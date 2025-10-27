Saudi project clears 805 explosive devices in Yemen

RIYADH: Members of Saudi Arabia’s Project Masam removed 805 explosive devices from various regions of Yemen last week.

The total included 676 unexploded ordnances, 102 anti-tank mines, 25 anti-personnel mines and two improvised explosive devices, according to a recent report.

Ousama Al-Gosaibi, the initiative’s managing director, said that 520,629 mines have been cleared since the project began in 2018.

The explosives were planted indiscriminately and posed a threat to civilians, including children, women and the elderly.

The demining operations took place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale and Saada.

The project trains local demining engineers and provides them with modern equipment. It also offers support to Yemenis injured by the devices.

Teams are tasked with clearing villages, roads and schools to facilitate the safe movement of civilians and delivery of humanitarian aid.