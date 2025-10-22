You are here

Saudi POS transactions hold above $3bn in mid-October 

Saudi POS transactions hold above $3bn in mid-October 
POS data, tracked weekly by SAMA, provides an indicator of consumer spending trends and the ongoing growth of digital payments in Saudi Arabia. Getty
Miguel Hadchity
Saudi POS transactions hold above $3bn in mid-October 

Saudi POS transactions hold above $3bn in mid-October 
Miguel Hadchity
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale transactions remained above the $3 billion mark for the third consecutive week, underscoring the resilience of consumer activity even as overall spending moderated in mid-October. 

According to the latest data from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, consumer spending stood at SR12.2 billion ($3.25 billion) during the week ending Oct. 18, reflecting a 9 percent decline from SR13.4 billion a week earlier. 

The total number of transactions also eased 6.1 percent to 222.7 million, compared with 237.2 million in the prior seven-day period. 

Data revealed declines across most spending categories, led by education, which saw the steepest fall — a 31.2 percent drop in value, reflecting a slowdown after earlier back-to-school spending peaks. Recreation and culture followed, with a 14.6 percent decrease. 

Spending on restaurants and cafes dropped 9.3 percent to SR1.52 billion, while food and beverages fell 6.8 percent to SR1.92 billion. Purchases of apparel and accessories decreased 9 percent to SR880.53 million, and construction and building materials slipped 5.6 percent to SR395.63 million. 

The health sector also cooled, declining 7.5 percent to SR818.67 million, while professional and business services dropped 12 percent to SR671.24 million. 

The Kingdom’s key urban centers mirrored the national decline. Riyadh, which accounted for the largest share of total POS spending, saw a 7.8 percent drop to SR4.38 billion, down from SR4.76 billion the previous week. The number of transactions in the capital fell to 74.3 million. 

In Jeddah, transaction values decreased 8 percent to SR1.69 billion, while Dammam reported a 7.9 percent contraction to SR619.68 million. Other cities, such as Makkah and Madinah, also recorded notable declines in consumer spending, down 7.8 percent and 7.9 percent, respectively. Tabuk followed with an 11.5 percent decline. 

POS data, tracked weekly by SAMA, provides an indicator of consumer spending trends and the ongoing growth of digital payments in Saudi Arabia. 

The data also highlights the expanding reach of POS infrastructure, extending beyond major retail hubs to smaller cities and service sectors, supporting broader digital inclusion initiatives. 

The growth of digital payment technologies aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives, promoting electronic transactions and contributing to the Kingdom’s broader digital economy. 

Topics: POS transactions point-of-sale Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Gulf sovereign funds fuel global M&A boom, driving deal value to $3.5tn 

Gulf sovereign funds fuel global M&A boom, driving deal value to $3.5tn 
Gulf sovereign funds fuel global M&A boom, driving deal value to $3.5tn 

Gulf sovereign funds fuel global M&A boom, driving deal value to $3.5tn 
RIYADH: Sovereign wealth funds from the Middle East and Asia are driving a resurgence in global mergers and acquisitions, with deal volumes surpassing $3.5 trillion since the start of the year, Asharq Business reported. 

The surge marks a 34 percent increase over the previous year, putting 2025 on track to be the strongest year for M&A since 2021. The third quarter alone saw over $1.3 trillion in deals, driven by a number of mega-transactions, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. 

The flurry of activity has been led by mega-deals involving some of the world’s deepest-pocketed state-backed funds. 

On Oct. 21, Blackstone Inc. and TPG Inc. agreed to acquire medical device maker Hologic Inc. for up to $18.3 billion, including debt. The deal features the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte as minority investors. 

In a separate transaction last week, BlackRock Inc. partnered with MGX, an AI firm backed by Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co., in a $40 billion deal to acquire Aligned Data Centers. 

The week prior, Carlyle Group Inc. entered a partnership with the Qatar Investment Authority to purchase the coatings unit of BASF SE in a deal that valued the unit at €7.7 billion ($8.9 billion). 

In a landmark transaction in September, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, completed the acquisition of video game giant Electronic Arts Inc. to take it private. This leveraged buyout, valued at $55 billion, stands as the largest of its kind in history. 

Beyond participating with private equity, sovereign wealth funds are aggressively expanding their in-house investment teams to execute more direct investments. This strategy allows them to capture profits without paying fees to Wall Street banks. 

