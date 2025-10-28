You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi herbal sector turns to digitalization to compete with canned and imported products 

Saudi herbal sector turns to digitalization to compete with canned and imported products 

Saudi herbal sector turns to digitalization to compete with canned and imported products 
Herbalism is one of the oldest professions in the Arab and Islamic world, with a rich cultural and medical heritage. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/w75vy

Updated 28 October 2025
AMAL AL-HUMMADI - BASIM BAWAZEER AL-EQTISADIAH 
Follow

Saudi herbal sector turns to digitalization to compete with canned and imported products 

Saudi herbal sector turns to digitalization to compete with canned and imported products 
Updated 28 October 2025
AMAL AL-HUMMADI - BASIM BAWAZEER AL-EQTISADIAH 
Follow

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s herbal sector is expanding despite regulatory and safety challenges, with commercial registrations rising by 15 percent in 2024, driven by increased digital marketing and strong investor interest. 

Speaking to Al-Eqtisadiah, experts said the sector is shifting from traditional retail to digital sales, both domestically and internationally, noting that young entrepreneurs are also launching branded, packaged products to capture market share. 

Herbalism is one of the oldest professions in the Arab and Islamic world, with a rich cultural and medical heritage. In Saudi herbal shops, medicinal herbs such as sage, chamomile, and thyme are displayed alongside spices such as cinnamon, cardamom, turmeric, and black pepper. 

The global spice market is estimated at around $20 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $30 billion by 2032, growing at an annual rate of 5 percent, according to Fortune Business Insights. Meanwhile, the herbal medicine market, valued at $71 billion in 2023, is expected to surge to $330 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 21 percent between 2024 and 2030, according to Grand View Research. 

While spices and herbal medicines are sold together in Saudi and Gulf outlets, they are separated in the US and Europe, resulting in distinct market sizes. US-based McCormick leads the global spice industry with $7 billion in fiscal 2024 sales, followed by Singapore’s Olam Group, an agribusiness and trading firm with a significant share of spice sales. 

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority told Al-Eqtisadiah that it monitors herbal retail outlets through regular inspection campaigns conducted jointly with multiple government agencies. However, experts and consumers have called for clearer regulations and staff training to ensure quality and build consumer trust. 

The SFDA clarified that it does not license herbal shops or register raw herbs, adding that only processed herbal products — manufactured in pharmaceutical-style preparations — are registered after evaluation of manufacturing quality, safety, and efficacy. 

The authority emphasized that its inspections have revealed recurring violations, including the sale of pharmaceutical products not permitted in herbal outlets and cosmetic products lacking required warnings or not listed in the authority’s registry. 

The Ministry of Commerce told Al-Eqtisadiah that commercial registrations for the sale of nuts, spices, and herbs rose from around 28,000 at the end of 2023 to 33,000 by the end of 2024, a 15 percent increase. 

The ministry added that Riyadh led with 10,000 registrations, followed by Makkah with 9,800, the Eastern Province with 4,000, and Madinah with 2,500. 

Jeddah Municipality confirmed that it enforces health regulations for herbal shops issued by the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, which prohibit the sale of unlicensed traditional blends. 

Abdullah Al-Eisa, CEO of Bayt Al-Hikmah, said the sector remains “marginalized,” dominated by untrained labor lacking detailed knowledge of herbs and their benefits. 

He noted that herbal shops typically carry over 500 herbs, 200 spices, and 100 types of nuts, all requiring specialized expertise to differentiate quality and varieties. 

Al-Eisa highlighted that many shops display products openly without proper packaging, increasing the risk of fraud. “Some even mix spices with other powders to increase volume, damaging the sector’s reputation,” he said. 

He emphasized the need for staff training and work permits similar to those in the restaurant sector, noting that poor hygiene and lack of expertise limit market competitiveness, particularly in unregulated shops. 

Regarding the practice of grinding spices in front of customers, Al-Eisa said separate mills would be required for each spice to prevent cross-contamination, posing significant logistical and cost challenges. 

Munir Meyajan, general manager of Meyajan Herbal, said demand has increased with the growth of e-commerce locally and internationally. 

He added that Saudi companies now receive online orders from countries including France, Germany, Egypt, and Iraq, which are shipped promptly through specialized logistics providers. 

