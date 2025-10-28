Howe glad Newcastle kept hold of ‘complete package’ Osula

LONDON: Newcastle manager Eddie Howe on Tuesday backed William Osula to become “the complete package,” expressing his relief the striker did not leave the club on deadline day.
Eintracht Frankfurt were reportedly poised to complete a move for the 22-year-old in the transfer window, but Newcastle called off talks.
Osula has enjoyed more game time than expected this season, albeit it largely as a substitute, after big-money signing Yoane Wissa suffered a knee injury on international duty.
“Obviously it didn’t happen and much to our relief it didn’t happen because Yoane picked up an injury and Will is vitally important,” Howe said when asked how close Osula came to leaving St. James’ Park.
“We believe in his talent. He’s got speed — I think you could see that when he came on the pitch the other day — he’s quick, he’s athletic.
“But also I think what he’s added just through the continued attitude to his training, a lot better know-how, nous in terms of how to manage game situations.
“He’s benefited from that and he’s coming on the pitch looking like the complete package.”
Newcastle host Tottenham in the League Cup last 16 on Wednesday, with Osula in line for a rare start after scoring twice in the previous round against Bradford City.
The Dane has only started once in the Premier League this season, making the majority of his appearances as a substitute for Nick Woltemade.
“He’s an incredible athlete,” added Howe.
“Obviously he’s doing cameos at the moment, we’d love him to be able to sustain that for longer, which is very difficult, but he’s got the physical capabilities of delivering that, I think.”
