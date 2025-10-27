You are here

  • Home
  • Munich voters approve plan to bid for Summer Olympics

Munich voters approve plan to bid for Summer Olympics

Munich voters approve plan to bid for Summer Olympics
1 / 2
Athletes, politicians and officials react after the announcement of the first projections on the result of the referendum on the city's Olympic bid at the Haus des Sports in Munich on Oct. 26, 2025. (dpa via AP)
Munich voters approve plan to bid for Summer Olympics
2 / 2
A photo taken on October 24, 2025 shows a placard with the lettering 'A jump ahead - Yes to the Olympics' in Munich, southern Germany, ahead of a citizens' decision on the bid of the city of Munich to organize the Olympic Summer Games from 2036. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zz63b

Updated 27 October 2025
AFP
Follow

Munich voters approve plan to bid for Summer Olympics

Munich voters approve plan to bid for Summer Olympics
  • Berlin, Hamburg and the Ruhr region are also developing bids, with referenda to be held in 2026
  • Munich and Berlin are the German cities to have hosted the Summer Olympics. Munich last hosted the Games in 1972
Updated 27 October 2025
AFP
Follow

MUNICH, Germany: A two-thirds majority in the German city of Munich voted in favor of a bid to host the Summer Olympics in 2036, 2040 or 2044 in a referendum on Sunday.
Final results showed 66.4 percent of voters in the Bavarian capital voted in favor of the proposal.
“Munich clearly voted yes,” city mayor Dieter Reiter said in a statement on Sunday.
Joerg Ammon, the pesident of the Bavarian State Sports Association (BLSV), celebrated the “dream result.”
With 42 percent of Munich’s 1.1 million eligible voters taking part, the turnout was the highest for a referendum in the city’s history.
The previous participation record was 37.5 percent, recorded in 2001 for a vote on building the Allianz Arena, home to German football champions Bayern Munich and host of the 2012 and 2025 Champions League finals.




A photo taken on October 24, 2025 shows a placard with the lettering 'A jump ahead - Yes to the Olympics' in Munich, southern Germany, ahead of a citizens' decision on the bid of the city of Munich to organize the Olympic Summer Games from 2036. (AFP)

Munich last hosted the Games in 1972. The Bavarian capital is one of four German regions developing a bid to host the Olympics and was the first to hold a vote to gauge support.
Berlin, Hamburg and the Ruhr region are also developing bids, with referenda to be held in 2026.
The German candidate will be selected by the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) late in 2026 before being submitted to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
After Sunday’s vote, Bavarian state premier Markus Soeder said “we will now flood the DOSB with our arguments.”
Voter willingness to host the Olympics has dwindled in many European cities in recent decades, due largely to concerns over cost.
An estimated 6.7 million euros was spent on Sunday’s referendum alone, with 1.8 million of that going to an information campaign.
The previous seven German bids to host the Summer or Winter Olympics games failed due to popular opposition.
In 2013, Munich voters narrowly rejected a proposal to bid to host the 2022 Winter Games, with only 28.9 percent of eligible voters taking part.
Munich and Berlin are the German cities to have hosted the Summer Olympics.
Los Angeles will host the next edition in 2028 before Australian city Brisbane takes over in 2032.
 

Topics: olympic games Munich

Related

Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
Sport

Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games

Egypt considers bid to host 2036 Olympics
Sport

Egypt considers bid to host 2036 Olympics

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios
Updated 55 min 24 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios
  • WTA world No. 1 Sabalenka vs. showman Kyrgios on Dec. 28
  • Game comes 52 years after Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs
Updated 55 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: WTA world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and tennis showman Nick Kyrgios face-off in a competition billed as the “Battle of the Sexes: The Dubai Showdown” on Dec. 28.

The event at the Coca-Cola Arena has been organized by TLive, the sports and entertainment company, co-founding partner IM8, and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

Fifty-two years after the legendary 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, this contemporary edition unites two of tennis’ most compelling personalities, the organizers stated in a release on Tuesday.

Sabalenka said: “I have so much respect for Billie Jean King and what she has done for the women’s game. I’m proud to represent women’s tennis and to be part of this modern take of the iconic ‘Battle of the Sexes’ match.

“Dubai is my home, and I know this city loves big, entertaining events. I have a lot of respect for Nick and his talent, but make no mistake, I’m ready to bring my A-game.”

Kyrgios said: “When the world No.1 challenges you, you answer the call. I've got massive respect for Aryna; she’s a powerhouse and a true champion.

“But I’ve never backed down from a challenge, and I’m not just here to play — I’m here to entertain. This is what I live for.”

Mark McFarlane, MD of TLive, said: “We’re bringing together two of tennis’ most compelling personalities for a night that celebrates skill, showmanship, and respect on and off the court.”

Topics: tennis Aryna Sabalenka Nick Kyrgios Dubai UAE

Related

Update Sabalenka, Pegula start strong as Gauff falters in WTA Finals opener in Riyadh video
Sport

Sabalenka, Pegula start strong as Gauff falters in WTA Finals opener in Riyadh

Nick Kyrgios suspended, fined by ATP for ‘conduct contrary to integrity of game’
Sport

Nick Kyrgios suspended, fined by ATP for ‘conduct contrary to integrity of game’

Latest updates

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict

Refad Real Estate Investment & Development launches Miraf District in Alkhobar

Refad Real Estate Investment & Development launches Miraf District in Alkhobar

Giordano celebrates 30 years of growth in Saudi Arabia

Giordano celebrates 30 years of growth in Saudi Arabia

Lolo Zouai to release new bilingual single

Lolo Zouai to release new bilingual single

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.