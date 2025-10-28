You are here

Newcastle United
Howe glad Newcastle kept hold of 'complete package' Osula

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe reacts during their Premier League match against Fulham — St. James’ Park, Newcastle, Oct. 25, 2025. (Reuters)
Updated 28 October 2025
AFP
  • Osula has enjoyed more game time than expected this season, albeit it largely as a substitute
  • “Obviously it didn’t happen and much to our relief it didn’t happen because Yoane picked up an injury and Will is vitally important,” Howe said
LONDON: Newcastle manager Eddie Howe on Tuesday backed William Osula to become “the complete package,” expressing his relief the striker did not leave the club on deadline day.
Eintracht Frankfurt were reportedly poised to complete a move for the 22-year-old in the transfer window, but Newcastle called off talks.
Osula has enjoyed more game time than expected this season, albeit it largely as a substitute, after big-money signing Yoane Wissa suffered a knee injury on international duty.
“Obviously it didn’t happen and much to our relief it didn’t happen because Yoane picked up an injury and Will is vitally important,” Howe said when asked how close Osula came to leaving St. James’ Park.
“We believe in his talent. He’s got speed — I think you could see that when he came on the pitch the other day — he’s quick, he’s athletic.
“But also I think what he’s added just through the continued attitude to his training, a lot better know-how, nous in terms of how to manage game situations.
“He’s benefited from that and he’s coming on the pitch looking like the complete package.”
Newcastle host Tottenham in the League Cup last 16 on Wednesday, with Osula in line for a rare start after scoring twice in the previous round against Bradford City.
The Dane has only started once in the Premier League this season, making the majority of his appearances as a substitute for Nick Woltemade.
“He’s an incredible athlete,” added Howe.
“Obviously he’s doing cameos at the moment, we’d love him to be able to sustain that for longer, which is very difficult, but he’s got the physical capabilities of delivering that, I think.”

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe William Osula

'Battle of the Sexes' pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

Updated 04 November 2025
Arab News
  • WTA world No. 1 Sabalenka vs. showman Kyrgios on Dec. 28
  • Game comes 52 years after Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs
DUBAI: WTA world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and tennis showman Nick Kyrgios face-off in a competition billed as the “Battle of the Sexes: The Dubai Showdown” on Dec. 28.

The event at the Coca-Cola Arena has been organized by TLive, the sports and entertainment company, co-founding partner IM8, and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

Fifty-two years after the legendary 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, this contemporary edition unites two of tennis’ most compelling personalities, the organizers stated in a release on Tuesday.

Sabalenka said: “I have so much respect for Billie Jean King and what she has done for the women’s game. I’m proud to represent women’s tennis and to be part of this modern take of the iconic ‘Battle of the Sexes’ match.

“Dubai is my home, and I know this city loves big, entertaining events. I have a lot of respect for Nick and his talent, but make no mistake, I’m ready to bring my A-game.”

Kyrgios said: “When the world No.1 challenges you, you answer the call. I've got massive respect for Aryna; she’s a powerhouse and a true champion.

“But I’ve never backed down from a challenge, and I’m not just here to play — I’m here to entertain. This is what I live for.”

Mark McFarlane, MD of TLive, said: “We’re bringing together two of tennis’ most compelling personalities for a night that celebrates skill, showmanship, and respect on and off the court.”

Topics: tennis Aryna Sabalenka Nick Kyrgios Dubai UAE

