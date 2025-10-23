You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi EXIM Bank extends $26.6bn in credit since launch to boost non-oil exports 

Saudi EXIM Bank extends $26.6bn in credit since launch to boost non-oil exports 

Saudi EXIM Bank extends $26.6bn in credit since launch to boost non-oil exports 
Founded in February 2020, Saudi EXIM Bank operates under the oversight of the National Development Fund. File/SPA
Short Url

https://arab.news/meyud

Updated 12 sec ago
Reem Walid
Follow

Saudi EXIM Bank extends $26.6bn in credit since launch to boost non-oil exports 

Saudi EXIM Bank extends $26.6bn in credit since launch to boost non-oil exports 
Updated 12 sec ago
Reem Walid
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Export-Import Bank has provided SR100 billion ($26.6 billion) in credit facilities since its establishment in 2020, marking a major milestone in its development journey. 

The achievement reflects ongoing efforts to boost the national economy by supporting the Kingdom’s non-oil exports and enhancing their competitiveness in regional and international markets, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

This aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to raise the share of non-oil exports from 16 percent to 50 percent of gross domestic product, promoting economic diversification and sustainable growth for the Kingdom. 

According to figures released in August, credit facilities grew 44 percent in the first half of 2025, reaching SR23.61 billion, as the state lender intensified efforts to accelerate non-oil export growth. 

Saad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalb, CEO of the Saudi EXIM Bank, said the institution has made significant progress in supporting Saudi non-oil exports. 

“Since its establishment, it has achieved rapid qualitative leaps in providing credit facilities to enable Saudi non-oil exports to expand and spread in various markets around the world, culminating today in reaching SR100 billion,” he said, as reported by SPA. 

Al-Khalb added that this milestone comes in the first year of the bank’s operational phase following the completion of its establishment last February. 

He emphasized that the bank will continue to “strive and intensify efforts to reach further horizons to achieve its broader development and economic goals.” 

Al-Khalb added that the bank will “intensify efforts to extend strategic partnerships” aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the export-import system, facilitating trade with regional and global markets, and stimulating commercial and investment opportunities for local exporters across various sectors. 

“The bank focuses primarily on building international partnerships to enhance the development and diversification of Saudi non-oil exports and increase their global competitiveness, while adhering to the highest standards of efficiency and transparency, and relying on the principles of sustainability and environmental, social, and corporate governance as part of the bank’s strategic and operational identity,” he said. 

Founded in February 2020, Saudi EXIM Bank operates under the oversight of the National Development Fund. Its mission is to support and expand Saudi non-oil exports by addressing financing gaps and mitigating export-related risks, thereby contributing to sustainable economic growth and diversifying the Kingdom’s income sources. 

Topics: Saudi EXIM Bank

Related

Saudi EXIM Bank partners with IFC to expand export financing 
Business & Economy

Saudi EXIM Bank partners with IFC to expand export financing 

Saudi EXIM Bank’s H1 credit facilities surge 44% to $6.29bn
Business & Economy

Saudi EXIM Bank’s H1 credit facilities surge 44% to $6.29bn

Saudi Arabia to host 100 startups in Entrepreneurship World Cup finals

Saudi Arabia to host 100 startups in Entrepreneurship World Cup finals
Updated 1 min 53 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity
Follow

Saudi Arabia to host 100 startups in Entrepreneurship World Cup finals

Saudi Arabia to host 100 startups in Entrepreneurship World Cup finals
Updated 1 min 53 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Some 100 startups from 46 countries have officially qualified for the finals of the Entrepreneurship World Cup 2025, set to be held in the Saudi capital as a centerpiece of the Biban 2025 forum.

Scheduled for Nov. 5-8 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Centre, the EWC finals are organized by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority under the theme “A Global Destination for Opportunity.”

Hosting the finals of the EWC as part of Biban 2025 underscores Saudi Arabia’s role in supporting global innovation and entrepreneurship, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

It reflects the Kingdom’s advanced position in attracting international startups, investments, and pioneering ideas, aligning with the economic diversification and sustainability goals outlined in its Vision 2030 blueprint.

The EWC is recognized as the largest global competition for entrepreneurs. This year’s edition is being held by Monsha’at in collaboration with the Global Entrepreneurship Network and the Misk Foundation. 

