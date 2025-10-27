Saudi Arabia leads two-state solution meeting in Riyadh

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia hosted a meeting on the implementation of a two-state solution in Palestine on Sunday in Riyadh.

Manal bint Hassan Radwan represented the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the meeting and affirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to achieving peace, statehood and stability for Palestinians.

She emphasized that the establishment of a Palestinian state represents a regional and international priority, a moral responsibility, and a fundamental condition for maintaining security and peace.

The Riyadh meeting set out to establish the foundations for a comprehensive and implementable work program to manage the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital and achieve security and stability for all peoples and countries in the region.

The call for the international community to provide urgent financial support in light of the continued withholding of Palestinian clearance revenues was renewed at the meeting, which was held in partnership with the EU and Norway as co-chairs.

Representatives from various countries, as well as regional and international organizations, were also in attendance.