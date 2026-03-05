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War in Iran

Jordan’s king condemns Iranian attacks in region during talks with Syrian president

Jordan’s king condemns Iranian attacks in region during talks with Syrian president
During their telephone conversation, both leaders emphasized the need for dialogue to prevent further escalation of the regional crisis. (Screengrab)
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Updated 12 March 2026
Arab News
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Jordan’s king condemns Iranian attacks in region during talks with Syrian president

Jordan’s king condemns Iranian attacks in region during talks with Syrian president
  • King Abdullah and President Ahmad Al-Sharaa emphasized the need for dialogue to prevent further escalation of regional crisis amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran
Updated 12 March 2026
Arab News
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LONDON: King Abdullah of Jordan and President Ahmad Al-Sharaa of Syria discussed on Thursday the dangerous developments in the region this week following the US and Israeli attacks against Iran that began on Saturday.

During their telephone conversation, both leaders emphasized the need for dialogue to prevent further escalation of the regional crisis.

Iran responded to the US-Israeli attacks by launching waves of missiles and drones targeting Jordan and several other countries. King Abdullah condemned these retaliatory strikes against targets in Jordan and other regional states, and said that protecting Jordanian citizens and ensuring the nation’s security and sovereignty were top priorities, the Jordan News Agency reported. Jordan also denounced recent Iranian attacks targeting Turkiye and Azerbaijan.

During their talks, the king and Al-Sharaa also highlighted the need to deescalate tensions in the occupied West Bank, and protect worshippers’ access to Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan. The holy site in Jerusalem was closed for a sixth consecutive day on Thursday as Israeli authorities continued to place the area under emergency regulations.

Topics: War in Iran

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