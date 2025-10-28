You are here

  • Home
  • PIF Governor opens FII9, says over $250bn in deals signed since platform was launched

PIF Governor opens FII9, says over $250bn in deals signed since platform was launched

PIF Governor opens FII9, says over $250bn in deals signed since platform was launched
Yasir Al-Rumayyan addressing FII9.
Short Url

https://arab.news/26f8u

Updated 29 October 2025
SPA
Follow

PIF Governor opens FII9, says over $250bn in deals signed since platform was launched

PIF Governor opens FII9, says over $250bn in deals signed since platform was launched
Updated 29 October 2025
SPA
Follow

RIYADH: More than $250 billion in deals have been signed through the Future Investment Initiative platform since its launch less than a decade ago, according to Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Public Investment Fund and chairman of the FII Institute.   

Opening the ninth edition in Riyadh, he said this year’s gathering seeks to elevate the initiative’s global effectiveness.  

Al-Rumayyan described FII as the world’s largest forum convening leaders, decision-makers, and investors to influence the trajectory of the global economy, Al Arabiya reported.

He said attendees from government and the private sector collectively represent significant capital and responsibility, alongside greater opportunities to help shape economic outcomes.  

Al-Rumayyan urged participants to act with that responsibility in mind and to capitalize on the opportunities at hand.   

Over the past year, he noted, investor and corporate ambitions have shifted amid rapid economic and technological change.   

He argued traditional economic models are no longer sufficient and called for governments and businesses to operate as true partners to advance a new model of international cooperation and global prosperity.  

PIF serves as a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 economic transformation strategy, driving diversification and sustainable growth beyond the oil sector.   

As one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, PIF manages assets exceeding $1.15 trillion, up from about $925 billion a year earlier, according to official data.   

The fund’s investments span multiple sectors and geographies, with a growing focus on technology, infrastructure, and green energy.   

PIF’s mandate aligns with the Kingdom’s broader ambition to position Saudi Arabia as a leading global investment destination, supported by large-scale projects and international partnerships designed to accelerate non-oil gross domestic product growth.  

Al-Rumayyan said FII has become the venue where global leaders and investors discuss shared opportunities and challenges.   

He pointed to a widening gap between individuals’ optimism about their personal futures and their pessimism about the world’s outlook, adding that technology can help bridge this divide if deployed inclusively.   

He cautioned that artificial intelligence could widen educational disparities unless governed fairly and responsibly.  

He identified inequality as a major impediment to human progress and cited expectations that around 10 percent of the global population could be living in extreme poverty by 2025.  

Nonetheless, he expressed confidence that the leaders gathered at FII can convert today’s challenges into opportunities that benefit society.  

Addressing Saudi Vision 2030, Al-Rumayyan said the program has set a new global benchmark for economic transformation.   

He noted foreign direct investment in the Kingdom has grown 24 percent to $31.7 billion, and said Saudi Arabia has emerged as a major global destination, supported by its megaprojects and preparations to host Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup.  

He urged that true wealth is measured by the prosperity of people rather than numbers, and encouraged participants to use the three-day forum to forge cross-border partnerships that unlock transformative opportunities for the benefit of humanity.  

 

 

Richard Attias, acting CEO of the FII Institute, highlighted the growing scale and inclusivity of this year’s edition, which brought together more than 9,000 participants, including delegates, members, and media representatives from around the world.  

He emphasized that the 2025 program builds on the institute’s mission to foster collaboration across sectors, with discussions centered on artificial intelligence, health, and human development under the theme “The Key to Prosperity.” 

Attias said: “Our dream at the inception of FII Institute was simple: to bring together world decision makers not to compete but to collaborate, not just to talk about the future, but to shape the future.” 

Topics: FII9 Yasir Al-Rumayyan

Related

Saudi crown prince meets global leaders ahead of FII9 in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia

Saudi crown prince meets global leaders ahead of FII9 in Riyadh

FII9 a ‘turning point’ as tech and global leaders converge in Riyadh, says event chairman
Business & Economy

FII9 a ‘turning point’ as tech and global leaders converge in Riyadh, says event chairman

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 
Updated 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 
Updated 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy accelerated in October, with the Purchasing Managers’ Index climbing to 60.2, its second-highest level in more than a decade, signaling strong business growth momentum. 

The latest survey by Riyad Bank and S&P Global showed a sharp improvement in operating conditions across the Kingdom’s private sector, underpinned by solid demand, rising employment, and robust output growth.  

The October reading, up from 57.8 in September, highlights the sustained momentum of the non-oil economy as Vision 2030 reforms continue to drive diversification away from crude revenues. 

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in October, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim said the Kingdom’s gross domestic product is expected to expand by 5.1 percent in 2025, supported by continued growth in non-oil activities. 

Commenting on the latest report, Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank, said: “Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector recorded a solid improvement in business conditions in October, with the PMI rising to 60.2, marking one of the strongest readings in over a decade.”  

He added: “The acceleration was driven by broad-based gains in output, new orders, and employment, reflecting sustained demand momentum and continued strength in the non-oil economy.”  

Al-Ghaith noted that the latest survey results also indicate a strong start to the final quarter of the year, supported by both domestic and external demand. 

According to the report, the pace of growth in new orders received by non-oil companies accelerated for the third consecutive month in October, with 48 percent of surveyed firms reporting higher sales. 

Participating companies attributed the sales growth to improving economic conditions, a growing client base, and increased foreign investment. 

Output and employment also expanded sharply during the month, with job creation rising at the fastest pace in nearly 16 years.

Al-Ghaith said the persistent rise in new export orders highlights the growing competitiveness of Saudi firms and the progress achieved under ongoing diversification initiatives. 

“The rise in demand encouraged firms to expand production and workforce capacity at the fastest rate since 2009, as businesses expanded capacity to meet new workloads. Purchasing activity and inventories also increased, while suppliers’ delivery times continued to improve, reflecting efficient coordination and resilient supply chains,” he added.  

October data indicated a sharp rise in input costs for non-oil firms, driven mainly by wage increases from salary revisions and bonuses. 

On the outlook, companies remained optimistic, citing strong market demand, ongoing project work, and government investment initiatives. 

“Optimism is underpinned by solid domestic demand and the momentum of ongoing projects. Although some concerns persist around costs and competition, sentiment overall remains strongly positive, reflecting confidence in the economy’s continued expansion and the strength of the non-oil private sector,” concluded Al-Ghaith.  

Topics: Saudi PMI non-oil economy manufacturing

Related

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil growth hits 6-month high as PMI climbs to 57.8 
Business & Economy

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil growth hits 6-month high as PMI climbs to 57.8 

Saudi non-oil sector activity accelerates as PMI climbs to 56.4 
Business & Economy

Saudi non-oil sector activity accelerates as PMI climbs to 56.4 

Latest updates

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

Seoul: North Korea fired artillery rockets during Hegseth’s DMZ visit

Seoul: North Korea fired artillery rockets during Hegseth’s DMZ visit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.