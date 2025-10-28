You are here

Saudi Arabia condemns RSF's human-rights abuses in Sudan's El-Fasher

A grandmother looks on next to her family while sitting at a camp for displaced people who fled from El-Fasher to Tawila, North Darfur, Sudan, October 27, 2025. (Reuters)
A grandmother looks on next to her family while sitting at a camp for displaced people who fled from El-Fasher to Tawila, North Darfur, Sudan, October 27, 2025. (Reuters)
Updated 28 October 2025
Arab News
Saudi Arabia condemns RSF’s human-rights abuses in Sudan’s El-Fasher

A grandmother looks on next to her family while sitting at a camp for displaced people who fled from El-Fasher to North Darfur.
  • Foreign Ministry says it is deeply concerned over reports of grave violations by the paramilitary force after it captured the city
  • RSF accused of massacring civilians and ethnic cleansing after 18 month siege
Updated 28 October 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is deeply concerned about human rights violations carried out by Sudanese paramilitary forces in El-Fasher, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

The Rapid Support Forces captured the city in the western Darfur region in recent days with reports of mass killings of civilians by the group.

The ministry expressed “deep concern and condemnation of the grave human rights violations during the recent attacks by the Rapid Support Forces on the city of El-Fasher.”

The statement called on the RSF to protect civilians, ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid, and adhere to international humanitarian law.

The RSF, which have been fighting the Sudanese Armed Forces since April 2023, had laid siege to El-Fasher for 18 months before capturing the city.

The group was ousted from the capital Khartoum earlier this year but now holds sway across the vast Darfur region.

Allies of the Army, the Joint Forces, accused the RSF of killing more than 2,000 civilians on Sunday and Monday.

Yale University's Humanitarian Research Lab said there was a “systematic and intentional process of ethnic cleansing” underway in the city.

A month after the war started, Saudi Arabia helped broker the Jeddah Declaration between the two warring sides, which recognized their obligations under international law to facilitate humanitarian action to meet the emergency needs of civilians.

In its statement Tuesday, the Kingdom called for a return to dialogue to achieve an immediate ceasefire and stressed the importance of Sudan’s unity, security, and stability.

It also highlighted the need to preserve Sudan’s institutions and its rejection of foreign intervention in the conflict.

Topics: Sudan conflict Sudan Saudi Arabia Rapid Support Forces

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh
Updated 04 November 2025
Arab News
Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia and Japan mark 70 years of diplomacy in Riyadh
  • Bilateral ties play a crucial role in promoting regional and global stability, says Saudi official
  • 'Tireless work between the two friendly countries can push mutual relations to a new stage'
Updated 04 November 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Japan held a ceremony in the capital Riyadh on Monday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between their countries.

During a speech, Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Al-Khereiji highlighted the strong relationship between Saudi Arabia and Japan. He said that their cooperation, which began in 1955, plays a crucial role in promoting regional and global stability and prosperity.

“The tireless work between the two friendly countries can push mutual relations to a new stage,” he said. Al-Khereiji highlighted that the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 established a comprehensive strategic partnership to achieve common goals, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

He expressed the Kingdom’s desire to enhance its relationship with Japan and achieve greater growth and prosperity for both countries, the SPA added.

Saudi Arabia is the primary supplier of crude oil to Japan, and Japan has become a significant partner for the Kingdom in trade and investment. Under Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, the two countries have agreed to enhance cooperation, including efforts in decarbonization, as highlighted in a blog post by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Topics: Japan Diplomacy

