You are here

  • Home
  • Burj Al Khazzan reimagined for a sustainable Riyadh

Burj Al Khazzan reimagined for a sustainable Riyadh

Burj Al Khazzan reimagined for a sustainable Riyadh
1 / 2
The Burj Al Khazzan in Riyadh, reimagined by Stella Amae architects : a concept blending heritage and sustainability. (Supplied)
Burj Al Khazzan reimagined for a sustainable Riyadh
2 / 2
The project also mobilizes international talents, such as Studio Jouan for sound design and BOA Light Studio for lighting. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v5zxm

Updated 7 min 30 sec ago
Follow

Burj Al Khazzan reimagined for a sustainable Riyadh

Burj Al Khazzan reimagined for a sustainable Riyadh
  • Riyadh’s landmark water tower could be transformed into a cultural and ecological space by 2030
  • The concept will blend Najdi architecture, bioclimatic innovation, and sensory experience
Updated 7 min 30 sec ago
Zeina Zbibo
Follow

RIYADH: In the heart of Al-Watan Park, in the historic district of Al-Futah, stands a familiar yet overlooked silhouette: the Burj Al Khazzan. This 61-meter-tall water tower, built in the 1970s by Swedish architect Sune Lindstrom, long served a crucial role: storing water for a rapidly growing capital.

Today, as Riyadh redefines its urban identity under Vision 2030 and the Green Riyadh initiative, the Burj may soon begin a new life — cultural, ecological, symbolic.

Still at the conceptual stage, the transformation project was envisioned by Stella Amae, a Franco-Japanese architecture firm based in Paris and Barcelona, with the view to propose it to the Public Investment Fund.

“The Burj is a unique object. It speaks of heritage, of water, of collective memory. We want to make it a living landmark, a Tree of Life,” said Alexandre Stella, co-founder of Stella Amae.




The concept structure : a bioclimatic façade that interacts with air, light, sound and humidity. (Supplied)

The design draws inspiration from the trunk of the date palm — a regional symbol — and the triangular patterns of Najdi architecture. The structure would become a bioclimatic facade, interacting with air, light, sound, and humidity to create a true sensorial ecosystem.

“We envisioned a living skin, one that breathes. It would capture the sounds of the city, diffuse soft light, include bird nesting boxes … This would not be a frozen monument, but a living urban organism,” he added.

More than an architectural gesture, the project aims to meet a social need: to create a space for gathering, contemplation, and transmission — in a district already rich in cultural institutions.

FASTFACT

The proposed structure includes

  • A public space at the base of the tower combining cultural and commercial activities

  • A rooftop designed to host events and offer breathtaking views over the park

  • Subtle lighting of the structure, activated during celebrations and special occasions

“The neighbourhood lacks a central point, a gathering space. The water tower could become that symbolic core,” Stella said.

A sustainable, reversible, and experimental architecture

The project follows a sustainable and experiential design approach, with particular attention to environmental impact and long-term viability.

One of its key technical features is the use of ultra-high performance fiber concrete — a cutting-edge French engineering innovation that ensures structural strength and durability over time.




The design is inspired by the trunk of the date palm and the triangular motifs of Najdi architecture. (Supplied)

Another central principle is reversibility. The bioclimatic facade is designed as a lightweight, removable structure, non-invasive to the original building — allowing full restoration of the water tower if needed, in a spirit of heritage preservation and architectural temporality.

The project involves international creative talents, including Sébastien Jouan from Studio Jouan for acoustic and sound design, and Jean-Marie Priol, creative director at BOA Light Studio, for lighting. No local partners have been involved yet, because the project is still in the exploratory phase.

The targeted potential delivery date is 2030 — echoing the broader transformation milestones of the Saudi capital.

While the project is at a design phase, Stella Amae is currently working on an archaeology research center and museum in Al-Sufouh, Dubai, with X-Architects.




Concept overview: a lively public space at the base of the tower, an event rooftop overlooking the park, and discreet lighting activated for special occasions. (Supplied)

The firm has also contributed to several major projects in the Middle East, including a residential project at Diriyah Gate 2 with AS.Architecture Studio in Paris and the Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Grand Mosque in Diriyah, in collaboration with X-Architects from Dubai.

