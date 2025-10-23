Saudi EXIM Bank extends $26.6bn in credit since launch to boost non-oil exports 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Export-Import Bank has provided SR100 billion ($26.6 billion) in credit facilities since its establishment in 2020, marking a major milestone in its development journey.

The achievement reflects ongoing efforts to boost the national economy by supporting the Kingdom’s non-oil exports and enhancing their competitiveness in regional and international markets, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to raise the share of non-oil exports from 16 percent to 50 percent of gross domestic product, promoting economic diversification and sustainable growth for the Kingdom.

According to figures released in August, credit facilities grew 44 percent in the first half of 2025, reaching SR23.61 billion, as the state lender intensified efforts to accelerate non-oil export growth.

Saad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalb, CEO of the Saudi EXIM Bank, said the institution has made significant progress in supporting Saudi non-oil exports.

“Since its establishment, it has achieved rapid qualitative leaps in providing credit facilities to enable Saudi non-oil exports to expand and spread in various markets around the world, culminating today in reaching SR100 billion,” he said, as reported by SPA.

Al-Khalb added that this milestone comes in the first year of the bank’s operational phase following the completion of its establishment last February.

He emphasized that the bank will continue to “strive and intensify efforts to reach further horizons to achieve its broader development and economic goals.”

Al-Khalb added that the bank will “intensify efforts to extend strategic partnerships” aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the export-import system, facilitating trade with regional and global markets, and stimulating commercial and investment opportunities for local exporters across various sectors.

“The bank focuses primarily on building international partnerships to enhance the development and diversification of Saudi non-oil exports and increase their global competitiveness, while adhering to the highest standards of efficiency and transparency, and relying on the principles of sustainability and environmental, social, and corporate governance as part of the bank’s strategic and operational identity,” he said.

Founded in February 2020, Saudi EXIM Bank operates under the oversight of the National Development Fund. Its mission is to support and expand Saudi non-oil exports by addressing financing gaps and mitigating export-related risks, thereby contributing to sustainable economic growth and diversifying the Kingdom’s income sources.