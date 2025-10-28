You are here

Qatar finance minister says AI to be big part of US investments, UK-Gulf trade deal close

Updated 28 October 2025
Reuters
Reuters
Qatar finance minister says AI to be big part of US investments, UK-Gulf trade deal close

Qatar finance minister says AI to be big part of US investments, UK-Gulf trade deal close
Updated 28 October 2025
Reuters
RIYADH: Qatar’s finance minister said on Tuesday that artificial intelligence would be a big part of planned Qatari investments in the US.

“I would say most of the (QIA investment) will be in technology and AI because we see the growth in this field, and it is going to be rewarding,” Ali Ahmed Al-Kuwari said, speaking in Riyadh at the annual Future Investment Initiative conference.

“Now we see the huge growth in the US economy is coming from technology and AI and we believe this is one area we are going to focus on,” he said.

The Qatar Investment Authority, Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, plans to at least double its annual US investments in the next decade, its CEO said in May.

The fund had already pledged to invest $500 billion in the US economy over the next 10 years.

Al-Kuwari also highlighted the importance of the sector for diversifying Qatar’s own economy and reducing its dependence on hydrocarbon income.

Speaking alongside his British counterpart Rachel Reeves, Kuwari said a trade agreement between the UK and the Gulf Cooperation Council was “almost done.”

Reeves said on Monday she was confident a trade deal with Gulf countries could be done quickly after she had “really good” meetings about an agreement that could help her plan to speed up economic growth.

Topics: Qatar-US

Saudi Arabia's non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Updated 8 sec ago 
Nirmal Narayanan
Nirmal Narayanan 
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 
Updated 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy accelerated in October, with the Purchasing Managers’ Index climbing to 60.2, its second-highest level in more than a decade, signaling strong business growth momentum. 

The latest survey by Riyad Bank and S&P Global showed a sharp improvement in operating conditions across the Kingdom’s private sector, underpinned by solid demand, rising employment, and robust output growth.  

The October reading, up from 57.8 in September, highlights the sustained momentum of the non-oil economy as Vision 2030 reforms continue to drive diversification away from crude revenues. 

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in October, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim said the Kingdom’s gross domestic product is expected to expand by 5.1 percent in 2025, supported by continued growth in non-oil activities. 

Commenting on the latest report, Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank, said: “Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector recorded a solid improvement in business conditions in October, with the PMI rising to 60.2, marking one of the strongest readings in over a decade.”  

He added: “The acceleration was driven by broad-based gains in output, new orders, and employment, reflecting sustained demand momentum and continued strength in the non-oil economy.”  

Al-Ghaith noted that the latest survey results also indicate a strong start to the final quarter of the year, supported by both domestic and external demand. 

According to the report, the pace of growth in new orders received by non-oil companies accelerated for the third consecutive month in October, with 48 percent of surveyed firms reporting higher sales. 

Participating companies attributed the sales growth to improving economic conditions, a growing client base, and increased foreign investment. 

Output and employment also expanded sharply during the month, with job creation rising at the fastest pace in nearly 16 years.

Al-Ghaith said the persistent rise in new export orders highlights the growing competitiveness of Saudi firms and the progress achieved under ongoing diversification initiatives. 

“The rise in demand encouraged firms to expand production and workforce capacity at the fastest rate since 2009, as businesses expanded capacity to meet new workloads. Purchasing activity and inventories also increased, while suppliers’ delivery times continued to improve, reflecting efficient coordination and resilient supply chains,” he added.  

October data indicated a sharp rise in input costs for non-oil firms, driven mainly by wage increases from salary revisions and bonuses. 

On the outlook, companies remained optimistic, citing strong market demand, ongoing project work, and government investment initiatives. 

“Optimism is underpinned by solid domestic demand and the momentum of ongoing projects. Although some concerns persist around costs and competition, sentiment overall remains strongly positive, reflecting confidence in the economy’s continued expansion and the strength of the non-oil private sector,” concluded Al-Ghaith.  

Topics: Saudi PMI non-oil economy manufacturing

