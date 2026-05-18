First Turkish-Iraqi transit convoy passes through Syria, reviving abandoned trade route

LONDON: Syrian authorities reported the crossing of the first transit convoy between Turkiye and Iraq on Monday through the Al-Yarubiyah-Rabia crossing, in the country’s northeastern region.

The move is highly important as it revives transport and trade routes through Syria’s territory that were abandoned due to the civil war lasting from 2011 to 2024.

The convoy entered from the Tal Abyad border crossing on the Syrian-Turkish border and then moved to Iraq through the Al-Yarubiyah-Rabia crossing, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency.

Mazen Alloush, director of public relations at Syria’s General Authority for Borders and Customs, told SANA that the operation reinforced Syria’s role as a regional logistics hub connecting neighboring markets.

“The authority continues to facilitate transit and customs clearance procedures while enhancing operational and logistical readiness at border crossings to ensure the smooth movement of trucks and goods,” Alloush said.

Syria and Iraq reopened the crucial Al-Yarubiyah-Rabia crossing in April after nearly 13 years of closure due to the Syrian civil war. The government in Damascus is in charge of four border crossings with Iraq and 12 with Turkiye in northeastern Syria.