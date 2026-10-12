American democracy is under pressure, as institutions that we once thought stable suddenly seem precarious. At the same time, artificial intelligence has taken over much of our online life, with enormous offline consequences.

In “AI and Political Freedom,” Matthew Botvinick examines the interaction of AI and democracy, exploring how AI is likely to challenge democracy as we move further into the 21st century.

Botvinick—an expert on both democratic theory and AI technology—finds that the prognosis is serious. AI is poised to destabilize our democratic institutions—to attack them at their most vulnerable points and provide a useful tool for leaders with authoritarian aspirations.

Yet despite the potential threat posed by the collision of AI and democracy, Botvinick argues that there are ways that we can safeguard our political freedom. Botvinick points out that concern about our democratic backsliding emerged just as public attention turned to AI safety.