auction house; Mimi Nguyen, a lecturer in digital innovation and founder of Nguyen Wahed Gallery in New York; and Peter Harrigan from Medina Publishing in the UK.
Saudi crown prince congratulates Japan’s new premier
Updated 22 October 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Sanae Takaichi as she become Japan’s first female prime minister, the Saudi Press Agency reported early on Wednesday.
Japan’s parliament elected Takaichi on Tuesday and she underlined her commitment to boosting Japanese defense as she prepared to host visiting U.S. President Donald Trump next week.
Takaichi replaces outgoing Shigeru Ishiba after the long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party suffered disastrous losses in July elections for parliament’s upper house and lost its majority in the lower house last year.
Her election comes a day after the LDP struck a deal in a fragile coalition with a new partner expected to pull her governing bloc further to the right.
Significant improvement in Saudi cities on global stage
Kearney report attributes remarkable progress to investment in infrastructure, innovation, and livability
Updated 22 October 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi cities have shown a significant improvement on the international stage, underlining the rapid pace of transformation the Kingdom is witnessing under its Vision 2030.
The Global Cities Report by management consultant Kearney has highlighted the remarkable progress in Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah and Dammam, thanks to sustained investment in infrastructure, innovation, and livability.
The report is based on the Global Cities Index and Global Cities Outlook. GCI measures 158 cities across key dimensions like business activity, human capital, information exchange, cultural experience, and political engagement, ultimately evaluating a city’s ability to attract, retain, and generate global flows of people, capital, and ideas.
The index found that Riyadh advanced eight places to 56th, and posted strong gains in personal well-being and continues to lead in Foreign Direct Investment inflows, reinforcing its role as the leading national magnet for global investment.
Jeddah achieved a 1-rank increase and is placed 83rd worldwide, benefiting from its growing commercial and cultural activity and its rising role as a commercial and entrepreneurship hub.
Other Saudi cities such as Makkah, Madinah and Dammam significantly improved their rankings, reflecting the success of efforts to diversify development beyond the capital, the report showed.
AI tops agenda on day 1 of first conference on innovation and entrepreneurship in Saudi academia
Other topics include economic impact of university business accelerators, and the development of performance indicators to enhance entrepreneurial sustainability
Workshops include one that tackled the challenges of teaching entrepreneurship to people with impaired hearing, and how to help them develop as innovators
Updated 21 October 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: The use of generative artificial intelligence in efforts to foster a university environment that stimulates innovation and creativity among students was one of the topics discussed on Tuesday at the inaugural Conference on Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Saudi Universities.
The economic impact of university business accelerators, and the development of performance indicators to enhance entrepreneurial sustainability were among the other subjects discussed on the opening day of the two-day event. Other sessions explored the latest concepts and practices in innovation and entrepreneurial transformation within universities.
The conference, organized by King Abdulaziz University, features a distinguished group of local and international speakers, and brings together researchers and specialists from academic institutions and national organizations, as well as local and international think tanks, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
International research discussions delved into entrepreneurial opportunities in AI-driven supply chains, and the influence of entrepreneurial leadership in efforts to promote innovation and achieve institutional excellence.
The conference also featured several workshops, during which participants explored pathways for establishing university startups, and the steps required to build entrepreneurial ventures in academic settings. Another topic was support for the outputs of academic research and how they might be transformed into economically significant products.
An interactive session titled “Silent Entrepreneurship” tackled the challenges of teaching entrepreneurship to people with impaired hearing, and proposed solutions to help them integrate with the innovation ecosystem. The session also included a hands-on exercise on the development of financial and investment awareness.
Other workshops focused on opportunities and challenges in the water sector, the future of water-related technologies in efforts to promote sustainability, and the use of AI by innovators and entrepreneurs. The conference concludes on Wednesday.