“Demand is particularly high for rare Saudi herbs used in treating bone and internal medicine–related conditions,” he said, noting that herbal knowledge is a vast field, divided into marine and wild herbs, and forms an essential part of modern medicine and pharmacy, with many plants and herbs used in contemporary drug formulations. 

Spice production is heavily concentrated in Asia, home to most aromatic plants and natural flavorings, with India accounting for more than 70 percent of global output — producing black pepper, turmeric, cardamom, cumin, coriander, and red chili — largely from regions such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu. 

China ranks second, with large volumes of ginger, ginseng, dried garlic, red chili, and unique spices like Sichuan pepper. Indonesia, the third-largest producer, is known for its historic Spice Islands, such as Maluku and Sulawesi, producing nutmeg, cloves, and Indonesian cinnamon. Meanwhile, Vietnam is the world’s largest producer and exporter of black pepper. 

Topics: Saudi Spices Herbal

Related

Saudi agriculture sector adds $31.5bn to GDP  
Business & Economy

Saudi agriculture sector adds $31.5bn to GDP  

Ancient herbal remedies for women still effective: Saudi gynecologist
Saudi Arabia

Ancient herbal remedies for women still effective: Saudi gynecologist

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 
Updated 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 
Updated 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy accelerated in October, with the Purchasing Managers’ Index climbing to 60.2, its second-highest level in more than a decade, signaling strong business growth momentum. 

The latest survey by Riyad Bank and S&P Global showed a sharp improvement in operating conditions across the Kingdom’s private sector, underpinned by solid demand, rising employment, and robust output growth.  

The October reading, up from 57.8 in September, highlights the sustained momentum of the non-oil economy as Vision 2030 reforms continue to drive diversification away from crude revenues. 

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in October, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim said the Kingdom’s gross domestic product is expected to expand by 5.1 percent in 2025, supported by continued growth in non-oil activities. 

Commenting on the latest report, Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank, said: “Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector recorded a solid improvement in business conditions in October, with the PMI rising to 60.2, marking one of the strongest readings in over a decade.”  

He added: “The acceleration was driven by broad-based gains in output, new orders, and employment, reflecting sustained demand momentum and continued strength in the non-oil economy.”  

Al-Ghaith noted that the latest survey results also indicate a strong start to the final quarter of the year, supported by both domestic and external demand. 

According to the report, the pace of growth in new orders received by non-oil companies accelerated for the third consecutive month in October, with 48 percent of surveyed firms reporting higher sales. 

Participating companies attributed the sales growth to improving economic conditions, a growing client base, and increased foreign investment. 

Output and employment also expanded sharply during the month, with job creation rising at the fastest pace in nearly 16 years.

Al-Ghaith said the persistent rise in new export orders highlights the growing competitiveness of Saudi firms and the progress achieved under ongoing diversification initiatives. 

“The rise in demand encouraged firms to expand production and workforce capacity at the fastest rate since 2009, as businesses expanded capacity to meet new workloads. Purchasing activity and inventories also increased, while suppliers’ delivery times continued to improve, reflecting efficient coordination and resilient supply chains,” he added.  

October data indicated a sharp rise in input costs for non-oil firms, driven mainly by wage increases from salary revisions and bonuses. 

On the outlook, companies remained optimistic, citing strong market demand, ongoing project work, and government investment initiatives. 

“Optimism is underpinned by solid domestic demand and the momentum of ongoing projects. Although some concerns persist around costs and competition, sentiment overall remains strongly positive, reflecting confidence in the economy’s continued expansion and the strength of the non-oil private sector,” concluded Al-Ghaith.  

Topics: Saudi PMI non-oil economy manufacturing

Related

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil growth hits 6-month high as PMI climbs to 57.8 
Business & Economy

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil growth hits 6-month high as PMI climbs to 57.8 

Saudi non-oil sector activity accelerates as PMI climbs to 56.4 
Business & Economy

Saudi non-oil sector activity accelerates as PMI climbs to 56.4 

Latest updates

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Truckers defy death to supply militant-hit Mali with fuel

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

Seoul: North Korea fired artillery rockets during Hegseth’s DMZ visit

Seoul: North Korea fired artillery rockets during Hegseth’s DMZ visit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.