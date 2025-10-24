Future Investment Initiative Institute announces global partners for FII9

You are here

The institute has welcomed a group of new strategic partners.
RIYADH: The Future Investment Initiative Institute has announced its roster of global partners for the 9th edition of its flagship conference taking place in Riyadh from Oct. 27 to 30.

This year’s conference, held under the theme “The Key to Prosperity” will bring together the world’s most influential leaders, investors, policymakers, CEOs, and innovators, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

Delegates will address the paradoxes shaping today’s world to chart actionable strategies for inclusive and sustainable prosperity.

FII Institute recognized the continued support of its founding partner, the Public Investment Fund, and its Vision Partners, the Ministry of Investment and Saudi Aramco, whose leadership and collaboration remain vital to advancing the institute’s global mission, the SPA report said.

The institute welcomed this year a group of new strategic partners, including Arabian Dyar, Barclays, and Brookfield, as well as EFG Hermes, Guggenheim Investments, and HUMAIN.

MARA, Mizuho, and MUFG have also joined as partners, as have Saudi Electricity Company, SMBC Group, Soudah Development, and VCM.

FII Institute acting CEO and chairman of the executive committee Richard Attias said: “Our partners are at the heart of everything we do at FII Institute. 

“Their commitment and collaboration enable us to translate vision into action, action into measurable impact, and to be sustainable. 

“With over 60 partners this year, we are proud to convene a global coalition driving sustainable growth, responsible innovation, and inclusive prosperity.”

Partners already working with FII9 span investment, finance, and technology, as well as infrastructure, and energy.

These include ACWA Power, ALAT, and Diriyah, as well as Emaar, Franklin Templeton, and GFH.

Other partners include Neom, Red Sea Global, and Riyadh Air.

“Together, these partners strengthen the institute’s mission to advance impact-driven initiatives and foster collaboration across industries and borders, accelerating sustainable progress for humanity,” said the SPA report.

The FII Ventures Program welcomed a new partner, the Saudi National Technology Development Program, to support an expanding ecosystem that connects visionary entrepreneurs with global investors to accelerate innovation and drive scalable impact.

MENA hospitality market to surpass $487bn by 2032, says report

MENA hospitality market to surpass $487bn by 2032, says report
RIYADH: Robust tourism growth is set to expand the hospitality market in the Middle East and North Africa from $310 billion in 2025 to more than $487 billion by 2032, a new report showed. 

Released by the Future Hospitality Summit ahead of its gathering in Dubai from Oct. 27 to 29, the report cites data from the World Travel and Tourism Council and notes that the travel and tourism sector is expected to contribute $367 billion to the Middle East economy this year while supporting 7.7 million jobs. 

Quoting industry experts, it adds that unprecedented expansion in hospitality, tourism, and infrastructure is reinforcing the region’s position as a global magnet for investment. 

Developing a robust tourism sector is crucial for oil-rich Middle Eastern countries as they pursue economic diversification and reduce reliance on crude revenues. Saudi Arabia aims to attract 150 million tourists annually by 2030, while Egypt targets 30 million international visitors by 2028. 

Amr El-Nady, head of hotels and hospitality Middle East and Africa and managing director, global hotel desk at JLL, said: “Both nations are seeking to significantly increase tourism’s contribution to their gross domestic product, with Saudi Arabia targeting 10 percent and Egypt 15 percent.” 

He added: “This strategic focus is driving substantial hospitality investment, with mega-projects like NEOM, the Red Sea Project, and AlUla in KSA, alongside Egypt’s New Administrative Capital, Ras Al Hekma, South Med and Red Sea developments.” 

According to the report, international visitor spending in the Middle East is expected to reach nearly $194 billion this year, up nearly a quarter from 2019 pre-pandemic levels, while domestic spending is forecast to hit $113 billion.

Saudi Arabia leads growth

As of the second quarter of 2025, the hotel construction pipeline in the Middle East reached an all-time high of 650 projects, totaling 161,574 rooms.

