What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Billion Dollar Blindspot’

For decades, global capital markets have operated with a systematic blind spot. Not in technology. Not in energy. In women’s health.

Maryann Selfe, a Swiss-based global wealth and investment strategist and two-decade veteran of institutional capital allocation, exposes this failure in her new book “The Billion Dollar Blindspot.”

The thesis is startling: The same system that excluded half the population from clinical research created a trillion-dollar arbitrage opportunity.

Selfe’s discovery was personal. Suffering from uterine fibroids — affecting up to 80 percent of women by age 50 — she was offered a hysterectomy as the “gold standard.” Amputation presented as medicine’s best answer. That moment triggered an investor’s instinct. Where consensus is that uniform, markets are often mispriced.

The book traces how the data gap emerged. After the thalidomide disaster of the 1960s, regulators excluded pregnant women from clinical trials. That precaution expanded into a blanket exclusion of all women of “childbearing potential.”

By the 1980s male physiology had become the proxy for human physiology. Dosing guidelines, diagnostic tools, and even car crash test dummies were built around the male body.

The consequences are measurable. Women are 73 percent more likely to be seriously injured in frontal collisions. Endometriosis takes nearly a decade to diagnose. Heart disease, the leading killer of women, is still assessed using male symptom profiles.

But Selfe is writing an investment thesis, not a grievance. Three forces are converging: Demographics, with millennial and Generation X women at peak earnings and health requirements; technology, with data infrastructure making personalized care scalable; and culture, with demand once invisible now measurable.

Using the CFA Institute’s five criteria, Selfe tests women’s health as an emerging investment category. Her verdict: It qualifies. The market is large, demand is durable, and mispricing is substantial.

She maps five business models — therapeutics, devices, diagnostics, digital health, and services — across three risk stages. She guides readers through public equities, private funds, and syndicates. She warns against overconcentration and treating headlines as signals.

The book’s core message is unsentimental: This is not about being good, it is about being smart. The two just happen to align. The blind spot is closing. Capital, once it sees clearly, moves fast.