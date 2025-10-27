You are here

Saudi Arabia leads two-state solution meeting in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia leads two-state solution meeting in Riyadh
Held in partnership with the European Union and Norway, as co-chairs, representatives from countries, regional and international organizations were also in attendance. (KSA MOFA)
Updated 27 October 2025
Arab News
Saudi Arabia leads two-state solution meeting in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia leads two-state solution meeting in Riyadh
Updated 27 October 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia hosted a meeting on the implementation of a two-state solution in Palestine on Sunday in Riyadh.

Manal bint Hassan Radwan represented the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the meeting and affirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to achieving peace, statehood and stability for Palestinians.

She emphasized that the establishment of a Palestinian state represents a regional and international priority, a moral responsibility, and a fundamental condition for maintaining security and peace.

The Riyadh meeting set out to establish the foundations for a comprehensive and implementable work program to manage the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital and achieve security and stability for all peoples and countries in the region.

The call for the international community to provide urgent financial support in light of the continued withholding of Palestinian clearance revenues was renewed at the meeting, which was held in partnership with the EU and Norway as co-chairs.

Representatives from various countries, as well as regional and international organizations, were also in attendance.

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh
Updated 04 November 2025
Arab News
Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh
  Bilateral ties play a crucial role in promoting regional and global stability, says Saudi official
  'Tireless work between the two friendly countries can push mutual relations to a new stage'
Updated 04 November 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Japan held a ceremony in the capital Riyadh on Monday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between their countries.

During a speech, Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Al-Khereiji highlighted the strong relationship between Saudi Arabia and Japan. He said that their cooperation, which began in 1955, plays a crucial role in promoting regional and global stability and prosperity.

“The tireless work between the two friendly countries can push mutual relations to a new stage,” he said. Al-Khereiji highlighted that the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 established a comprehensive strategic partnership to achieve common goals, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

He expressed the Kingdom’s desire to enhance its relationship with Japan and achieve greater growth and prosperity for both countries, the SPA added.

Saudi Arabia is the primary supplier of crude oil to Japan, and Japan has become a significant partner for the Kingdom in trade and investment. Under Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, the two countries have agreed to enhance cooperation, including efforts in decarbonization, as highlighted in a blog post by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

