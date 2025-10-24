You are here

Opinion

Suhail Hasanian

How data infrastructure is powering Saudi Arabia's AI-led transformation

AI-powered threats test Saudi Arabia's cyber defenses

AI-powered threats test Saudi Arabia's cyber defenses
Updated 23 sec ago
Waad Hussain
  • Investments surge under Vision 2030 to counter growing digital risks 
ALKHOBAR: As artificial intelligence reshapes industries, it is simultaneously rewriting the rules of cybersecurity, forcing Saudi Arabia to confront new layers of digital risk across its critical sectors.

The Kingdom now faces one of the most aggressive cyberthreat landscapes in the world. Regional data shows Saudi Arabia accounted for 63 percent of all cyber incidents in the Middle East in 2025, with phishing attacks alone surging 22.5 percent in the second quarter — much of it driven by AI-generated emails, deepfake voice scams, and automated phishing tools.

This shift marks a turning point for national security. While Saudi Arabia continues to invest billions in building a world-class cyber ecosystem, experts warn that attackers are evolving faster than defenses can keep pace.




Saudi Arabia’s digital defense ecosystem faces a new reality as AI-enabled phishing and deepfake attacks exploit data vulnerabilities faster than ever before.

A new era of AI-fueled attacks

Damian Wilk, general manager of Emerging Markets EMEA at Gigamon, said the rise of artificial intelligence has created a double-edged effect for security teams.

“As AI accelerates digital transformation across industries, it’s also inadvertently arming cybercriminals with more advanced tools,” he said. “This dual impact has made data visibility and quality a frontline defense, particularly in hybrid cloud environments.”

Wilk pointed to a recent Gigamon survey of global CISOs, in which 86 percent believe combining packet-level data with metadata is essential to improving their organization’s security posture. Metadata, he added, is emerging as a scalable way to extract insight from expanding data volumes without overwhelming security teams.




Cybersecurity specialists in the Kingdom are leveraging AI analytics to detect and counter sophisticated threats across hybrid cloud environments. (Supplied)

n the Middle East, the urgency is especially acute. With critical infrastructure and government networks now prime targets, Wilk said deep observability — the integration of network telemetry and logs — is no longer optional. It has become the backbone of proactive defense and operational resilience.

“As threats grow in speed and complexity, regional stakeholders must rethink their investment priorities,” he added. “The focus should move beyond reactive firewalls and endpoint tools toward data-driven architectures capable of anticipating and preventing attacks before they occur.”

Saudi Arabia’s cyber investments intensify

The Kingdom has steadily scaled its cyber capabilities. In 2023, Saudi Arabia invested SR13.3 billion ($3.55 billion) in cybersecurity, a year-on-year increase of 10.83 percent. Key institutions, including the Saudi Data and AI Authority and the National Cybersecurity Authority, are leading national programs that integrate AI into threat monitoring and workforce development.

These initiatives are part of the broader Vision 2030 agenda, which places digital resilience and AI readiness at the heart of economic diversification. Yet, despite growing awareness, the sophistication of attacks continues to outpace defenses.

The hidden risk inside connected devices

Osama Al-Zoubi, vice president for the Middle East and Africa at Phosphorus Cybersecurity, highlights one of the most overlooked weak points: the XIoT ecosystem — the extended network of IoT, OT, and IIoT devices embedded across industries.

“Billions of unmanaged and often unpatched devices exist within enterprise and industrial environments,” Al-Zoubi said. “These include everything from smart sensors and security cameras to operational technology that controls power grids or production systems. Each one represents a potential entry point for attackers.”




Saudi Arabia’s digital defense ecosystem faces a new reality as AI-enabled phishing and deepfake attacks exploit data vulnerabilities faster than ever before. (Supplied)

He warned that as Saudi Arabia modernizes infrastructure — from smart cities to energy systems—the number of connected endpoints is skyrocketing. Without a clear inventory and ongoing monitoring of these assets, organizations risk leaving their most critical systems exposed.

“To truly protect the Kingdom’s digital future, cybersecurity strategies must go beyond traditional IT networks,” he said. “XIoT security has to become a national priority, because it’s the layer that quietly powers the modern economy yet remains the easiest to exploit.” 

