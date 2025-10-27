You are here

Saudi crown prince meets global leaders ahead of FII9 in Riyadh
Updated 27 October 2025
Arab News
  • More than 20 world leaders, 50 ministers from 90 countries are attending the Future Investment Initiative
  • Half of the speakers are from the tech industry, as the conference’s ninth edition highlights the dominance of technology
Updated 27 October 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met global leaders on Monday evening on the sidelines of the ninth Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, which runs until Oct. 30.

The crown prince welcomed the presidents of Kosovo, Guyana, Bulgaria, Mauritania and Rwanda, as well as the prime ministers of Pakistan, Montenegro and Albania, who are attending the three-day conference, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Launched in 2017, the Future Investment Initiative — often referred to as “Davos in the Desert” — has become a key platform for Saudi Arabia to showcase its economic diversification strategy under Vision 2030.

This year’s event, running from Oct. 27-30, brings together global policymakers, investors, and corporate leaders to discuss trends shaping the world economy and explore partnerships across emerging industries.

Half of the speakers are from the tech industry, as the conference’s ninth edition highlights the dominance of technology and the advancement of artificial intelligence.

More than 20 world leaders and 50 ministers from 90 countries are attending the event, which has become a key platform for international collaboration.

Topics: Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference Riyadh

Updated 04 November 2025
Arab News
  • Bilateral ties play a crucial role in promoting regional and global stability, says Saudi official
  • ‘Tireless work between the two friendly countries can push mutual relations to a new stage’
Updated 04 November 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Japan held a ceremony in the capital Riyadh on Monday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between their countries.

During a speech, Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Al-Khereiji highlighted the strong relationship between Saudi Arabia and Japan. He said that their cooperation, which began in 1955, plays a crucial role in promoting regional and global stability and prosperity.

“The tireless work between the two friendly countries can push mutual relations to a new stage,” he said. Al-Khereiji highlighted that the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 established a comprehensive strategic partnership to achieve common goals, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

He expressed the Kingdom’s desire to enhance its relationship with Japan and achieve greater growth and prosperity for both countries, the SPA added.

Saudi Arabia is the primary supplier of crude oil to Japan, and Japan has become a significant partner for the Kingdom in trade and investment. Under Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, the two countries have agreed to enhance cooperation, including efforts in decarbonization, as highlighted in a blog post by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Topics: Japan Diplomacy

