Melissa strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane, threatening catastrophic flooding in Jamaica, Haiti

Update Melissa strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane, threatening catastrophic flooding in Jamaica, Haiti
Melissa was expected to drop rains of up to 30 inches on Jamaica and southern Hispaniola — Haiti and the Dominican Republic — according to the hurricane center. (AFP)
Updated 27 October 2025
AP
Melissa strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane, threatening catastrophic flooding in Jamaica, Haiti

Melissa strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane, threatening catastrophic flooding in Jamaica, Haiti
  • Hurricane expected to move near or over Jamaica as a major hurricane early Tuesda, then reach Cuba Tuesday night
  • US National Hurricane Center said extensive damage to infrastructure, power and communication outages were to be expected
Updated 27 October 2025
AP
KINGSTON, Jamaica: A strengthening Melissa grew into a Category 4 hurricane Sunday and US forecasters said it could reach Category 5 status, unleashing torrential rain and threatening to cause catastrophic flooding in the northern Caribbean, including Haiti and Jamaica,
The US National Hurricane Center added that Melissa is expected to move near or over Jamaica as a major hurricane early Tuesday, then reach Cuba Tuesday night, and head across the southeastern Bahamas on Wednesday.
“Conditions (in Jamaica) are going to go down rapidly today,” Jamie Rhome, the center’s deputy director, said on Sunday. “Be ready to ride this out for several days.”
Melissa was centered about 115 miles (185 kilometers) south-southwest of Kingston, Jamaica, and about 295 miles (475 kilometers) south-southwest of Guantánamo, Cuba, on Sunday night. It had maximum sustained winds of 145 mph (230 kph) and was moving west at 5 mph (7 kph), the hurricane center said.
Melissa was expected to drop rains of up to 30 inches (760 millimeters) on Jamaica and southern Hispaniola — Haiti and the Dominican Republic — according to the hurricane center. Some areas may see as much as 40 inches (1,010 millimeters) of rain.
It also warned that extensive damage to infrastructure, power and communication outages, and the isolation of communities in Jamaica were to be expected.

 

 

Melissa should be near or over Cuba by late Tuesday, where it could bring up to 12 inches (300 millimeters) of rain, before moving toward the Bahamas later Wednesday.
The Cuban government issued a hurricane warning for the provinces of Granma, Santiago de Cuba, Guantanamo, and Holguin. It also sent a tropical storm warning to the province of Las Tunas.
Airports closed and shelters activated
Jamaica’s two main airports, the Norman Manley International Airport and the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, were closed by Sunday.
Local officials ordered the evacuation in the seaside community of Old Harbor Bay in the southern parish of St. Catherine on Sunday.
The order came after Jamaican officials said at a press conference earlier that they were contemplating enforcement because many residents in flood prone and low-lying communities were not heeding the advice to seek safer alternative locations.
Melissa is forecast to reach Category 5 when it makes landfall along the south coast on Tuesday.
Desmond McKenzie, who is leading the Jamaican government’s disaster response, said in a press conference, that all the more of 650 shelters in Jamaica are open.
Officials said earlier that warehouses across the island were well-stocked and thousands of food packages pre-positioned for quick distribution if needed.
Evan Thompson, the principal director of the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, said the storm surge is expected mainly over the southern side of the island.
“There is potential (for) flooding in every parish of our country,” Thompson said. “If you’re in a flood prone, low-lying area, you need to take note. If you’re near a river course or a gully, you need to take special note and find some alternative location that you can move to should you be threatened by the heavy rainfall.”
Some foreign governments are also preparing for the hurricane’s arrival in Jamaica.
The government of Antigua and Barbuda is housing visiting students at a hotel in Kingston. As of Sunday morning, 52 of them had checked in.
“They have a better bounce back regimen here (at the hotel) in terms of standby power and water (in comparison with university dorms,” said Jewel Moore, 19, a chemistry student at UWI Mona. She and her fellow students are enjoying snacks and games before the hurricane arrives.
“The passing of the storm should be okay,” she added. “It’s getting out that will be a problem.”
The erratic and slow-moving storm has killed at least three people in Haiti and a fourth person in the Dominican Republic, where another person remains missing.
Communities cut off by rising waters
Haitian authorities said three people had died as a consequence of the hurricane and another five were injured due to a collapsed wall. There were also reports of rising river levels, flooding and a bridge destroyed due to breached riverbanks in Sainte-Suzanne, in the northeast.
Many residents are still reluctant to leave their homes, Haitian officials said.
The storm damaged nearly 200 homes in the Dominican Republic and knocked out water supply systems, affecting more than half a million customers. It also downed trees and traffic lights, unleashed a couple of small landslides and left more than two dozen communities isolated by floodwaters.
The Bahamas Department of Meteorology said Melissa could bring tropical storm or hurricane conditions to islands in the southeastern and central Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands by early next week.
Melissa is the 13th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.
The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had predicted an above-normal season with 13 to 18 named storms.

