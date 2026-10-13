“The Emotional Advantage” draws on groundbreaking research into human and nonhuman expressions to reveal what scientists are learning about the evolutionary origins of emotions, how they manifest across species, and how this knowledge can benefit humans and other animals alike.

Mariska Kret takes readers into the lab, out into the field, and under the skin to describe how she and her team are studying these expressions using various innovative methods to understand what emotions are good for and how they influence others.