Participants will compete for a share of a prize pool exceeding $1.5 million in an event that gathers a global elite of entrepreneurs, investors, and experts, highlighting the Kingdom’s growing stature as a global hub for entrepreneurship and innovation, SPA reported.

The competition attracted an overwhelming response during its registration phase, with over 10,300 applications received from more than 169 countries. 

The submitted projects underwent multiple rigorous evaluation and judging processes starting last May. From this pool, 250 projects advanced to a virtual training camp, held in partnership with Spain's Esade Ramon Llull University, where the top 100 finalists were ultimately selected to compete for the title.

Among the countries with the strongest representation in the finals are Saudi Arabia, the US, and the UK.

The qualifying startups span a wide array of vital and forward-looking sectors, including communications, health, and space.

The EWC plays a crucial role in empowering entrepreneurs worldwide by providing a platform to present their ideas directly to investors and venture capital funds. 

Finalists also benefit from specialized training, mentorship, and networking programs designed to enhance their competitive edge and help transform their ideas into scalable projects with global potential.

Topics: Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC) Monsha’at

Related

Saudi firm White Helmet wins Entrepreneurship World Cup at Biban 2023 
Business & Economy

Saudi firm White Helmet wins Entrepreneurship World Cup at Biban 2023 

Closing Bell: Saudi exchange ends week in green at 11,612

Closing Bell: Saudi exchange ends week in green at 11,612
Updated 23 October 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi exchange ends week in green at 11,612

Closing Bell: Saudi exchange ends week in green at 11,612
Updated 23 October 2025
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its upward movement for the second consecutive day, gaining 25.78 points, or 0.22 percent, to close at 11,611.68.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index reached SR4.88 billion ($1.30 billion), with 153 of the listed stocks advancing and 97 declining.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also gained 13.65 points to close at 25,048.78.

The MSCI Tadawul Index advanced by 0.15 percent to 1,513.22.

Tourism Enterprise Co. was the best-performing stock of the day, with its share price increasing by 8.19 percent to SR17.04.

The share price of Alkhaleej Training and Education Co. rose 5.72 percent to SR28.10, while AYYAN Investment Co. climbed 5.34 percent to SR13.61.

Conversely, shares of Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Co., which announced its financial results on Oct. 21, declined 4.26 percent to SR152.80.

In a Tadawul filing, Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals said its net profit for the first nine months of this year stood at SR395.73 million, marking a rise of 29.78 percent compared with the same period in 2024.

The pharmaceutical firm’s third-quarter net profit rose 12.29 percent year on year to SR106.7 million.

Saudi Awwal Bank reported a net profit of SR6.4 billion for the first nine months of this year, representing an increase of 7.75 percent compared with the same period in 2024.

In a Tadawul statement, the bank said its third-quarter net profit reached SR2.14 billion, up 13.86 percent year on year.

Shares of Awwal Bank fell 1.18 percent to SR31.92.

Saudi Arabian Mining Co., also known as Ma’aden, announced it had signed an engineering, procurement, and construction management contract worth SR391.1 million with Saudi Arabian Bechtel Co. and Bechtel Australia Pty Ltd.

The 39-month contract covers EPC management services for the construction of the Al Rjum mine project, which is expected to produce 3.6 million ounces of gold over 12 years, with estimated annual output of 300,000 ounces.

Ma’aden said the financial impact of the deal will be determined after construction completion and the start of production.

Shares of Ma’aden edged up 0.86 percent to SR64.20.

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Related

Closing Bell: Saudi main index ends in green at 11,585 
Business & Economy

Closing Bell: Saudi main index ends in green at 11,585 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 11,546 
Business & Economy

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 11,546 

PIF-backed EVIQ, Apsco partner to expand Saudi EV charging network 

PIF-backed EVIQ, Apsco partner to expand Saudi EV charging network 
Updated 23 October 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Follow

PIF-backed EVIQ, Apsco partner to expand Saudi EV charging network 

PIF-backed EVIQ, Apsco partner to expand Saudi EV charging network 
Updated 23 October 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Saudi Arabia is set to improve as Public Investment Fund-backed EVIQ has partnered with Arabian Petroleum Supply Co. to deploy fast-charging stations nationwide. 

The collaboration will integrate EVIQ’s advanced charging technologies with Apsco’s extensive service station network, focusing on busy highways, urban centers, and key stations to optimize accessibility for EV drivers, according to a press release. 

EVIQ aims to install over 5,000 fast chargers by 2030, supporting the Kingdom’s target of electrifying 30 percent of vehicles in Riyadh by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2060. 

