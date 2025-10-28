Delta Airlines strengthens Saudi partnership ahead of Riyadh route launch

You are here

Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian speaks to Asharq Bloomberg on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh. (Screenshot)
  • The collaboration comes as Delta prepares to inaugurate its first-ever direct flights between its Atlanta hub and Riyadh next October
  • Bastian explained that the initial focus will be on leveraging the Kingdom’s growing investment opportunities to attract business travelers
RIYADH: Delta Airlines has entered into a new partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism aimed at boosting travel demand and raising awareness of the Kingdom in the US market, the carrier’s chief executive officer has confirmed.

The collaboration comes as Delta prepares to inaugurate its first-ever direct flights between its Atlanta hub and Riyadh next October, marking a key milestone in expanding its Middle East network.

Speaking to Asharq Bloomberg on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh, CEO Ed Bastian explained that the initial focus will be on leveraging the Kingdom’s growing investment opportunities to attract business travelers.

Looking ahead, Bastian said Delta also seeks to appeal to a new generation of American tourists drawn to Saudi Arabia’s emerging destinations, including the Red Sea Project and the historic Diriyah district.

“The Kingdom has become an attractive destination for a new generation of travelers,” Bastian affirmed, noting a broader shift in how Western visitors perceive Saudi Arabia as a tourism destination.

Reinforcing its regional commitment, Bastian revealed that Delta has signed a memorandum of understanding with Riyadh Air. The preliminary deal establishes a framework for cooperation in areas such as codeshare flights and destination coordination.

The partnership is expected to evolve over time, expanding into joint efforts in operations, maintenance, and technology — signaling a deepening connection between the US and Saudi aviation sectors.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy accelerated in October, with the Purchasing Managers’ Index climbing to 60.2, its second-highest level in more than a decade, signaling strong business growth momentum. 

The latest survey by Riyad Bank and S&P Global showed a sharp improvement in operating conditions across the Kingdom’s private sector, underpinned by solid demand, rising employment, and robust output growth.  

The October reading, up from 57.8 in September, highlights the sustained momentum of the non-oil economy as Vision 2030 reforms continue to drive diversification away from crude revenues. 

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in October, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim said the Kingdom’s gross domestic product is expected to expand by 5.1 percent in 2025, supported by continued growth in non-oil activities. 

Commenting on the latest report, Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank, said: “Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector recorded a solid improvement in business conditions in October, with the PMI rising to 60.2, marking one of the strongest readings in over a decade.”  

He added: “The acceleration was driven by broad-based gains in output, new orders, and employment, reflecting sustained demand momentum and continued strength in the non-oil economy.”  

Al-Ghaith noted that the latest survey results also indicate a strong start to the final quarter of the year, supported by both domestic and external demand. 

According to the report, the pace of growth in new orders received by non-oil companies accelerated for the third consecutive month in October, with 48 percent of surveyed firms reporting higher sales. 

Participating companies attributed the sales growth to improving economic conditions, a growing client base, and increased foreign investment. 

Output and employment also expanded sharply during the month, with job creation rising at the fastest pace in nearly 16 years.

Al-Ghaith said the persistent rise in new export orders highlights the growing competitiveness of Saudi firms and the progress achieved under ongoing diversification initiatives. 

“The rise in demand encouraged firms to expand production and workforce capacity at the fastest rate since 2009, as businesses expanded capacity to meet new workloads. Purchasing activity and inventories also increased, while suppliers’ delivery times continued to improve, reflecting efficient coordination and resilient supply chains,” he added.  

October data indicated a sharp rise in input costs for non-oil firms, driven mainly by wage increases from salary revisions and bonuses. 

On the outlook, companies remained optimistic, citing strong market demand, ongoing project work, and government investment initiatives. 

“Optimism is underpinned by solid domestic demand and the momentum of ongoing projects. Although some concerns persist around costs and competition, sentiment overall remains strongly positive, reflecting confidence in the economy’s continued expansion and the strength of the non-oil private sector,” concluded Al-Ghaith.  

