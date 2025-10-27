Saudi crown prince meets global leaders ahead of FII9 in Riyadh

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met global leaders on Monday evening on the sidelines of the ninth Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, which runs until Oct. 30.

The crown prince welcomed the presidents of Kosovo, Guyana, Bulgaria, Mauritania and Rwanda, as well as the prime ministers of Pakistan, Montenegro and Albania, who are attending the three-day conference, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Launched in 2017, the Future Investment Initiative — often referred to as “Davos in the Desert” — has become a key platform for Saudi Arabia to showcase its economic diversification strategy under Vision 2030.

This year’s event, running from Oct. 27-30, brings together global policymakers, investors, and corporate leaders to discuss trends shaping the world economy and explore partnerships across emerging industries.

Half of the speakers are from the tech industry, as the conference’s ninth edition highlights the dominance of technology and the advancement of artificial intelligence.

More than 20 world leaders and 50 ministers from 90 countries are attending the event, which has become a key platform for international collaboration.