At the end of June, 337 projects with almost 86,500 rooms were under construction, and 147 projects are due to start by the second quarter of next year. 

Saudi Arabia tops the Middle East hotel construction chart, with more than 92,000 rooms across 342 projects, followed by Egypt with 127 projects and over 28,000 rooms. 

The UAE has 100 projects with 25,470 rooms, Oman 27 projects with 4,709 keys, and Qatar 16 projects with nearly 3,500 rooms. 

El-Nady said the surge in development is creating opportunities for both major international hotel operators and boutique brands to diversify their portfolios with concepts ranging from ultra-luxury desert resorts to culturally immersive heritage properties. 

“The diversification strategy allows operators to cater to evolving traveler preferences while supporting the countries’ objectives of transforming their economies through sustainable tourism growth and positioning themselves as premier global destinations,” added El-Nady. 

Upcoming global events such as Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup 2034 in Saudi Arabia are already boosting strong demand for real estate, including hospitality projects. 

From January 2026, foreigners will also be able to purchase real estate assets in designated zones — a landmark development expected to further deepen investor appetite in the Kingdom. 

JLL added that liquidity in the hotel investment landscape in the Middle East remains remarkably robust, underpinned by resilient hotel trading performance and increasing tourist arrivals.

UAE maintains momentum 

El-Nady noted that the UAE’s hospitality market continues to attract strong interest from regional and international investors seeking high-yielding, income-generating hotel assets and mixed-use developments. 

“Last year, JLL forecasted $1.2 billion in Dubai hotel transactions, and current market activity indicates we are on track to exceed this milestone, further demonstrating sustained investor confidence,” he said. 

Citing data from Cavendish Maxwell, a real estate advisory group, the report added that Dubai’s hospitality market continues to outperform, with around 10,000 new rooms expected by 2027. 

Vidhi Shah, director, head of commercial valuation at Cavendish Maxwell, said that the occupancy level in hotels in Dubai rose to 81 percent in the first half of this year, representing a 2.5 percent rise compared to the same period in the previous year, while average daily rents reached $159, up 4.7 percent. 

“With its hospitality sector continuing to lead the way in setting new benchmarks in safety, inclusivity and connectivity, Dubai remains a premium, global destination for leisure and business travelers, in turn opening up a plethora of new investment opportunities,” said Shah. 

The report added that Oman is also increasingly becoming a hot spot for hospitality investment, with tourism expected to contribute 5 percent to GDP by 2030 and 10 percent by 2040. 

Oman’s hospitality industry is also expected to overtake transport and logistics to become the country’s second most important industry after hydrocarbons.

Data from Cavendish Maxwell revealed that Oman is set to boost hotel room inventory by 25 percent by 2030, with 9,600 new keys on the way in the next five years, and 2,600 by the end of 2025. 

The report further said that hotel revenues in Oman rose more than 18 percent year on year to $367 million. 

The strong performance also led to almost 5 percent growth in Oman’s hospitality employment, with 10,800 people now working in the industry.

“The Middle East’s continued growth in tourism and hospitality is being further boosted by various government campaigns and initiatives across the region to encourage investment, international visits and business set up,” the report concluded. 

In September, a report by GCC Statistical Center said that tourism across the Gulf Cooperation Council contributed $247.1 billion to the region’s economy in 2024, marking a nearly 32 percent increase compared with 2019. 

The center further said that intra-GCC travel experienced a sharp rebound, rising 52 percent over the same period, with 19.3 million visitors traveling between member states.

In July, another report by the Saudi Central Bank revealed that international tourists spent SR49.37 billion ($13.16 billion) in Saudi Arabia during the first quarter of 2025, a 10 percent increase compared to the same period last year. 

The bank added that this rise pushed the Kingdom’s travel account surplus to SR26.78 billion, up 11.7 percent year on year, underlining the sector’s growing contribution to the country’s non-oil economy.

