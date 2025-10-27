You are here

Saudi PIF-backed Humain set to launch voice-controlled OS 

Saudi PIF-backed Humain set to launch voice-controlled OS 
HUMAIN was launched in May under the Public Investment Fund and is chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. X/@HUMAINAI
Updated 27 October 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: A new computer operating system that responds to voice commands instead of clicks from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund-backed AI firm Humain is set to debut this week, revealed a senior executive. 

The startup said its new product, Humain 1, is designed as a potential alternative to icon-based systems like Windows or macOS that have dominated personal computing since the mid-1980s, Reuters reported, citing a company spokesperson. 

This comes as Saudi Arabia is using artificial intelligence to boost innovation and economic growth in key sectors such as healthcare, finance, and logistics. The country is also investing in research and development to strengthen its position as a regional hub for AI and support its shift toward a knowledge-based economy. 

“Rather than looking at icons where you click for discrete applications, now you (...) speak your intent,” Reuters quoted Humain CEO Tareq Amin as saying at the FortuneGlobal Forum in Riyadh. 

The AI company aims to be the first to officially launch such a system, even as other firms develop similar products. It also plans to build approximately 6 gigawatts of data center capacity. 

Launched in May under the Public Investment Fund and chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Humain focuses on developing advanced Arabic language models and large-scale AI infrastructure. 

It aims to position Saudi Arabia as a global AI leader by the end of the decade, fostering local innovation, generating intellectual property, and attracting top international AI talent and investment. 

A Humain spokesperson told Reuters that “the company started developing the new operating system shortly after it launched in May and has been testing it internally for payroll and human resources systems.” 

On Oct. 26, Humain signed a strategic partnership with the FII Institute to advance human-centric AI innovation through thought leadership. 

The partnership comes ahead of the 9th edition of FII Institute’s flagship conference, FII9 in Riyadh, where Humain was set to unveil a series of major product and partnership announcements, including its new operating system. 

Earlier in October, Humain signed a strategic framework agreement with center3, a regional digital infrastructure company owned by stc Group.

The partnership aims to provide advanced connectivity services to support the company’s efforts to build Saudi Arabia into a global AI hub. 

Under the agreement, Humain will use center3’s infrastructure to ensure reliable national and international network connections — a key step in developing the Kingdom’s full-stack AI ecosystem. 

In August, the company introduced Humain Chat, an Arabic AI app trained on what the firm says is the world’s largest Arabic-language dataset.

The app is the first product in the firm’s AI suite and is powered by Allam 34B, an Arabic model developed in Saudi Arabia by local engineers. . 

Updated 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy accelerated in October, with the Purchasing Managers’ Index climbing to 60.2, its second-highest level in more than a decade, signaling strong business growth momentum. 

The latest survey by Riyad Bank and S&P Global showed a sharp improvement in operating conditions across the Kingdom’s private sector, underpinned by solid demand, rising employment, and robust output growth.  

The October reading, up from 57.8 in September, highlights the sustained momentum of the non-oil economy as Vision 2030 reforms continue to drive diversification away from crude revenues. 

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in October, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim said the Kingdom’s gross domestic product is expected to expand by 5.1 percent in 2025, supported by continued growth in non-oil activities. 

Commenting on the latest report, Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank, said: “Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector recorded a solid improvement in business conditions in October, with the PMI rising to 60.2, marking one of the strongest readings in over a decade.”  

He added: “The acceleration was driven by broad-based gains in output, new orders, and employment, reflecting sustained demand momentum and continued strength in the non-oil economy.”  

Al-Ghaith noted that the latest survey results also indicate a strong start to the final quarter of the year, supported by both domestic and external demand. 

According to the report, the pace of growth in new orders received by non-oil companies accelerated for the third consecutive month in October, with 48 percent of surveyed firms reporting higher sales. 

Participating companies attributed the sales growth to improving economic conditions, a growing client base, and increased foreign investment. 

Output and employment also expanded sharply during the month, with job creation rising at the fastest pace in nearly 16 years.

Al-Ghaith said the persistent rise in new export orders highlights the growing competitiveness of Saudi firms and the progress achieved under ongoing diversification initiatives. 

“The rise in demand encouraged firms to expand production and workforce capacity at the fastest rate since 2009, as businesses expanded capacity to meet new workloads. Purchasing activity and inventories also increased, while suppliers’ delivery times continued to improve, reflecting efficient coordination and resilient supply chains,” he added.  

October data indicated a sharp rise in input costs for non-oil firms, driven mainly by wage increases from salary revisions and bonuses. 

On the outlook, companies remained optimistic, citing strong market demand, ongoing project work, and government investment initiatives. 

“Optimism is underpinned by solid domestic demand and the momentum of ongoing projects. Although some concerns persist around costs and competition, sentiment overall remains strongly positive, reflecting confidence in the economy’s continued expansion and the strength of the non-oil private sector,” concluded Al-Ghaith.  

