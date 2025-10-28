Saudi envoy urges Security Council to halt Israeli settlements, end Gaza siege and protect holy sites

NEW YORK CITY: Saudi Arabia on Monday reaffirmed its long-standing support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as it called on the UN Security Council to take decisive action to end Israeli settlement activity, lift the blockade on Gaza, and protect holy sites in Jerusalem.
Speaking during a meeting of the council on the latest developments in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdulaziz Alwasil, said the Kingdom “reiterates its firm position towards the Palestinian people and their just cause,” and asked for renewed efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace.
“My country has been working for years to find a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian question,” he said.
“As a result of the unprecedented suffering to which the Palestinian people have been subjected in the Gaza Strip, the Kingdom has intensified its efforts to restore normalcy, begin reconstruction, and enable the people to live in dignity in their land.”
He highlighted recent diplomatic initiatives by Saudi Arabia, including the joint Saudi-French conference on the implementation of a two-state solution that took place at the UN in September, which resulted in the New York Declaration. The envoy said that declaration had encouraged several additional countries to officially recognize the State of Palestine.
Alwasil also announced the launch of an Emergency Coalition for Financial Sustainability of the Palestinian Authority, a joint initiative by Saudi Arabia and several friendly countries to help address what he described as an “unprecedented financial crisis.”
The fund, he said, “aims to stabilize the financial condition of the Palestinian Authority and ensure its ability to govern, provide services and maintain security.”
The ambassador expressed his appreciation for mediation efforts by Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye, as well as the active role of the US president, Donald Trump, in the implementation of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and the creation of “a comprehensive and just path towards peace.”
He said these efforts were critical to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians, secure a full Israeli withdrawal, and restore stability.
“The Kingdom condemns the Israeli Knesset’s preliminary approval of two bills that aim to impose Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank and to legalize Israeli sovereignty over an illegal colonial settlement,” Alwasil continued.
He reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s “complete rejection of all settlement and expansionist violations adopted by the Israeli occupation authorities.”
He urged the Security Council to “assume its responsibility for the implementation of relevant resolutions” to help “end settlement activity, lift the blockade on Gaza, ensure full protection of the holy sites in Al-Quds Al-Sharif, and prevent any unilateral actions aimed at altering the identity of Palestinian territory.”
Alwasil also asked council members to advance efforts to create an independent Palestinian state in line with international resolutions and the steps outlined in the New York Declaration.
“The Kingdom calls on this esteemed council to work towards the establishment of a Palestinian state in accordance with the relevant resolutions,” he added.