Proactive defense over passive response

Both experts agree on one central message: visibility is power. Observing data traffic through hybrid clouds and identifying vulnerabilities across connected devices are crucial to effective cybersecurity.

For Saudi Arabia, this means moving from a reactive posture to proactive intelligence. Organizations are urged to adopt continuous monitoring, integrate AI-driven analytics, and align their data security frameworks with national directives from SDAIA and NCA.

Wilk emphasized that the future of cybersecurity lies in predictive visibility — turning network data into actionable intelligence.

• AI now enables deepfake voice calls and automated phishing, making traditional defenses less effective.

• The Kingdom invested $3.55 billion in cybersecurity in 2023 — a 10.8 percent annual increase.

• 86 percent of CISOs say combining packet-level data with metadata strengthens cyber defenses.

“It’s not just about detecting threats but about anticipating them. The more visibility you have into your environment, the faster you can adapt and mitigate risk.”

Al-Zoubi added that public-private collaboration will be key.

“Cybersecurity is no longer an isolated technical function — it’s a shared responsibility between governments, regulators, and the private sector,” he said. “Awareness, investment, and execution must move in sync if we are to stay ahead of AI-enabled adversaries.”

A call to secure the unseen

As Saudi Arabia accelerates toward a data-driven economy, experts stress that awareness alone is not enough. The focus must shift to execution — closing visibility gaps, protecting overlooked devices, and embedding AI into every layer of cyber defense.

In a region where digital transformation is advancing at record speed, the consequences of inaction are no longer theoretical. The Kingdom’s growing reliance on AI, cloud services, and smart infrastructure makes cybersecurity both an economic and national security imperative.

“AI has changed the rules of engagement,” Wilk said. “It’s redefining what it means to defend.”

Al-Zoubi agrees, issuing a stark warning:

“October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, but for Saudi Arabia, awareness must extend year-round. The devices we ignore today could be the ones that bring tomorrow’s systems down.”

780 firms move regional HQs to Riyadh, says Saudi investment minister  

Updated 14 sec ago
Abdullah Al-Basili
Abdulrahman Al-Thumairi
Abdullah Al-Ruqi  Al-Eqtisadiah 
780 firms move regional HQs to Riyadh, says Saudi investment minister  

Updated 14 sec ago
Abdullah Al-Basili Abdulrahman Al-Thumairi Abdullah Al-Ruqi  Al-Eqtisadiah 

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said the number of companies that have relocated their regional headquarters to Riyadh has exceeded 780, underscoring the Kingdom’s growing appeal as a global business hub, Al-Eqtisadiah reported. 

Speaking during a panel session at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Al-Falih noted that investors in the Saudi Stock Exchange, or Tadawul, have achieved an annual compound return of 11 percent since the 1980s, calling it a key indicator for those seeking long-term investment opportunities in the Kingdom. 

Private sector contribution 

Al-Falih said Saudi Arabia aims to increase the private sector’s contribution to gross domestic product to 65 percent, highlighting a decline in the economy’s reliance on oil activities — from more than 90 percent in 2015 to 68 percent in 2024. 

He emphasized that family businesses account for about 95 percent of the Saudi economy, adding that the Kingdom welcomes global family enterprises not only for their capital, but also for their innovative investment ideas and international networks. 

On small and medium-sized enterprises, the minister said they currently contribute 20 percent to the Saudi economy, with a goal of reaching 35 percent, adding: “We have solutions to finance these companies.” 

FDI growth and mega projects 

Al-Falih reiterated that Saudi Arabia’s mega-projects are progressing rapidly, adding that foreign investment in the Kingdom has quadrupled since the launch of Vision 2030.  

He said the Kingdom’s economic trajectory has become clearer under the Vision framework, with 90 percent of foreign investments now flowing into non-oil sectors, reflecting a decoupling of the economy from oil prices. 