Inaugural Private Capital Forum concludes in Riyadh, highlighting Saudi Arabia's growing clout

Inaugural Private Capital Forum concludes in Riyadh, highlighting Saudi Arabia's growing clout
RIYADH: The inaugural Private Capital Forum, organized by the Saudi Venture Capital Co., concluded on Oct. 23 after two days of high-level discussions at the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the event brought together over 500 experts and investors from around the world, alongside more than 50 speakers comprising leaders in private investment, economists, and policymakers from within the Kingdom and abroad.

In his opening remarks, SVC Chairman Ammar Al-Khudairy emphasized the forum’s strategic significance. He stated that the event serves as a key platform to highlight the Kingdom’s rapidly growing status as a regional and international hub for private investment.

Echoing this sentiment, SVC CEO Nabeel Koshak noted that the forum contributes to the development of the investment ecosystem by building partnerships and enabling investors, fund managers, and innovative entrepreneurs.

The first day of the forum featured sessions focused on regulatory developments and promising opportunities within the Saudi market. 

A session titled “Saudi Arabia: Unleashing Private Investment Potential – The Vision, Developments, and Opportunities” set the stage for discussions.

Other panels explored the role of the National Development Fund in boosting private investment, strategies for investment allocation and distribution, value creation for fund managers, and modern trends in mergers and acquisitions.

The second day shifted its focus to the future of venture capital and venture debt in the early stages of company formation, examining their role in financing innovation and supporting entrepreneurs. 

A session on “Exploring Global Trends in Private Investment” provided insights from senior international investors on capital flows, market dynamics, emerging sectors, and the role of venture capital in shaping the global economic landscape.

The forum concluded with a consensus among participants that the private investment sector in the Kingdom is poised for accelerated growth.

This optimism is driven by a diversifying and increasing number of opportunities, fueled by a growing base of innovative small- and medium-sized enterprises built on creative business models.

Saudi Arabia showcases unprecedented mining sector growth at international conference 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has positioned itself as a leading force in the global mining industry, using its platform at an international conference to detail a period of transformation driven by Vision 2030.

In a ministerial address during the International Mining and Resources Conference in Australia, Khalid Al-Mudaifer, the Kingdom‘s vice minister of industry and mineral resources for mining affairs, outlined how the sector has evolved from a domestic industry into a major international hub for investment and innovation. 

He emphasized that this transformation is built on a foundation of stability, transparency, and investor trust, according to a press release.

“Since Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has designated mining as the third pillar of its industrial economy,” Al-Mudaifer stated. “This strategy has driven mining’s gross domestic product contribution to double, reaching SR136 billion ($36.27 billion) in 2024.”

The sector has attracted more than SR170 billion in investments, while exploration spending has increased fivefold since 2020, exceeding SR1.05 billion in 2024 alone, the vice minister said.

This activity is fueled by surging investor interest, with the number of active exploration companies exploding from just six in 2020 to 226 in 2024, a 38-fold increase. Notably, foreign investors now make up 66 percent of total license bidders, demonstrating strong international confidence.

Al-Mudaifer invited the global mining leaders at IMARC to attend the fifth edition of the Future Minerals Forum, scheduled for January 13-15, 2026, in Riyadh. He described the FMF as a crucial global platform for shaping the future of the minerals industry and promoting sustainable, responsible supply chains.

Alongside the conference proceedings, the Kingdom hosted a dedicated “Saudi Showcase.” This platform highlighted the nation’s thriving mining ecosystem and the specific investment opportunities across its upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors, with a particular focus on the vast, underexplored potential of the Arabian Nubian Shield. 

The vice minister also held several bilateral meetings with counterparts and senior officials from the global mining sector.