They have also become major backers of private equity funds, successfully negotiating privileges that grant them co-investment rights alongside these funds in exchange for their substantial capital commitments. 

Heavy tech and AI focus 

The technology sector has been a particular focus for these funds. In August, ADIA supported Thoma Bravo’s acquisition of HR software provider Dayforce Inc. for nearly $12 billion. 

MGX, backed by the Abu Dhabi government and overseen by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has invested in OpenAI at a $500 billion valuation. It has also supported Elon Musk’s xAI venture and plans to contribute to the “Stargate” project announced by US President Donald Trump. 

Meanwhile, Singapore’s GIC and the Qatar Investment Authority have both invested substantial capital in OpenAI’s competitor, Anthropic. 

Wall Street sees deals continuing

Senior investment bankers anticipate that the M&A wave will persist. Goldman Sachs has predicted that deal activity will accelerate by year-end, with 2026 potentially setting a new record for the M&A market. 

Sovereign funds continue to hunt for new opportunities. For instance, the asset management arm of Mubadala is reportedly considering a bid for outdoor advertising company Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., which has a market value of approximately $930 million. 

Their investment interests are also expanding beyond direct acquisitions. Qatar Investment Authority recently participated in an over $2 billion funding round for a new company founded by Hollywood super-agent Ari Emanuel, alongside other investors like Apollo Global Management and Ares Management. 

Topics: Sovereign Wealth Funds Mergers and Acquisitions

Saudi Arabia inks 24k-home deal with China, Korea to boost housing ties

Saudi Arabia inks 24k-home deal with China, Korea to boost housing ties
Saudi Arabia inks 24k-home deal with China, Korea to boost housing ties

Saudi Arabia inks 24k-home deal with China, Korea to boost housing ties
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s National Housing Co. signed a series of agreements to develop more than 24,000 housing units as part of a 100,000-home Saudi-Chinese plan aimed at expanding residential supply. 

The deals were finalized during an Asian tour by Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, who visited China and South Korea to strengthen partnerships in housing, infrastructure, and smart cities, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The agreements mark a new phase of collaboration between Saudi and Chinese developers under the 2030 framework, with a focus on modern construction technologies to speed up delivery and improve quality. 

The projects fall within broader efforts to lift homeownership rates to 70 percent by 2030. The Kingdom reached 65.4 percent in 2024, surpassing its 2025 target a year early. 

“Al-Hogail emphasized that the tour is part of a comprehensive approach to enhance cooperation with international partners in housing, infrastructure, and real estate technologies,” the SPA report stated. 

He added that the initiative aims to improve execution efficiency, enhance citizens’ homeownership experience, and foster partnerships that support real estate balance and sustainable urban development. 

Al-Hogail’s visit to China included meetings with major developers and technology firms, while the South Korea leg focused on advancing smart city initiatives. 

In South Korea, he met with Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Kim Yun-duk and Minister of Science and ICT Bae Kyunghoon to explore ways to develop housing and infrastructure systems and deploy advanced technologies for smart city projects. 

The Saudi minister also held talks with leaders of NAVER on the second phase of the Baladi digital twin project and witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between NHC and GS E&C to develop a specialized residential project within the Al-Fursan destination east of Riyadh. 

The ministry said the Asian tour set the stage for developing smarter and more sustainable Saudi cities by introducing advanced technologies and global models in urban planning and housing. 

The new partnerships are expected to speed up development, reduce construction costs, stabilize housing prices, expand residential choices, and attract both local and foreign investment to boost the sector’s competitiveness.

Topics: Housing Saudi Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail

Arab states see 53% rise in investments, reaching $123bn

Arab states see 53% rise in investments, reaching $123bn
Arab states see 53% rise in investments, reaching $123bn

Arab states see 53% rise in investments, reaching $123bn
RIYADH: Arab countries attracted $122.7 billion in investments during 2024, up 53 percent from the previous year, supported by major projects in Egypt and the Gulf, new data showed. 

According to a report by the Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corp., known as Dhaman, the region saw the launch of 2,172 foreign projects with total capital expenditure of $119 billion. 

This aligns with the Arab region’s gross domestic product growth of 1.8 percent in 2024, reaching $3.6 trillion despite regional challenges, according to data released by Dhaman in March. 

