Qassim governor launches tree-planting drive

RIYADH: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud launched this year’s afforestation season in the region on Monday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The initiative, led by the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification, aims to advance the Saudi Green Initiative.

The governor praised the leadership’s support for environmental projects, which improve quality of life and protect natural resources, the SPA reported.

Prince Faisal highlighted Qassim’s role as a pioneer under the Green Qassim Land initiative, which has planted more than 7 million seedlings in the region.

He added that these efforts support the nation’s strategy to strengthen environmental balance and combat desertification.

Qassim Municipality also works to enhance vegetation, increase awareness, initiate volunteer programs, promote a tree-planting culture, and run campaigns to prevent pollution and harmful practices.

These efforts aim to improve quality of life, achieve environmental sustainability and expand green spaces, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan.