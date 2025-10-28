You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi envoy urges Security Council to halt Israeli settlements, end Gaza siege and protect holy sites
War on Gaza

Saudi envoy urges Security Council to halt Israeli settlements, end Gaza siege and protect holy sites

Special Saudi envoy urges Security Council to halt Israeli settlements, end Gaza siege and protect holy sites
Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Abdulaziz Alwasil addresses the UN Security Council. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8224g

Updated 28 October 2025
Follow

Saudi envoy urges Security Council to halt Israeli settlements, end Gaza siege and protect holy sites

Saudi envoy urges Security Council to halt Israeli settlements, end Gaza siege and protect holy sites
  • Kingdom’s representative to the UN, Abdulaziz Alwasil, reaffirms his country’s long-standing support for a two-state solution to Palestinian question
  • Suffering in Gaza prompted Saudi Arabia to intensify its efforts to ‘restore normalcy, begin reconstruction, and enable the people to live in dignity in their land,’ he says
Updated 28 October 2025
Ephrem Kossaify
Follow

NEW YORK CITY: Saudi Arabia on Monday reaffirmed its long-standing support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as it called on the UN Security Council to take decisive action to end Israeli settlement activity, lift the blockade on Gaza, and protect holy sites in Jerusalem.

Speaking during a meeting of the council on the latest developments in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdulaziz Alwasil, said the Kingdom “reiterates its firm position towards the Palestinian people and their just cause,” and asked for renewed efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace.

“My country has been working for years to find a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian question,” he said.

“As a result of the unprecedented suffering to which the Palestinian people have been subjected in the Gaza Strip, the Kingdom has intensified its efforts to restore normalcy, begin reconstruction, and enable the people to live in dignity in their land.”

He highlighted recent diplomatic initiatives by Saudi Arabia, including the joint Saudi-French conference on the implementation of a two-state solution that took place at the UN in September, which resulted in the New York Declaration. The envoy said that declaration had encouraged several additional countries to officially recognize the State of Palestine.

Alwasil also announced the launch of an Emergency Coalition for Financial Sustainability of the Palestinian Authority, a joint initiative by Saudi Arabia and several friendly countries to help address what he described as an “unprecedented financial crisis.”

The fund, he said, “aims to stabilize the financial condition of the Palestinian Authority and ensure its ability to govern, provide services and maintain security.”

The ambassador expressed his appreciation for mediation efforts by Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye, as well as the active role of the US president, Donald Trump, in the implementation of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and the creation of “a comprehensive and just path towards peace.”

He said these efforts were critical to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians, secure a full Israeli withdrawal, and restore stability.

“The Kingdom condemns the Israeli Knesset’s preliminary approval of two bills that aim to impose Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank and to legalize Israeli sovereignty over an illegal colonial settlement,” Alwasil continued.

He reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s “complete rejection of all settlement and expansionist violations adopted by the Israeli occupation authorities.”

He urged the Security Council to “assume its responsibility for the implementation of relevant resolutions” to help “end settlement activity, lift the blockade on Gaza, ensure full protection of the holy sites in Al-Quds Al-Sharif, and prevent any unilateral actions aimed at altering the identity of Palestinian territory.”

Alwasil also asked council members to advance efforts to create an independent Palestinian state in line with international resolutions and the steps outlined in the New York Declaration.

“The Kingdom calls on this esteemed council to work towards the establishment of a Palestinian state in accordance with the relevant resolutions,” he added.

Topics: War on Gaza UN Security Council (UNSC) Abdulaziz Alwasil

Related

Special Saudi UN envoy demands global action to protect children in conflict zones, condemns Gaza violence
Saudi Arabia

Saudi UN envoy demands global action to protect children in conflict zones, condemns Gaza violence

Women are ‘agents of change’ driving societal shifts: Saudi UN envoy
Saudi Arabia

Women are ‘agents of change’ driving societal shifts: Saudi UN envoy

Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, prime minister says 

Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, prime minister says 
Updated 04 November 2025
Reuters
Follow

Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, prime minister says 

Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, prime minister says 
  • Sudani highlights US investment in Iraq’s energy sector
  • Sudani confident in election victory, aims for second term
Updated 04 November 2025
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraq has pledged to bring all weapons under the control of the state, but that will not work so long as there is a US-led coalition in the country that some Iraqi factions view as an occupying force, the prime minister said on Monday.
Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said a plan was still in place to have the multinational anti-Daesh coalition completely leave Iraq, one of Iran’s closest Arab allies, by September 2026 because the threat from Islamist militant groups had eased considerably.
“There is no Daesh. Security and stability? Thank God it’s there ... so give me the excuse for the presence of 86 states (in a coalition),” he said in an interview in Baghdad, referring to the number of countries that have participated in the coalition since it was formed in 2014.
“Then, for sure there will be a clear program to end any arms outside of state institutions. This is the demand of all,” he said, noting factions could enter official security forces or get into politics by laying down their arms.
‘No side can pull Iraq to war’, says Sudani
Iraq is navigating a politically sensitive effort to disarm Iran-backed militias amid pressure from the US, which has said it would like Sudani to dismantle armed groups affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of mostly Shiite factions. The PMF was formally integrated into Iraq’s state forces and includes several groups aligned with Iran.
At the same time, the US and Iraq have agreed on a phased withdrawal of American troops, with a full exit expected by the end of 2026. An initial drawdown began in 2025.
Asked about growing international pressure on non-state armed groups in the region such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, part of Iran’s so-called Axis of Resistance created to counter US and Israeli influence in the Middle East, Sudani said:
“There is time enough, God willing. The situation here is different than Lebanon.”
“Iraq is clear in its stances to maintain security and stability and that state institutions have the decision over war and peace, and that no side can pull Iraq to war or conflict,” said Sudani.
Shiite power Iran has gained vast influence in Iraq since a US-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003, with heavily armed pro-Iranian paramilitary groups wielding enormous political and military power.
Successive Iraqi governments have faced the challenge of keeping both arch-foes Iran and the US as allies. While the US slaps sanctions on Iran, Iraq does business with it.
Securing major US investment is a top priority for Iraq, which has faced severe economic problems and years of sectarian bloodletting since 2003.
Us companies increasingly active in Iraq, says Sudani
“There is a clear, intensive and qualitative entrance of US companies into Iraq,” said Sudani, including the biggest ever agreement with GE for 24,000 MW of power, equivalent to the country’s entire current generation capacity, he said.
In August, Iraq signed an agreement in principle with US oil producer Chevron (CVX.N), for a project at Nassiriya in southern Iraq that consists of four exploration blocks in addition to the development of other producing oil fields.
Sudani said an agreement with US LNG firm Excelerate to provide LNG helped Iraq cope with rolling power cuts.
Sudani praised a recent preliminary agreement signed with ExxonMobil, and he said the advantage of this agreement is that for the first time Iraq is agreeing with a global company to develop oilfields along with an export system.
Sudani said that US and European companies had shown interest in a plan for the building of a fixed platform for importing and exporting gas off the coast of the Grand Faw Port, which would be the first project there.
Sudani said the government had set a deadline for the end of 2027 to stop all burning of gas and to reach self-sufficiency in gas supplies, and to stop gas imports from Iran.
“We burn gas worth four to five billion (dollars) per year and import gas with 4 billion dollars per year. These are wrong policies and it’s our government that has been finding solutions to these issues,” he said.
Sudani is running against established political parties in his ruling coalition in Iraq’s November 11 election and said he expects to win. Many analysts regard him as the frontrunner.
“We expect a significant victory,” he said, adding he wanted a second term. “We want to keep going on this path.”
Sudani said he believed this year’s elections would see a higher turnout than last year’s roughly 40 percent in parliamentary polls, which was down from around 80 percent two decades ago.
Sudani campaigns as Iraq’s builder-in-chief
He has portrayed himself as the builder-in-chief, his campaign posters strategically laid out at key sites of Baghdad construction, including a new dual-carriageway along the Tigris in the center of the capital.
He ticks off the number of incomplete projects he inherited from previous governments – 2,582, he said — and notes he spent a fraction of their initial cost to finish them.
Many Iraqis have been positive about the roads, bridges and buildings they have seen go up, helping to somewhat alleviate the choking traffic in the city.
But it has come at a cost.
Sudani’s three-year budget was the largest in Iraq’s history at over $150 billion a year.
He also hired about 1 million employees into the already-bloated state bureaucracy, buying social stability at the cost of severely limiting the government’s fiscal room for maneuver.
“I am not worried about Iraq’s financial and economic situation. Iraq is a rich country with many resources, but my fear is that the implementation of reforms is delayed,” he said.

Topics: Iraq Mohammed Shia al-Sudani

Related

US and anti-Daesh forces must leave Iraq, PM Al-Sudani tells WEF
Middle-East

US and anti-Daesh forces must leave Iraq, PM Al-Sudani tells WEF

Iraqi parliament approves new government headed by Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani
Middle-East

Iraqi parliament approves new government headed by Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia, China explore joint investment opportunities in advanced industries

Saudi Arabia, China explore joint investment opportunities in advanced industries

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict

Refad Real Estate Investment & Development launches Miraf District in Alkhobar

Refad Real Estate Investment & Development launches Miraf District in Alkhobar

Giordano celebrates 30 years of growth in Saudi Arabia

Giordano celebrates 30 years of growth in Saudi Arabia

Lolo Zouai to release new bilingual single

Lolo Zouai to release new bilingual single

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.