It also supports Moody’s January forecast that oil production and major investment projects will drive a 0.8 percentage point rise in annual economic growth across the Middle East and North Africa in 2025. 

In its annual “Investment Climate in Arab Countries 2025” report, Dhaman said: “Despite the challenges the region experienced in 2024, FDI inflows into Arab countries rose by 53 percent to $122.7 billion, making up 14.2 percent of overall inflows into developing countries and 8.1 percent of overall world inflows worth around $1.5 trillion.” 

It added: “Foreign direct investment inflows into the Arab region continued their geographical concentration in 2024, as five countries had roughly 97 percent of the total inflows, led by Egypt, attracting $46.6 billion, making up 38 percent.” 

By the end of 2024, FDI stocks in Arab countries had increased by 8.8 percent to reach $1.2 trillion, with the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, as well as Lebanon and Oman, accounting for 73 percent of the total, the report showed. 

The Kuwait-based organization said the average ranking of Arab countries in its composite index measuring investment climate stood at 103rd globally last year, remaining below the world average. 

As for inter-Arab investment projects, the report highlighted a 17 percent decline, totaling 260 projects, while capital expenditure dropped 35 percent to $45.5 billion, representing 38 percent of the region’s total foreign direct investment.

“The UAE represented the first destination in terms of the number of projects (83 projects), while Egypt led the list in capex ($27.2 billion, making up 60 percent of the total). Business services led the list in the number of projects (77 projects), and real estate came first in the capex ($24 billion),” the report said. 

Topics: Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corp Dhaman

Riyadh Metro spurs residential property boom: Knight Frank 

Riyadh Metro spurs residential property boom: Knight Frank 
Riyadh Metro spurs residential property boom: Knight Frank 

Riyadh Metro spurs residential property boom: Knight Frank 
RIYADH: The opening of the Riyadh Metro has transformed the Saudi capital’s housing market, with villa prices near stations jumping as much as 78 percent since 2023, according to a new report. 

An analysis by Knight Frank found that apartment prices increase by about SR96 ($25.60) per sq. meter for every 500 meters closer to a metro station. 

The report, titled “The Value of Access: Measuring the Impact of Riyadh Metro on Real Estate,” underscores how improved transport connectivity is fueling demand in a city undergoing rapid transformation under Vision 2030. 

The findings come as the metro network marked a major milestone — carrying 100 million passengers in August — since its launch in December. Designed to serve 3.6 million daily commuters, the Riyadh Metro operates a six-line network that connects business districts, residential communities, and cultural landmarks. 

Faisal Durrani, head of research, Knight Frank for the Middle East and North Africa region, said: “Designed to generate change rather than react to it, the system will reshape residential patterns, business locations and the lived experience of the city’s residents.” 

He added that the metro, as a flagship project under the Vision 2030 agenda, is not merely a transport initiative but a cornerstone of the Kingdom’s broader ambition to diversify its economy, enhance livability, and transform Riyadh into a global capital. 

“Transport infrastructure is central to this vision, reducing car dependency, cutting emissions and enabling more sustainable patterns of growth,” said Durrani. 

According to the report, villa values in Al Yarmuk surged by 78 percent since 2023, compared to 22 percent in peripheral areas. 

In Tuwaiq and Al Malqa, homes within walking distance of stations rose by 20 percent between the second quarter of 2023 and June 2025 — double the rate of other locations. 

The analysis estimated that around 1.5 million of Riyadh’s 8.3 million residents live within a 15-minute walk of a metro station — meaning roughly one in five, or 18 percent, of the population benefits from enhanced accessibility. 

By comparison, in Dubai, approximately 13 percent of residents live within walking distance of the metro network. 

The three stations with the highest surrounding populations are Al Bat’ha, Al Wizarat, and the National Museum in central Riyadh, each serving around 50,000 residents within a 15-minute radius. 

“The direct correlation between house prices and proximity to metro stations that we found is consistent with the effect seen in other major cities around the world, reinforcing the conclusion that metro accessibility is a key determinant of real estate value,” said Harmen de Jong, regional partner — head of consulting, MENA at Knight Frank. 

Looking ahead, Knight Frank noted that expansion plans — including the 65-km Line 7 corridor linking Qiddiya, King Salman Park, Diriyah Gate, New Murabba, and King Khalid International Airport — are set to extend these accessibility and sustainability benefits further, unlocking new areas for development.

