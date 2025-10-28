You are here

Exhibitors praise EV Auto Show for helping to shape Saudi Arabia's clean-mobility landscape

Special Exhibitors praise EV Auto Show for helping to shape Saudi Arabia’s clean-mobility landscape
Exhibitors at the fourth annual EV Auto Show Riyadh aim to help shape Saudi Arabia’s clean-mobility landscape. (AN Photo/Loai Elkelawy)
Special Exhibitors praise EV Auto Show for helping to shape Saudi Arabia’s clean-mobility landscape
Exhibitors at the fourth annual EV Auto Show Riyadh aim to help shape Saudi Arabia’s clean-mobility landscape. (AN Photo/Loai Elkelawy)
Special Exhibitors praise EV Auto Show for helping to shape Saudi Arabia’s clean-mobility landscape
Exhibitors at the fourth annual EV Auto Show Riyadh aim to help shape Saudi Arabia’s clean-mobility landscape. (AN Photo/Loai Elkelawy)
Updated 28 October 2025
Rashid Hassan
Exhibitors praise EV Auto Show for helping to shape Saudi Arabia’s clean-mobility landscape

Exhibitors praise EV Auto Show for helping to shape Saudi Arabia’s clean-mobility landscape
  • Exhibitors showcasing their electric vehicles and related tech include BYD. Lucid Motors, Tesla, Sixt, Chery, iCaur and Jaecoo
  • A highlight of the event is the Saudi debut of the Rox Adamas luxury all-terrain SUV, following its global unveiling in Abu Dhabi
Updated 28 October 2025
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: From concept to real-world impact, exhibitors at the fourth annual EV Auto Show Riyadh aim to help shape Saudi Arabia’s clean-mobility landscape.

The exhibition floor at the three-day event, which began on Monday, features electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles from established manufacturers and newcomers to the market.

The exhibitors include Chinese company BYD, the world’s largest manufacturer of electric vehicles; Lucid Motors; Tesla; rental company Sixt; and other Chinese automotive brands including Chery, iCaur and Jaecoo.

These international players in the electric vehicle sector praised the event for providing a good platform for networking, and shared their views on the ways in which their brands support the Kingdom’s own vision for the future of sustainable mobility.

“This is a great opportunity to meet major global players in the EV sector, and visitors interested in our products,” Ruqaya Alalosi of Chinese manufacturer Rox Motors told Arab News.

One of the highlights of this year’s show is the Saudi debut of the Rox Adamas luxury all-terrain SUV, following its global unveiling in Abu Dhabi this month.

This year marks the second time fast-charging station maker Alpitronic Middle East has participated at the show.

It’s general manager, Stephan Malojer, told Arab News: “We have to say that the visitors, it’s the second day now, but we have had a lot of good discussions, quite a lot of good visitors, and have been meeting a lot of industry friends and also new contacts.

“So yes, it’s been a very positive experience so far. We are very happy with the booth layout, with the way that the whole organization worked out. And hopefully it pushes e-mobility out even further than it is now.”

Zeeshan Shahid, the marketing head of Jaecoo, said: “EV Auto Show is going great. I think it’s a very amazing initiative. It’s very important, actually, for the Saudi market to see all the brands together in one place, where people can see the (business-to-business and business-to-consumer booths), can combine here together under one roof and have such an amazing event.

“It was really amazing to see the participation from government officials as well, and along with that a lot of the big brands. Frankly speaking, I am very satisfied with this event and look forward to joining this event again next year.”

Regarding his interactions with visitors to the event, Shahid said: “It was very good. In fact, I was not expecting the visitors to be this much, and so overwhelming.

“We got a lot of bookings as well. People were interested, they wanted to sign up and they wanted to see how soon they can purchase the car. So it was not just a platform or a place where we just showcased our car, it was a good (return on investment) as well.”

Waheed Khairy, the chief strategy officer of EV-charging joint venture Smart Mobility, and chief operating officer of Saudi startup Turning Point Energy, told Arab News: “This is the fourth time that we are participating (at the show). We grew up with this expo when it started in 2022. We were quite small and we were a startup.

“But then as the years went by, we became market leaders. So here we are today, the platinum sponsors of this expo. And, yeah, it’s been good and it’s been groundbreaking.”

Smart Mobility, a joint venture between Foxconn Interconnect Technology and Saudi Arabia’s Saleh Suleiman Alrajhi and Sons, unveiled its self-developed Charging Point Management System at the show.

“For us, (the show) was very beneficial to build contacts, to meet other players in the industry. We are mainly (business-to-business) and we build relations throughout this expo,” Khairy added.

There are other major forums and trade shows in Riyadh, he said, but “the EV Auto Show turned out to be well-attended and well-organized, it’s well-planned. It’s a good opportunity for stakeholders and players in the market to meet and do networking.”

Organizers say the event gives industry executives, government officials and technical specialists a chance to discuss and share insights with stakeholders across the EV value chain, from manufacturers and importers to fleet operators, charging-network developers, and financial institutions.

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh
Updated 04 November 2025
Arab News
Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh
  • Bilateral ties play a crucial role in promoting regional and global stability, says Saudi official
  • ‘Tireless work between the two friendly countries can push mutual relations to a new stage’
Updated 04 November 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Japan held a ceremony in the capital Riyadh on Monday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between their countries.

During a speech, Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Al-Khereiji highlighted the strong relationship between Saudi Arabia and Japan. He said that their cooperation, which began in 1955, plays a crucial role in promoting regional and global stability and prosperity.

“The tireless work between the two friendly countries can push mutual relations to a new stage,” he said. Al-Khereiji highlighted that the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 established a comprehensive strategic partnership to achieve common goals, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

He expressed the Kingdom’s desire to enhance its relationship with Japan and achieve greater growth and prosperity for both countries, the SPA added.

Saudi Arabia is the primary supplier of crude oil to Japan, and Japan has become a significant partner for the Kingdom in trade and investment. Under Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, the two countries have agreed to enhance cooperation, including efforts in decarbonization, as highlighted in a blog post by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