However, the potential Burj Al-Khazzan project holds a unique place in their approach: “It raises questions about urban heritage, water, memory … It is not just an architectural object. It is a piece of the city, a piece of history that we want to turn into the future,” Stella said.

Turning a former water tower into a Tree of Life is a powerful metaphor for a city seeking to grow a new kind of urbanism — one that honors its past and looks toward a more sustainable future.

Topics: architecture culture

Related

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Insect Architecture’
books

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Insect Architecture’

Arab–Pakistani design fusion earns Islamabad institute prestigious Aga Khan Architecture Award 2025
Lifestyle

Arab–Pakistani design fusion earns Islamabad institute prestigious Aga Khan Architecture Award 2025

National program launched to track invasive and non-native marine species

National program launched to track invasive and non-native marine species
Updated 59 min 6 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

National program launched to track invasive and non-native marine species

National program launched to track invasive and non-native marine species
  • It is the first coordinated national effort to create a database of non-native and invasive marine species in the Kingdom’s waters
Updated 59 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Wildlife has introduced a new national program to track invasive marine species in the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

In collaboration with the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, the program aims to reinforce the country’s efforts to conserve marine biodiversity and protect ecosystems.

It is the first coordinated national effort to create a comprehensive database of non-native and invasive marine species in the Kingdom’s waters.

The program uses advanced research methods including field surveys, DNA barcoding and maritime traffic analysis to develop accurate scientific imaging of species distribution and dispersal pathways.

Preliminary results revealed hundreds of potential non-native marine species, including 181 in the Red Sea and 168 in the Arabian Gulf.

These species are most concentrated in areas close to ports and coastal infrastructure, areas that the program is targeting with monitoring and environmental planning.

The program has also established the region’s first genetic fingerprint library for potential non-native marine species, for rapid identification of future threats.

Furthermore, it has strengthened national capacities through training and improved marine biosecurity in line with international standards.

Based on these results, NCW is developing a national marine biosecurity framework to prevent and manage invasive species in cooperation with the relevant authorities.

NCW CEO Mohammed Qurban said that this program reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to promoting scientific research and its applications in marine environment protection, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative.

Topics: Green & Blue

Related

Environment minister launches digital platform to enhance plant, animal health services
Saudi Arabia

Environment minister launches digital platform to enhance plant, animal health services

Environment minister opens Saudi Agriculture Exhibition, oversees signing of agreements worth $960m photos
Saudi Arabia

Environment minister opens Saudi Agriculture Exhibition, oversees signing of agreements worth $960m

‘Amazonia Awakens’ brings rainforest magic to Boulevard World

‘Amazonia Awakens’ brings rainforest magic to Boulevard World
Updated 23 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

‘Amazonia Awakens’ brings rainforest magic to Boulevard World

‘Amazonia Awakens’ brings rainforest magic to Boulevard World
  • Latest attraction is fusion of fantasy, excitement, and visual spectacle suitable for families and adventure seekers
Updated 23 October 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Boulevard World has opened a new aquatic attraction, “Amazonia Awakens,” as a part of Riyadh Season 2025, offering a mix of adventure, fantasy, and stunning visual effects.

The storytelling is inspired by the mystique of tropical rainforests, offering an interactive journey through a vividly designed, Amazon-inspired, immersive world, according to a recent Saudi Press Agency report.

The adventure begins aboard a boat gliding through ancient ruins and a dark tunnel filled with dramatic sound, light, and interactive effects.

It builds up to a heart-pounding moment where the boat plunges 20 meters down, crowned by a massive wave.

Lasting about 10 minutes, “Amazonia Awakens” delivers a captivating fusion suitable for families and adventure seekers.

Amazonia is just one of the latest offering of Boulevard World, one of the venues for Riyadh Season, which opened on October 10 and will run until May 2, 2026. (SPA)

Amazonia is one of the latest offerings of Boulevard World, a venue for Riyadh Season, which opened on Oct. 10 and runs until May 2, 2026.

There are other festivals held elsewhere in the Kingdom throughout the year to boost tourism, one of the key programs of Saudi Vision 2030.