Topics: FII

Alat to begin PC and server production at Riyadh factory this year, CEO confirms 

Alat to begin PC and server production at Riyadh factory this year, CEO confirms 
Updated 4 min 16 sec ago
Asharq Bloomberg
Alat to begin PC and server production at Riyadh factory this year, CEO confirms 

Updated 4 min 16 sec ago
Asharq Bloomberg

RIYADH: Alat, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, is preparing to start manufacturing personal computers and servers at its new facility in Riyadh, the company’s CEO told Asharq Business.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative conference, Amit Midha said production will begin once the facility becomes operational, with smartphones expected to follow at a later stage. 

The factory, developed under Alat’s partnership with Lenovo, will serve as a key component of Saudi Arabia’s strategy to localize high-tech manufacturing. 

“We are going to have our first factory opened later this year, right here in Riyadh. And that will manufacture personal computers, smartphones and servers. Smartphones will be next year, but PCs and servers will start this year,” Midha said.

He also highlighted Alat’s €160 million ($186 million) joint venture with TKE, which aims to produce elevators and escalators in Saudi Arabia by 2026. 

“They (TKE) have elevators that can go both vertically and horizontally. So, if you have a big event or concert, we can really move people into the other tower and then get them down. And in the horizontal scenario, Neom has a lot of applications as well,” added Midha. 

The partnership with TKE also aligns with projections that Saudi Arabia’s elevator and escalator market will reach $1.84 billion by 2030, according to Markets and Data. 

Launched in 2024, Alat seeks to localize production across strategic sectors including semiconductors, smart devices, advanced industrials, and next-generation infrastructure, targeting an addition of about $9.3 billion to the Kingdom’s non-oil gross domestic product by 2030. 

Midha added that Alat is also developing projects in AI infrastructure, electrification, and energy transition. 

“We have a business unit focused on AI infrastructure; whether it is electrification, servers, networking switches, cabling, testing, all of that a business unit does. And in that aspect, we support everything that is happening in the Kingdom. Whether it is Humain, Datavolt, STC and others, to support their AI journey,” Midha said. 
 
He added: “Why would we be importing all the products, when you can manufacture them, bring the supply chain, and develop the talent along the way. And that is the objective around AI infrastructure.” 

Topics: FII9

FII Institute, Expo 2030 Riyadh sign strategic partnership to boost global prosperity  

FII Institute, Expo 2030 Riyadh sign strategic partnership to boost global prosperity  
Updated 8 min 23 sec ago
SPA
FII Institute, Expo 2030 Riyadh sign strategic partnership to boost global prosperity  

Updated 8 min 23 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Future Investment Initiative Institute and Expo 2030 Riyadh have announced a long-term strategic partnership aimed at advancing global prosperity and creating a lasting impact for humanity. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the collaboration will harness the FII Institute’s convening power, thought leadership, and investment network to transform visionary ideas into tangible outcomes, as Expo 2030 Riyadh prepares to welcome the world.  

Together, the two organizations will design and implement initiatives that place people at the heart of policy, innovation, and investment, ensuring that progress benefits citizens, businesses, and governments alike. 

 

 

Richard Attias, chairman of the executive committee and acting CEO of the FII Institute, said: “This partnership brings together FII Institute, the world’s foremost convener of investors and changemakers, with one of the century’s most transformative global gatherings.”  

He added: “Between now and 2030, our shared mission is to turn bold ideas into real, investable solutions that improve lives. When the gates of Expo Riyadh open, we won’t just be showcasing the future, we will have helped build it.” 

Talal Al-Marri, CEO of Expo 2030 Riyadh Co., added: “This partnership with FII Institute marks an important milestone in our journey to position Expo 2030 Riyadh as a global hub for innovation, collaboration, and sustainable development.”   

Together, we will create meaningful opportunities that connect visionary minds, foster groundbreaking ideas, and shape a better future for generations to come.”  

The alliance underscores Saudi Arabia’s growing role as a global center for dialogue, innovation, and action, reinforcing both institutions’ commitment to delivering measurable impact for humanity. 

