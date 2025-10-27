You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi project clears 805 explosive devices in Yemen

Saudi project clears 805 explosive devices in Yemen

Saudi project clears 805 explosive devices in Yemen
Teams are tasked with clearing villages, roads and schools to facilitate the safe movement of civilians and delivery of humanitarian aid. (Supplied/Project Masam)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zcxye

Updated 27 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi project clears 805 explosive devices in Yemen

Saudi project clears 805 explosive devices in Yemen
Updated 27 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Members of Saudi Arabia’s Project Masam removed 805 explosive devices from various regions of Yemen last week.

The total included 676 unexploded ordnances, 102 anti-tank mines, 25 anti-personnel mines and two improvised explosive devices, according to a recent report.

Ousama Al-Gosaibi, the initiative’s managing director, said that 520,629 mines have been cleared since the project began in 2018.

The explosives were planted indiscriminately and posed a threat to civilians, including children, women and the elderly.

The demining operations took place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale and Saada.

The project trains local demining engineers and provides them with modern equipment. It also offers support to Yemenis injured by the devices.

Teams are tasked with clearing villages, roads and schools to facilitate the safe movement of civilians and delivery of humanitarian aid.

Topics: Yemen

Related

Seven Yemeni UN workers detained in Sanaa: Houthi security source
Middle-East

Seven Yemeni UN workers detained in Sanaa: Houthi security source

Twelve UN staff leave Yemen’s Sanaa after Houthi detention: UN
Middle-East

Twelve UN staff leave Yemen’s Sanaa after Houthi detention: UN

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh
Updated 04 November 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh
  • Bilateral ties play a crucial role in promoting regional and global stability, says Saudi official
  • ‘Tireless work between the two friendly countries can push mutual relations to a new stage’
Updated 04 November 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Japan held a ceremony in the capital Riyadh on Monday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between their countries.

During a speech, Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Al-Khereiji highlighted the strong relationship between Saudi Arabia and Japan. He said that their cooperation, which began in 1955, plays a crucial role in promoting regional and global stability and prosperity.

“The tireless work between the two friendly countries can push mutual relations to a new stage,” he said. Al-Khereiji highlighted that the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 established a comprehensive strategic partnership to achieve common goals, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

He expressed the Kingdom’s desire to enhance its relationship with Japan and achieve greater growth and prosperity for both countries, the SPA added.

Saudi Arabia is the primary supplier of crude oil to Japan, and Japan has become a significant partner for the Kingdom in trade and investment. Under Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, the two countries have agreed to enhance cooperation, including efforts in decarbonization, as highlighted in a blog post by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Topics: Japan Diplomacy

Related

Japan Festival in Riyadh celebrates 70 years of diplomatic ties
Saudi Arabia

Japan Festival in Riyadh celebrates 70 years of diplomatic ties

Jeddah hosts fourth Japanese Speech Contest
Saudi Arabia

Jeddah hosts fourth Japanese Speech Contest

Latest updates

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict

Refad Real Estate Investment & Development launches Miraf District in Alkhobar

Refad Real Estate Investment & Development launches Miraf District in Alkhobar

Giordano celebrates 30 years of growth in Saudi Arabia

Giordano celebrates 30 years of growth in Saudi Arabia

Lolo Zouai to release new bilingual single

Lolo Zouai to release new bilingual single

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.