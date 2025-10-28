Delta Airlines strengthens Saudi partnership ahead of Riyadh route launch

RIYADH: Delta Airlines has entered into a new partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism aimed at boosting travel demand and raising awareness of the Kingdom in the US market, the carrier’s chief executive officer has confirmed.

The collaboration comes as Delta prepares to inaugurate its first-ever direct flights between its Atlanta hub and Riyadh next October, marking a key milestone in expanding its Middle East network.

Speaking to Asharq Bloomberg on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh, CEO Ed Bastian explained that the initial focus will be on leveraging the Kingdom’s growing investment opportunities to attract business travelers.

Looking ahead, Bastian said Delta also seeks to appeal to a new generation of American tourists drawn to Saudi Arabia’s emerging destinations, including the Red Sea Project and the historic Diriyah district.

“The Kingdom has become an attractive destination for a new generation of travelers,” Bastian affirmed, noting a broader shift in how Western visitors perceive Saudi Arabia as a tourism destination.

Reinforcing its regional commitment, Bastian revealed that Delta has signed a memorandum of understanding with Riyadh Air. The preliminary deal establishes a framework for cooperation in areas such as codeshare flights and destination coordination.

The partnership is expected to evolve over time, expanding into joint efforts in operations, maintenance, and technology — signaling a deepening connection between the US and Saudi aviation sectors.