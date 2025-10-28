Saudi Arabia condemns RSF’s human-rights abuses in Sudan’s El-Fasher

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is deeply concerned about human rights violations carried out by Sudanese paramilitary forces in El-Fasher, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

The Rapid Support Forces captured the city in the western Darfur region in recent days with reports of mass killings of civilians by the group.

The ministry expressed “deep concern and condemnation of the grave human rights violations during the recent attacks by the Rapid Support Forces on the city of El-Fasher.”

The statement called on the RSF to protect civilians, ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid, and adhere to international humanitarian law.

The RSF, which have been fighting the Sudanese Armed Forces since April 2023, had laid siege to El-Fasher for 18 months before capturing the city.

The group was ousted from the capital Khartoum earlier this year but now holds sway across the vast Darfur region.

Allies of the Army, the Joint Forces, accused the RSF of killing more than 2,000 civilians on Sunday and Monday.

Yale University's Humanitarian Research Lab said there was a “systematic and intentional process of ethnic cleansing” underway in the city.

A month after the war started, Saudi Arabia helped broker the Jeddah Declaration between the two warring sides, which recognized their obligations under international law to facilitate humanitarian action to meet the emergency needs of civilians.

In its statement Tuesday, the Kingdom called for a return to dialogue to achieve an immediate ceasefire and stressed the importance of Sudan’s unity, security, and stability.

It also highlighted the need to preserve Sudan’s institutions and its rejection of foreign intervention in the conflict.