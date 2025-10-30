PIF set to achieve goal of reaching $1tn in assets by year-end: Al-Rumayyan

You are here

Al-Rumayyan noted that the fund has launched more than 100 companies across a wide range of sectors to fill market gaps and drive economic diversification.
Updated 30 October 2025
Argaam
RIYADH: Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Public Investment Fund, said the fund’s assets have tripled since 2015, adding the fund's goal is to reach $1 trillion by the end of this year, “and we are very close to achieving it.”

The PIF has been the cornerstone of Saudi Vision 2030, with its workforce expanding from around 40 employees in 2015 to about 4,000 today. The fund has also established offices in major global cities.

Al-Rumayyan noted that the fund has launched more than 100 companies across a wide range of sectors to fill market gaps and drive economic diversification.

He revealed that a new PIF strategy is expected to be announced soon, as it is currently in the final stages of approval. The strategy will focus on six key sectors — tourism, travel and entertainment, as well as urban development, advanced manufacturing and innovation, logistics, renewable energy, and NEOM. 

This focus, he said, will help the fund prioritize investments according to clear timelines, emphasizing: “We don’t want to approach all investments with the same level of priority.”

Al-Rumayyan also highlighted the PIF's success in revitalizing King Abdullah Economic City, part of the fund’s portfolio. He said the PIF increased its ownership from a minority to a majority stake, transforming the company — which had been largely inactive for nearly two decades — into a dynamic hub by attracting ports, companies, and automotive industries, among others.

Saudi Arabia's non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Nirmal Narayanan 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy accelerated in October, with the Purchasing Managers’ Index climbing to 60.2, its second-highest level in more than a decade, signaling strong business growth momentum. 

The latest survey by Riyad Bank and S&P Global showed a sharp improvement in operating conditions across the Kingdom’s private sector, underpinned by solid demand, rising employment, and robust output growth.  

The October reading, up from 57.8 in September, highlights the sustained momentum of the non-oil economy as Vision 2030 reforms continue to drive diversification away from crude revenues. 

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in October, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim said the Kingdom’s gross domestic product is expected to expand by 5.1 percent in 2025, supported by continued growth in non-oil activities. 

Commenting on the latest report, Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank, said: “Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector recorded a solid improvement in business conditions in October, with the PMI rising to 60.2, marking one of the strongest readings in over a decade.”  

He added: “The acceleration was driven by broad-based gains in output, new orders, and employment, reflecting sustained demand momentum and continued strength in the non-oil economy.”  

Al-Ghaith noted that the latest survey results also indicate a strong start to the final quarter of the year, supported by both domestic and external demand. 

According to the report, the pace of growth in new orders received by non-oil companies accelerated for the third consecutive month in October, with 48 percent of surveyed firms reporting higher sales. 

Participating companies attributed the sales growth to improving economic conditions, a growing client base, and increased foreign investment. 

Output and employment also expanded sharply during the month, with job creation rising at the fastest pace in nearly 16 years.

Al-Ghaith said the persistent rise in new export orders highlights the growing competitiveness of Saudi firms and the progress achieved under ongoing diversification initiatives. 

“The rise in demand encouraged firms to expand production and workforce capacity at the fastest rate since 2009, as businesses expanded capacity to meet new workloads. Purchasing activity and inventories also increased, while suppliers’ delivery times continued to improve, reflecting efficient coordination and resilient supply chains,” he added.  

October data indicated a sharp rise in input costs for non-oil firms, driven mainly by wage increases from salary revisions and bonuses. 

On the outlook, companies remained optimistic, citing strong market demand, ongoing project work, and government investment initiatives. 

“Optimism is underpinned by solid domestic demand and the momentum of ongoing projects. Although some concerns persist around costs and competition, sentiment overall remains strongly positive, reflecting confidence in the economy’s continued expansion and the strength of the non-oil private sector,” concluded Al-Ghaith.  