Topics: Hurricane Melissa

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30
Updated 25 min 49 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30
  • EU ministers meet to try to pass new climate target
  • Bloc’s credibility at risk ahead of COP30 climate talks
Updated 25 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

BRUSSELS: EU climate ministers will make a last-ditch attempt to pass a new climate change target on Tuesday, in an effort to avoid going to the UN COP30 summit in Brazil empty-handed.
Failure to agree could undermine the European Union’s claims to leadership at the COP30 talks, which will test the will of major economies to keep fighting climate change despite opposition from US President Donald Trump.
Countries including China, Britain and Australia have already submitted new climate targets ahead of COP30.
But the EU, which has some of the world’s most ambitious CO2-cutting policies, has struggled to contain a backlash from industries and governments skeptical that it can afford the measures alongside defense and industrial priorities. EU members failed to agree a 2040 climate target in September, leaving them scrambling for a deal days before European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meets other world leaders at COP30 in Belem, Brazil, on November 6.
“The geopolitical landscape has rarely been more complex,” EU climate policy chief Wopke Hoekstra told a gathering of climate ministers in Canada on Saturday, adding that he was confident the bloc would approve its new goal.
“The European Union will continue to do its utmost, even under these circumstances, in Belem to uphold its commitment to multilateralism and to the Paris Agreement,” he said.
The starting point for talks is a European Commission proposal to cut net EU greenhouse gas emissions by 90 percent from 1990 levels by 2040, to keep countries on track for net-zero by 2050.
Italy, Poland and the Czech Republic are among those warning this is too restrictive for domestic industries struggling with high energy costs, cheaper Chinese imports and US tariffs.
Others, including the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden, cite worsening extreme weather and the need to catch up with China in manufacturing green technologies as reasons for ambitious goals. The draft compromise ministers will discuss, seen by Reuters, includes a clause demanded by France allowing a weakening of the 2040 goal in future, if it becomes clear EU forests are not absorbing enough CO2 to meet it. Brussels has also vowed to change other measures to attempt to win buy-in for the climate goal. These include controlling prices in an upcoming carbon market and considering weakening its 2035 combustion engine ban as requested by Germany.
A deal on Tuesday will require ministers to agree on the share of the 90 percent emissions cut countries can cover by buying foreign carbon credits — effectively softening efforts required by domestic industries.
France has said credits should cover 5 percent, more than the 3 percent share originally proposed by the Commission. Other governments argue money would be better spent on supporting European industries than buying foreign CO2 credits.
Support from at least 15 of the 27 EU members is needed to pass the goal. EU diplomats said on Monday the vote would be tight and could depend on one or two flipping positions.
Ministers will try first to agree the 2040 goal, and from that derive an emissions pledge for 2035 — which is what the UN asked countries to submit ahead of COP30.

Topics: EU Cop 30