Topics: FII World Expo

Qatar's manufacturing sector adds $7.25bn to GDP in H1 

Qatar’s manufacturing sector adds $7.25bn to GDP in H1 
Updated 29 October 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Qatar's manufacturing sector adds $7.25bn to GDP in H1 

Updated 29 October 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Qatar’s manufacturing sector contributed 26.84 billion Qatari riyals ($7.25 billion) to the nation’s gross domestic product in the first half of 2025, reflecting strong industrial growth, trade expansion, and digital business reforms. 

The sector added 13.44 billion riyals in the second quarter alone, the Qatar News Agency reported, citing data published by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. 

The announcement followed the ministry’s third quarterly performance review for 2025, chaired by Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani, and attended by Undersecretary Mohammed bin Hassan Al-Malki, along with assistant undersecretaries and department directors. 

The gains come amid the rollout of Qatar’s National Manufacturing Strategy 2024–2030, which aims to generate 70.5 billion riyals in value added, boost non-hydrocarbon exports to 49 billion riyals, and attract 2.75 billion riyals in annual industrial investments by 2030.

The strategy features 15 initiatives and 60 projects designed to advance smart manufacturing, enhance research, and align education with industry requirements.

The statement noted that the meeting reviewed the third quarter achievements, sector performance, and challenges, while exploring solutions to improve implementation, efficiency, and service quality. 

“Among the notable achievements highlighted was the entry into force of the Qatar–Turkiye economic and trade partnership agreement on August 1, 2025, which has boosted trade exchange and eased investment restrictions,” QNA reported. 

The agency added that the ministry also launched a digital platform to showcase public-private partnership projects and introduced 20 new e-services covering licensing, market monitoring, competition protection, consumer rights, and anti-commercial fraud. 

In the third quarter, the ministry rolled out the “My Companies” mobile service, a voluntary mergers and acquisitions review program, and received the Golden Shield award, ranking first in the 11th Cybersecurity Drill. 

Other milestones included unifying land, sea, and air freight in a single commercial registry, issuing temporary licenses for Sealine service providers, updating industrial and trade guides, convening the Public–Private Dialogue Forum, enhancing cooperation with the Korean Intellectual Property Office, and granting certain fee exemptions. 

Trade indicators showed strong momentum, with new commercial registrations rising 81.5 percent year on year, active registrations increasing 18.1 percent, and company setup time reduced to two days, QNA stated. 

Active commercial licenses grew 6.8 percent, while 4,631 new non-Qatari companies were established. The single-window platform added five e-services, processed 72,500 transactions — 89 percent electronically — and achieved 94 percent customer satisfaction. 

“Regarding business environment enhancement, the Ministry successfully identified and resolved 35 percent of the challenges facing the private sector. Twelve PPP projects were studied in 2025, three more than in Q2, with four new projects launched and one awarded in Q3,” QNA reported. 

In the consumer affairs sector, the number of specialized licenses issued increased 30.87 percent compared with the third quarter of 2024, while processing time was reduced to one day. 

The time required to process price-adjustment requests for goods and services also fell compared with the first two quarters of 2025. Beneficiaries of ration services rose 2.61 percent year on year, while the number of fodder distributors surged 96.9 percent, the report added. 

Topics: Qatar Qatar manufacturing

Donald Trump Jr. praises Saudi transformation, warns against Chinese 'dominance'

Donald Trump Jr. praises Saudi transformation, warns against Chinese ‘dominance’
Updated 29 October 2025
Asharq Bloomberg
Donald Trump Jr. praises Saudi transformation, warns against Chinese 'dominance'

Updated 29 October 2025
Asharq Bloomberg

RIYADH: Donald Trump Jr. expressed strong admiration for Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation during a major investment conference in Riyadh.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative conference, Trump Jr. described the gathering of investors as “amazing,” according to Asharq Business. He contrasted the region’s current climate with that of two decades ago, saying: “No one sane would have thought of investing in the Middle East compared to Europe.”

Alongside his praise for the Kingdom’s progress, he cautioned against growing global influence from China, saying: “Working with our partners to stop Chinese hegemony is probably one of the most important things the world can do.” 

The comments were made during the ninth edition of the FII conference, a high-profile event aimed at attracting international investment to the Kingdom and highlighting its economic reforms under Vision 2030. 

 

 

 

Topics: Donald Trump Jr. FII9