The project builds on EVIQ’s prior agreement with international chauffeur service Blacklane to expand the EV network in major cities. 

Mohammad Bakr Gazzaz, CEO of EVIQ, said: “This collaboration with Apsco marks another milestone in our mission to enable a seamless, accessible, and sustainable EV charging ecosystem across the Kingdom.” 

He added: “Together, we are taking a significant step toward realizing the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals for greener mobility, paving the way for the future of electric transportation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.” 

EVIQ, a joint venture of PIF and Saudi Electricity Co., is building a nationwide fast-charging network and operates a state-of-the-art R&D facility in Riyadh. 

Apsco is a national energy provider with over 65 years of experience in fuels, lubricants, and energy solutions across automotive, aviation, and industrial sectors. 

“By joining forces with EVIQ, we are enabling the infrastructure required for the future of electric transportation, empowering our customers with reliable and accessible charging options across the Kingdom,” said Azzam Qari, CEO at Apsco. 

Saudi Arabia is building a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem, investing in US-based EV maker Lucid through PIF and developing its homegrown brand Ceer, which is set to launch its first models in 2026. 

Last month, Jeddah’s EV network received a boost after the city’s transport authority signed a memorandum of understanding with Petromin Co. to develop new charging stations in Saudi Arabia’s second-largest city. 

Under the agreement, Jeddah Transport Co. and Electromin — Petromin’s mobility subsidiary — will collaborate on site assessments, design, installation, and operational support for the facilities.

Global projections indicate that eco-friendly vehicles could make up 50 percent of car sales by 2035, highlighting the importance of the country’s electrification efforts in shaping the future of mobility. 

Topics: electric vehicles EVIQ Apsco

Related

Blacklane and EVIQ partner to expand EV charging network in Saudi Arabia 
Business & Economy

Blacklane and EVIQ partner to expand EV charging network in Saudi Arabia 

EVIQ, BYD sign deal to expand Saudi Arabia’s EV charging network 
Business & Economy

EVIQ, BYD sign deal to expand Saudi Arabia’s EV charging network 

Egypt, EU sign $4.63bn MoU for 2nd phase of Macro-Financial Assistance

Egypt, EU sign $4.63bn MoU for 2nd phase of Macro-Financial Assistance
Updated 23 October 2025
Reem Walid
Follow

Egypt, EU sign $4.63bn MoU for 2nd phase of Macro-Financial Assistance

Egypt, EU sign $4.63bn MoU for 2nd phase of Macro-Financial Assistance
Updated 23 October 2025
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Egypt and the EU have signed a €4 billion ($4.63 billion) agreement to launch the second phase of the Macro-Financial Assistance and Budget Support Mechanism, aimed at strengthening the country’s macroeconomic resilience. 

The agreement was signed during the Egyptian-European Summit in Brussels and witnessed by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Antonio Costa. 

On the Egyptian side, the MoU was signed by Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat, alongside Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity. 

Al-Mashat said the MFA is part of a broader partnership between Egypt and the EU, focusing on trade and investment ties to support fiscal stability and economic growth. 

The agreement comes as Egypt recorded a historic high of $8.5 billion in dollar resources in July, reflecting improved economic indicators, including rising remittances from abroad. 

Fitch Ratings affirmed Egypt’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at “B” with a stable outlook in April, citing the country’s large economy, potential gross domestic product growth, and support from bilateral and multilateral partners. 

In an official post on the Egyptian Prime Minister’s Facebook page, the statement said: “She (Al-Mashat) noted that the second phase, worth €4 billion, came after ongoing coordination between various national authorities and the European Commission throughout the year to review the proposed structural reform matrix, which includes 87 reforms within the National Structural Reform Program.” 

It added: “She emphasized that these reforms aim to enhance macroeconomic stability and resilience, improve competitiveness and the business environment, and promote green transformation, including protecting the Red Sea ecosystem.” 

Al-Mashat added that the partnership supports Egypt’s ongoing economic reform efforts and enhance economic resilience in the face of external fluctuations. She also highlighted that financing helps the government extend debt maturities, enhance sustainability, and bridge funding gaps. 

The partnership underscores Egypt’s commitment to economic diversification and strategic international collaboration, as the government continues implementing reforms to stabilize public finances and attract investment. 