Topics: Riyadh Metro real estate riyadh real estate

PIF's EA deal: What's happening behind the scenes in esports?

PIF’s EA deal: What’s happening behind the scenes in esports?
PIF’s EA deal: What’s happening behind the scenes in esports?

PIF’s EA deal: What’s happening behind the scenes in esports?
RIYADH: Just weeks after the conclusion of the second edition of the Esports World Cup, the Saudis were ready for the next step. 

In late September, the Public Investment Fund, along with investment partners, acquired the American video game company Electronic Arts for $55 billion, a deal considered one of the largest in the sector.

Riyadh is now given the key to entering global markets, bringing it closer than ever to achieving its goals, particularly those related to attracting tourists from Japan and South Korea, historical leaders in this sector.

The most prominent outcome of this deal is that Saudi Arabia will benefit from the EA player base, estimated at around 150 million annually, given that the company develops the most popular games such as FIFA and F1. 

It will be easy for the Kingdom to organize tournaments with exclusive rights within the Esports World Cup to attract all these people to the Riyadh Boulevard in Hittin over the next few years.

Saudi Arabia’s influence and confident steps toward digital sports leadership have worried some American politicians, including Senators Richard Blumenthal and Elizabeth Warren. 

They sent a letter to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US Treasury Department demanding strict scrutiny of the deal, arguing that it goes beyond a financial investment to influence storytelling and content, which they say influences American culture. 

EA responded that the deal has been approved and aims to accelerate innovation and growth in the entertainment industry, according to PC Gamer, a British magazine specializing in the video game industry.

Saudi Arabia’s passion is relentless. The latest edition of the Esports World Cup saw the Saudi Tourism Authority join as an official partner, capitalizing on the tournament’s audience of 3 million visitors. 

Meanwhile, the General Entertainment Authority installed giant interactive sculptures of famous characters such as Gundam and Vegapunk in Boulevard World during the Riyadh Season, seeking to attract Asian audiences through various entertainment experiences such as Anime Cafes, Japan Park, and a Kanji calligraphy experience.

Here’s the question: Will the number of tourists coming to Saudi Arabia from Asian capitals such as Beijing, Bangkok, and Manila, as well as Taipei, Singapore, and New Delhi, increase before the start of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup and the 2034 World Cup?

Faisal bin Homran, chief product officer at eSports World Cup Foundation, confirms that their strategy with clubs encourages fans from their home countries to come to Riyadh as part of an integrated sports, tourism, and entertainment journey. 

The latest club tournament generated 350 million viewing hours, with prizes exceeding $70 million, the largest prize pool in the history of the global eSports sector.

Further fueling the growth are the combined efforts of partners in China, Japan, Germany, and the US ahead of the inaugural eSports National Team Cup in Riyadh in November 2026. 

Bin Hamran believes the sustainability of the game lies in enhancing it with artificial intelligence technologies and increasing viewership, despite challenges such as differing audience tastes, the decline of some games among citizens of different countries, and the time difference between the East and West. 

All of these obstacles are fading thanks to the continued support and attention of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The eSports sector aims to contribute $13 billion to Saudi Arabia’s GDP by 2030. Bin Hamran believes that current planning will lead to amazing future results, not only in terms of sporting enjoyment, but also in terms of financial outcomes. 

He said: “Most of the current targets have been achieved, and most of the revenues come from partnerships, viewership, visitors, tickets, sponsorship rights, advertising, promotional merchandise, and fees from game-producing companies.

“Profits will double and increase in the coming years. Our goal is to double viewership, follow-up, and participants, while increasing the value of the game’s brand for sponsors and advertisers.”

Sports fans are wondering about the possibility of creating a global game that reflects Saudi identity after the sovereign wealth fund acquired EA. 

Bin Hamran told Al-Eqtisadiah: “It is possible, as the company owns the largest international studios, and there are ongoing discussions with other studios, which will undoubtedly develop local content played by hundreds of millions around the world. 

“Also, electronic game publishers are racing to open headquarters and studios with the latest technology in Riyadh, with financial investments pumped into them under the umbrella of major partnerships. It is sufficient that the national strategy for games aims to provide more than 39,000 job opportunities over five years.”

Topics: Electronic Arts Public Investment Fund (PIF) eSports