AI-powered threats test Saudi Arabia's cyber defenses

AI-powered threats test Saudi Arabia's cyber defenses
  Investments surge under Vision 2030 to counter growing digital risks 
ALKHOBAR: As artificial intelligence reshapes industries, it is simultaneously rewriting the rules of cybersecurity, forcing Saudi Arabia to confront new layers of digital risk across its critical sectors.

The Kingdom now faces one of the most aggressive cyberthreat landscapes in the world. Regional data shows Saudi Arabia accounted for 63 percent of all cyber incidents in the Middle East in 2025, with phishing attacks alone surging 22.5 percent in the second quarter — much of it driven by AI-generated emails, deepfake voice scams, and automated phishing tools.

This shift marks a turning point for national security. While Saudi Arabia continues to invest billions in building a world-class cyber ecosystem, experts warn that attackers are evolving faster than defenses can keep pace.

Saudi Arabia’s digital defense ecosystem faces a new reality as AI-enabled phishing and deepfake attacks exploit data vulnerabilities faster than ever before.

A new era of AI-fueled attacks

Damian Wilk, general manager of Emerging Markets EMEA at Gigamon, said the rise of artificial intelligence has created a double-edged effect for security teams.

“As AI accelerates digital transformation across industries, it’s also inadvertently arming cybercriminals with more advanced tools,” he said. “This dual impact has made data visibility and quality a frontline defense, particularly in hybrid cloud environments.”

Wilk pointed to a recent Gigamon survey of global CISOs, in which 86 percent believe combining packet-level data with metadata is essential to improving their organization’s security posture. Metadata, he added, is emerging as a scalable way to extract insight from expanding data volumes without overwhelming security teams.

Cybersecurity specialists in the Kingdom are leveraging AI analytics to detect and counter sophisticated threats across hybrid cloud environments. (Supplied)

n the Middle East, the urgency is especially acute. With critical infrastructure and government networks now prime targets, Wilk said deep observability — the integration of network telemetry and logs — is no longer optional. It has become the backbone of proactive defense and operational resilience.

“As threats grow in speed and complexity, regional stakeholders must rethink their investment priorities,” he added. “The focus should move beyond reactive firewalls and endpoint tools toward data-driven architectures capable of anticipating and preventing attacks before they occur.”

Saudi Arabia’s cyber investments intensify

The Kingdom has steadily scaled its cyber capabilities. In 2023, Saudi Arabia invested SR13.3 billion ($3.55 billion) in cybersecurity, a year-on-year increase of 10.83 percent. Key institutions, including the Saudi Data and AI Authority and the National Cybersecurity Authority, are leading national programs that integrate AI into threat monitoring and workforce development.

The hidden risk inside connected devices

Osama Al-Zoubi, vice president for the Middle East and Africa at Phosphorus Cybersecurity, highlights one of the most overlooked weak points: the XIoT ecosystem — the extended network of IoT, OT, and IIoT devices embedded across industries.

“Billions of unmanaged and often unpatched devices exist within enterprise and industrial environments,” Al-Zoubi said. “These include everything from smart sensors and security cameras to operational technology that controls power grids or production systems. Each one represents a potential entry point for attackers.”

Saudi Arabia’s digital defense ecosystem faces a new reality as AI-enabled phishing and deepfake attacks exploit data vulnerabilities faster than ever before. (Supplied)

He warned that as Saudi Arabia modernizes infrastructure — from smart cities to energy systems—the number of connected endpoints is skyrocketing. Without a clear inventory and ongoing monitoring of these assets, organizations risk leaving their most critical systems exposed.

“To truly protect the Kingdom’s digital future, cybersecurity strategies must go beyond traditional IT networks,” he said. “XIoT security has to become a national priority, because it’s the layer that quietly powers the modern economy yet remains the easiest to exploit.” 

Proactive defense over passive response

Both experts agree on one central message: visibility is power. Observing data traffic through hybrid clouds and identifying vulnerabilities across connected devices are crucial to effective cybersecurity.

