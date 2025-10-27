You are here

  • Home
  • Qassim governor launches tree-planting drive

Qassim governor launches tree-planting drive

Qassim governor launches tree-planting drive
Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud launched this year’s afforestation season in the region. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gtrms

Updated 27 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

Qassim governor launches tree-planting drive

Qassim governor launches tree-planting drive
  • Initiative, led by the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification, aims to advance the Saudi Green Initiative
  • Governor praised the leadership’s support for environmental projects, which improve quality of life and protect natural resources
Updated 27 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud launched this year’s afforestation season in the region on Monday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The initiative, led by the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification, aims to advance the Saudi Green Initiative.

The governor praised the leadership’s support for environmental projects, which improve quality of life and protect natural resources, the SPA reported.

Prince Faisal highlighted Qassim’s role as a pioneer under the Green Qassim Land initiative, which has planted more than 7 million seedlings in the region.

He added that these efforts support the nation’s strategy to strengthen environmental balance and combat desertification.

Qassim Municipality also works to enhance vegetation, increase awareness, initiate volunteer programs, promote a tree-planting culture, and run campaigns to prevent pollution and harmful practices.

These efforts aim to improve quality of life, achieve environmental sustainability and expand green spaces, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan.

Topics: Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Qassim

Related

More than 14,000 trees, seedlings planted in Qassim
Saudi Arabia

More than 14,000 trees, seedlings planted in Qassim

Green Qassim initiative plants over 7.5m trees in major afforestation push
Saudi Arabia

Green Qassim initiative plants over 7.5m trees in major afforestation push

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh
Updated 04 November 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh
  • Bilateral ties play a crucial role in promoting regional and global stability, says Saudi official
  • ‘Tireless work between the two friendly countries can push mutual relations to a new stage’
Updated 04 November 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Japan held a ceremony in the capital Riyadh on Monday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between their countries.

During a speech, Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Al-Khereiji highlighted the strong relationship between Saudi Arabia and Japan. He said that their cooperation, which began in 1955, plays a crucial role in promoting regional and global stability and prosperity.

“The tireless work between the two friendly countries can push mutual relations to a new stage,” he said. Al-Khereiji highlighted that the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 established a comprehensive strategic partnership to achieve common goals, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

He expressed the Kingdom’s desire to enhance its relationship with Japan and achieve greater growth and prosperity for both countries, the SPA added.

Saudi Arabia is the primary supplier of crude oil to Japan, and Japan has become a significant partner for the Kingdom in trade and investment. Under Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, the two countries have agreed to enhance cooperation, including efforts in decarbonization, as highlighted in a blog post by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Topics: Japan Diplomacy

Related

Japan Festival in Riyadh celebrates 70 years of diplomatic ties
Saudi Arabia

Japan Festival in Riyadh celebrates 70 years of diplomatic ties

Jeddah hosts fourth Japanese Speech Contest
Saudi Arabia

Jeddah hosts fourth Japanese Speech Contest

Latest updates

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict

Refad Real Estate Investment & Development launches Miraf District in Alkhobar

Refad Real Estate Investment & Development launches Miraf District in Alkhobar

Giordano celebrates 30 years of growth in Saudi Arabia

Giordano celebrates 30 years of growth in Saudi Arabia

Lolo Zouai to release new bilingual single

Lolo Zouai to release new bilingual single

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.