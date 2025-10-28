You are here

Saudi FDI quadruples, surpassing 2030 targets, says minister at FII9
Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih. SPA
Updated 28 October 2025
Miguel Hadchity
Miguel Hadchity
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign direct investment has quadrupled, surpassing its Vision 2030 targets as the Kingdom’s economy continues to diversify away from oil, Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih said. 

Speaking at the ninth edition of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Al-Falih said the surge in investment reflects the success of Vision 2030, describing the Kingdom’s transformation plan as “a reality, not a dream,” according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

This comes as foreign direct investment in the Kingdom grew by 24 percent to $31.7 billion in 2024, establishing it as a major global destination, supported by its megaprojects and preparations to host Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup. 

“He pointed out that the non-oil economy has risen to (5 percent), indicating that the past two years have witnessed more new and promising investment opportunities in the Kingdom, including artificial intelligence and acceleration of digital transformation, pointing out that major national projects are continuing their work and some are preparing to open their doors,” the SPA report stated. 

The minister outlined a fundamental shift in the nation’s economic structure, revealing that 40 percent of the state’s budget and expenditures are now financed by non-oil revenues. He further emphasized that a staggering 90 percent of all FDI flowing into the Kingdom is directed toward non-oil sectors.  

Al-Falih emphasized that the Kingdom’s economy “is no longer oil-based,” highlighting rapid progress in advanced manufacturing, technology, tourism, entrepreneurship, deep tech, and venture capital.  

He also highlighted the Kingdom’s ability to navigate a series of global obstacles, including the COVID-19 pandemic, oil price fluctuations, and regional tensions. He credited this resilience to the nation’s substantial financial reserves and overall stability, which he described as a key strength.

The minister also noted that major giga-projects are continuing their work, with some preparing to open their doors. Al-Falih reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s strong belief in powerful partnerships between the government and the private sector, as well as with foreign investors. 

According to Argaam, the minister stated that with many large-scale projects, like the Red Sea Project, now at an advanced stage, the Kingdom should scale back government and Public Investment Fund spending and allow the private sector to lead future investment. 

“These assets should now be transferred to the market to observe how they perform under private sector management,” Argaam reported Al-Falih as saying.  

Al-Falih emphasized that the Kingdom is committed to reducing barriers to doing business, signaling a continued open-door policy for international capital. 

Echoing this sentiment, other participants agreed that such collaborations are essential for achieving goals in a shorter timeframe. They stressed that sectors related to energy remain particularly promising and ripe with innovation capable of building a better future for humanity. 

Topics: FII9 Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)

Updated 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy accelerated in October, with the Purchasing Managers’ Index climbing to 60.2, its second-highest level in more than a decade, signaling strong business growth momentum. 

The latest survey by Riyad Bank and S&P Global showed a sharp improvement in operating conditions across the Kingdom’s private sector, underpinned by solid demand, rising employment, and robust output growth.  

The October reading, up from 57.8 in September, highlights the sustained momentum of the non-oil economy as Vision 2030 reforms continue to drive diversification away from crude revenues. 

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in October, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim said the Kingdom’s gross domestic product is expected to expand by 5.1 percent in 2025, supported by continued growth in non-oil activities. 

Commenting on the latest report, Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank, said: “Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector recorded a solid improvement in business conditions in October, with the PMI rising to 60.2, marking one of the strongest readings in over a decade.”  

He added: “The acceleration was driven by broad-based gains in output, new orders, and employment, reflecting sustained demand momentum and continued strength in the non-oil economy.”  

Al-Ghaith noted that the latest survey results also indicate a strong start to the final quarter of the year, supported by both domestic and external demand. 

According to the report, the pace of growth in new orders received by non-oil companies accelerated for the third consecutive month in October, with 48 percent of surveyed firms reporting higher sales. 

Participating companies attributed the sales growth to improving economic conditions, a growing client base, and increased foreign investment. 

Output and employment also expanded sharply during the month, with job creation rising at the fastest pace in nearly 16 years.

Al-Ghaith said the persistent rise in new export orders highlights the growing competitiveness of Saudi firms and the progress achieved under ongoing diversification initiatives. 

“The rise in demand encouraged firms to expand production and workforce capacity at the fastest rate since 2009, as businesses expanded capacity to meet new workloads. Purchasing activity and inventories also increased, while suppliers’ delivery times continued to improve, reflecting efficient coordination and resilient supply chains,” he added.  

October data indicated a sharp rise in input costs for non-oil firms, driven mainly by wage increases from salary revisions and bonuses. 

On the outlook, companies remained optimistic, citing strong market demand, ongoing project work, and government investment initiatives. 

“Optimism is underpinned by solid domestic demand and the momentum of ongoing projects. Although some concerns persist around costs and competition, sentiment overall remains strongly positive, reflecting confidence in the economy’s continued expansion and the strength of the non-oil private sector,” concluded Al-Ghaith.  

Topics: Saudi PMI non-oil economy manufacturing