For Saudi Arabia, this means moving from a reactive posture to proactive intelligence. Organizations are urged to adopt continuous monitoring, integrate AI-driven analytics, and align their data security frameworks with national directives from SDAIA and NCA.

Wilk emphasized that the future of cybersecurity lies in predictive visibility — turning network data into actionable intelligence.

DID YOU KNOW?

• AI now enables deepfake voice calls and automated phishing, making traditional defenses less effective.

• The Kingdom invested $3.55 billion in cybersecurity in 2023 — a 10.8 percent annual increase.

• 86 percent of CISOs say combining packet-level data with metadata strengthens cyber defenses.

“It’s not just about detecting threats but about anticipating them. The more visibility you have into your environment, the faster you can adapt and mitigate risk.”

Al-Zoubi added that public-private collaboration will be key.

“Cybersecurity is no longer an isolated technical function — it’s a shared responsibility between governments, regulators, and the private sector,” he said. “Awareness, investment, and execution must move in sync if we are to stay ahead of AI-enabled adversaries.”

A call to secure the unseen

As Saudi Arabia accelerates toward a data-driven economy, experts stress that awareness alone is not enough. The focus must shift to execution — closing visibility gaps, protecting overlooked devices, and embedding AI into every layer of cyber defense.

In a region where digital transformation is advancing at record speed, the consequences of inaction are no longer theoretical. The Kingdom’s growing reliance on AI, cloud services, and smart infrastructure makes cybersecurity both an economic and national security imperative.

“AI has changed the rules of engagement,” Wilk said. “It’s redefining what it means to defend.”

Al-Zoubi agrees, issuing a stark warning:

“October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, but for Saudi Arabia, awareness must extend year-round. The devices we ignore today could be the ones that bring tomorrow’s systems down.”

Saudi EXIM Bank extends $26.6bn in credit since launch to boost non-oil exports 

Saudi EXIM Bank extends $26.6bn in credit since launch to boost non-oil exports 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Export-Import Bank has provided SR100 billion ($26.6 billion) in credit facilities since its establishment in 2020, marking a major milestone in its development journey. 

The achievement reflects ongoing efforts to boost the national economy by supporting the Kingdom’s non-oil exports and enhancing their competitiveness in regional and international markets, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

This aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to raise the share of non-oil exports from 16 percent to 50 percent of gross domestic product, promoting economic diversification and sustainable growth for the Kingdom. 

According to figures released in August, credit facilities grew 44 percent in the first half of 2025, reaching SR23.61 billion, as the state lender intensified efforts to accelerate non-oil export growth. 

Saad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalb, CEO of the Saudi EXIM Bank, said the institution has made significant progress in supporting Saudi non-oil exports. 

“Since its establishment, it has achieved rapid qualitative leaps in providing credit facilities to enable Saudi non-oil exports to expand and spread in various markets around the world, culminating today in reaching SR100 billion,” he said, as reported by SPA. 

Al-Khalb added that this milestone comes in the first year of the bank’s operational phase following the completion of its establishment last February. 

He emphasized that the bank will continue to “strive and intensify efforts to reach further horizons to achieve its broader development and economic goals.” 

Al-Khalb added that the bank will “intensify efforts to extend strategic partnerships” aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the export-import system, facilitating trade with regional and global markets, and stimulating commercial and investment opportunities for local exporters across various sectors. 

“The bank focuses primarily on building international partnerships to enhance the development and diversification of Saudi non-oil exports and increase their global competitiveness, while adhering to the highest standards of efficiency and transparency, and relying on the principles of sustainability and environmental, social, and corporate governance as part of the bank’s strategic and operational identity,” he said. 

Founded in February 2020, Saudi EXIM Bank operates under the oversight of the National Development Fund. Its mission is to support and expand Saudi non-oil exports by addressing financing gaps and mitigating export-related risks, thereby contributing to sustainable economic growth and diversifying the Kingdom’s income sources. 