During a pre-opening announcement on Oct. 6, Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Alalshikh reported that Riyadh Season has already attracted 20 million visitors from 135 countries.

Riyadh Season’s other key venues include Boulevard City, the Kingdom and ANB arenas, Dunes of Arabia, and Riyadh Zoo.

Topics: Riyadh Season 2025 Boulevard World

Related

Boulevard City welcomes latest entertainment and esports hub
Saudi Arabia

Boulevard City welcomes latest entertainment and esports hub

Saudi Arabia opens first phase of Sports Boulevard
Business & Economy

Saudi Arabia opens first phase of Sports Boulevard

Saudi leaders send messages of condolence to Kuwaiti emir after death of former diplomat

Saudi leaders send messages of condolence to Kuwaiti emir after death of former diplomat
Updated 23 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi leaders send messages of condolence to Kuwaiti emir after death of former diplomat

Saudi leaders send messages of condolence to Kuwaiti emir after death of former diplomat
Updated 23 October 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent their condolences to the emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on Wednesday following the death of Sheikh Ali Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at the age of 75.

He was a diplomat who served in several high-ranking positions, including acting undersecretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and director of the ministry’s European Department, The Times Kuwait reported.

In separate cables, the king and crown prince offered their prayers that God would forgive the deceased and have mercy on him, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli draft laws for annexation of Palestinian land

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli draft laws for annexation of Palestinian land
Updated 22 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli draft laws for annexation of Palestinian land

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli draft laws for annexation of Palestinian land
  • Kingdom says it firmly rejects all settlement and expansionist activity by Israeli occupation authorities in the West Bank
  • Foreign Ministry reminds international community of its responsibility to implement UN resolutions and halt Israeli encroachment
Updated 22 October 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry condemned the preliminary approval by the Israeli parliament on Wednesday of two draft laws, one of which seeks to legitimize an illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank, and another attempting to impose Israeli sovereignty over the entire territory.

The Kingdom said it firmly rejected all settlement and expansionist activity by Israeli occupation authorities in the West Bank, and reaffirmed its support for the right of Palestinians to establish an independent state based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with international resolutions.

The ministry reminded the international community of its responsibility to implement UN resolutions and halt Israeli encroachments on Palestinian territory, and called for a peace process that results in a two-state solution to achieve security and stability in the region, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Earlier, Israeli lawmakers voted in the Knesset to advance two bills related to annexation of the West Bank, a goal promoted by far-right ministers. The drafts will have to go through three additional votes in the parliament to become law.

The first bill, which passed by 32 votes to 9, proposes annexation of a large Israeli settlement east of Jerusalem. The second, which proposes annexation of the entire West Bank, narrowly passed by 25 votes to 24.

Topics: Occupied West Bank Israeli annexation plan

Related

The Israeli national flag flutters as apartments are seen in the background in the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim.
Middle-East

Israeli lawmakers approve advancement of West Bank annexation bills

UAE reiterates ‘red line’ over West Bank annexation
Middle-East

UAE reiterates ‘red line’ over West Bank annexation

Eastern Province governor receives Belgian envoy to Saudi Arabia

Eastern Province governor receives Belgian envoy to Saudi Arabia
Updated 22 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

Eastern Province governor receives Belgian envoy to Saudi Arabia

Eastern Province governor receives Belgian envoy to Saudi Arabia
Updated 22 October 2025
Arab News

Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz received the Belgian Ambassador to the Kingdom Pascal Gregoire in Dammam on Wednesday.

He also received UAE’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Matar Salem Al-Dhaheri, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the meetings, all sides discussed bilateral relations and various topics of common interest.

Latest updates

Israel launches series of strikes on east Lebanon

Israel launches series of strikes on east Lebanon

Syrian forces agree truce with French-led jihadist group

Syrian forces agree truce with French-led jihadist group

Ukraine says Russia returned 1,000 bodies

Ukraine says Russia returned 1,000 bodies

National program launched to track invasive and non-native marine species

National program launched to track invasive and non-native marine species

EU leaders seek role in Gaza at summit focused on Ukraine and Russia

EU leaders seek role in Gaza at summit focused on Ukraine and Russia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.