IDF arrests 10 Israeli civilians after crossing Israel-Syria border

CAIRO: The Israeli army arrested 10 Israeli civilians on Sunday after they crossed the Syrian border, according to the Jerusalem Post.

In a statement, the army said IDF soldiers operating in the area returned the civilians from Syrian territory to Israel, before transferring them to Israeli police.

“The IDF strongly condemns this incident and emphasizes its severity, which constitutes a criminal offense that endangers civilians and IDF soldiers,” the military stated.

WATCH: video shared by the IDF shows Israeli civilians as they cross Israel-Syria border

An Israeli news source reported that this was the fourth time in the past day that so-called activists from the “Habashan Pioneers” group had attempted to cross the border.

The group is reportedly one of many groups who are seeking to establish Jewish settlements inside Syria.