The North African country’s economy has shown resilience despite global headwinds, with foreign investment and policy reforms helping offset volatile markets, Standard Chartered said in its August outlook. 

Topics: Egypt economy Egypt - EU EU

Related

First EU-Egypt summit to focus on economic ties, migration and Gaza
Middle-East

First EU-Egypt summit to focus on economic ties, migration and Gaza

EU approves 19th package of Russian sanctions including LNG ban
World

EU approves 19th package of Russian sanctions including LNG ban

IsDB surpasses $55bn in sukuk as London green bond sees record demand

IsDB surpasses $55bn in sukuk as London green bond sees record demand
Updated 23 October 2025
Miguel Hadchity
Follow

IsDB surpasses $55bn in sukuk as London green bond sees record demand

IsDB surpasses $55bn in sukuk as London green bond sees record demand
Updated 23 October 2025
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: The Islamic Development Bank has mobilized over $55 billion in sukuk issuances since 2003, with its latest €500 million ($580 million) green Shariah-compliant bond listed on the London Stock Exchange drawing record investor demand, the bank said. 

Speaking at the Global Sukuk Summit 2025 in the UK capital, the bank’s Chairman Mohammed Al-Jasser said the Islamic bonds have evolved from a niche product into a globally recognized and trusted asset class that effectively links finance with tangible development outcomes. 

This comes as the global ESG sukuk market hits a record high, with Fitch Ratings reporting $6.5 billion issued in the third quarter of 2025 alone, bringing the total for the year so far to $13.5 billion. The market remains concentrated in core Islamic finance hubs, with Gulf countries accounting for over half of all outstanding ESG sukuk. 

Speaking at the summit, Al-Jasser said: “Sukuk represents capital with purpose, channeling financing into infrastructure, renewable energy, healthcare, and education — projects that directly serve communities.” 

He added: “This intrinsic link between capital markets and the real economy is what gives Sukuk enduring value.” 

IsDB’s $55 billion issuance since 2003 includes approximately $6 billion specifically dedicated to green and sustainability-linked sukuk, highlighting the bank’s commitment to financing climate-friendly and socially responsible projects. 

The latest €500 million green sukuk, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA by Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, will finance and refinance projects in renewable energy, climate resilience, and sustainable food systems across the bank’s 57 member countries. 

Issued under its enhanced 2025 Sustainable Finance Framework, the green Sukuk marks an important milestone for the Jeddah-headquartered bank in European markets, reinforcing its leadership in sustainable finance and its mission to mobilize responsible, asset-based investment for global development partners. 

The issuance achieved five-times oversubscription, reflecting strong investor confidence in the bank’s track record and sustainability mandate. Proceeds will contribute to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. 

The summit, held under the theme “Investing in Sukuk Beyond Traditional Markets” in partnership with the Financial Times Group, gathered global investors, policymakers, and financial institutions. 

Speaking at the event, Saudi Central Bank Governor Ayman Mohammed Al-Sayari emphasized sukuk’s role in supporting economic diversification and global financial stability, while Victoria Saporta, executive director for markets at the Bank of England, called for closer regulatory coordination to integrate sukuk into global financial markets. 

The summit concluded with a collective call for regulators, investors, and development institutions to strengthen collaboration and unlock new pathways for inclusive and sustainable growth. 

Topics: Sukuk Green Sukuk Islamic Development Bank (IsDB)

Related

IsDB drives development across over 2 percent of world’s countries
Business & Economy

IsDB drives development across over 2 percent of world’s countries

Global ESG sukuk market hits record $6.5bn in Q3, set for strong 2026, says Fitch 
Business & Economy

Global ESG sukuk market hits record $6.5bn in Q3, set for strong 2026, says Fitch 

Latest updates

Saudi EXIM Bank extends $26.6bn in credit since launch to boost non-oil exports 

Saudi EXIM Bank extends $26.6bn in credit since launch to boost non-oil exports 

Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi to open next month in Saadiyat Cultural District

Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi to open next month in Saadiyat Cultural District

Sellers cancel deals with Chinese oil refiner Yulong after UK sanctions, sources say

Sellers cancel deals with Chinese oil refiner Yulong after UK sanctions, sources say

Saudi Arabia to host 100 startups in Entrepreneurship World Cup finals

Saudi Arabia to host 100 startups in Entrepreneurship World Cup finals

At Henkel, Saudi female leaders drive business transformation

At Henkel, Saudi female leaders drive business transformation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.