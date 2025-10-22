Saudi POS transactions hold above $3bn in mid-October 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale transactions remained above the $3 billion mark for the third consecutive week, underscoring the resilience of consumer activity even as overall spending moderated in mid-October.
According to the latest data from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, consumer spending stood at SR12.2 billion ($3.25 billion) during the week ending Oct. 18, reflecting a 9 percent decline from SR13.4 billion a week earlier.
The total number of transactions also eased 6.1 percent to 222.7 million, compared with 237.2 million in the prior seven-day period.
Data revealed declines across most spending categories, led by education, which saw the steepest fall — a 31.2 percent drop in value, reflecting a slowdown after earlier back-to-school spending peaks. Recreation and culture followed, with a 14.6 percent decrease.
Spending on restaurants and cafes dropped 9.3 percent to SR1.52 billion, while food and beverages fell 6.8 percent to SR1.92 billion. Purchases of apparel and accessories decreased 9 percent to SR880.53 million, and construction and building materials slipped 5.6 percent to SR395.63 million.
The health sector also cooled, declining 7.5 percent to SR818.67 million, while professional and business services dropped 12 percent to SR671.24 million.
The Kingdom’s key urban centers mirrored the national decline. Riyadh, which accounted for the largest share of total POS spending, saw a 7.8 percent drop to SR4.38 billion, down from SR4.76 billion the previous week. The number of transactions in the capital fell to 74.3 million.
In Jeddah, transaction values decreased 8 percent to SR1.69 billion, while Dammam reported a 7.9 percent contraction to SR619.68 million. Other cities, such as Makkah and Madinah, also recorded notable declines in consumer spending, down 7.8 percent and 7.9 percent, respectively. Tabuk followed with an 11.5 percent decline.
POS data, tracked weekly by SAMA, provides an indicator of consumer spending trends and the ongoing growth of digital payments in Saudi Arabia.
The data also highlights the expanding reach of POS infrastructure, extending beyond major retail hubs to smaller cities and service sectors, supporting broader digital inclusion initiatives.
The growth of digital payment technologies aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives, promoting electronic transactions and contributing to the Kingdom’s broader digital economy.