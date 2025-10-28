You are here

Partnership worth $214m to support Saudi healthcare localization

Partnership worth $214m to support Saudi healthcare localization
Meraee Al-Qahtani, Deputy Minister for Localization and Human Capital – Ministry of Health, right, Ammar Altaf, Assistant to the Deputy Minister of Investment, center, and Jessica Wong, Founder and Managing Partner of ewpartners take part in a signing ceremony during the Global Health Exhibition. (Supplied)
Updated 28 October 2025
Arab News
Partnership worth $214m to support Saudi healthcare localization

Partnership worth $214m to support Saudi healthcare localization
  • Agreement targets a number of areas under the Vision 2030 health transformation program
  • Investment opportunities will be developed in dialysis services, rehabilitation medicine, fertility and IVF and medical diagnostics
Updated 28 October 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: A new strategic partnership worth $214 million aims to enhance private sector participation in and attract investment into Saudi Arabia’s healthcare industry.

Signed by the Ministry of Investment, Ministry of Health and ewpartners on Tuesday at the Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh, the agreement targets a number of areas under the Vision 2030 health transformation program.

Investment opportunities will be developed in dialysis services, rehabilitation medicine, fertility and IVF and medical diagnostics.

Advanced healthcare technologies are set to be introduced, and the agreement also aims to localize specialized medical capabilities while expanding access to healthcare nationwide.

The initiative supports national targets to raise the private sector’s contribution to healthcare delivery from 40 to 65 percent, strengthen competitiveness and foster innovation and knowledge transfer. 

Ammar Altaf, assistant to the deputy minister of investment, said in a statement: “We look forward to working with ewpartners to bring leading Chinese healthcare technology companies to Saudi Arabia, together fostering a dynamic ecosystem for medical innovation in the Kingdom.” 

Jessica Wong, founder and managing partner of ewpartners, added: “We are honored to collaborate with MoH and MISA to bring China’s proven healthcare technologies — starting with dialysis, rehabilitation, fertility and diagnostics — to Saudi Arabia.

“By localizing successful models from Asia, we aim to accelerate medical innovation and improve access to quality care for communities across the Kingdom.” 

Since entering Saudi Arabia in 2017, ewpartners has invested in companies including Saudi Cloud Computing Co. (Alibaba Cloud–STC JV), Leshines (Lenovo supply-chain platform), Sahm Capital and J&T Express Middle East.

One of the first partners in its entry into healthcare in Saudi Arabia is EverLife Healthcare, the world’s fourth-largest nephrology and dialysis network. 

Topics: Global Health Exhibition 2025

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh
Updated 04 November 2025
Arab News
Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh
  • Bilateral ties play a crucial role in promoting regional and global stability, says Saudi official
  • ‘Tireless work between the two friendly countries can push mutual relations to a new stage’
Updated 04 November 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Japan held a ceremony in the capital Riyadh on Monday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between their countries.

During a speech, Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Al-Khereiji highlighted the strong relationship between Saudi Arabia and Japan. He said that their cooperation, which began in 1955, plays a crucial role in promoting regional and global stability and prosperity.

“The tireless work between the two friendly countries can push mutual relations to a new stage,” he said. Al-Khereiji highlighted that the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 established a comprehensive strategic partnership to achieve common goals, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

He expressed the Kingdom’s desire to enhance its relationship with Japan and achieve greater growth and prosperity for both countries, the SPA added.

Saudi Arabia is the primary supplier of crude oil to Japan, and Japan has become a significant partner for the Kingdom in trade and investment. Under Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, the two countries have agreed to enhance cooperation, including efforts in decarbonization, as highlighted in a blog post by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Topics: Japan Diplomacy

