Saudi Arabia opens June ‘Sah’ sukuk issuance with 4.6% returns

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has opened subscriptions for its June issuance of the government-backed “Sah” savings sukuk, offering an annual return of 4.60 percent, up from 4.56 percent in the previous month.

In a post on X, Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center said the subscription period for the issuance opened at 10:00 a.m. Saudi time on June 7 and will close at 3:00 p.m. on June 9.

The latest offering forms part of the 2026 issuance calendar managed by the NDMC and underscores the Kingdom’s ongoing commitment to advancing financial inclusion and promoting personal savings.

Introduced as part of the Financial Sector Development Program, a core pillar of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, “Sah” aims to increase the national savings rate from around 6 percent to 10 percent by 2030.

According to the NDMC, the minimum subscription amount for the June offering is SR1,000 ($266.56), and the maximum is SR200,000 per investor.

The sukuk has a one-year maturity and provides fixed returns payable at redemption.

June “Sah” subscriptions are available exclusively to Saudi nationals aged 18 and above through approved investment platforms, including SNB Capital, Aljazira Capital, Alinma Investment, SAB Invest and Al Rajhi Capital.

Sukuk are Shariah-compliant investment instruments that give investors partial ownership in the issuer’s underlying assets, serving as a popular alternative to conventional bonds.

Unlike conventional bonds, sukuk returns are structured in full compliance with Shariah principles. The “Sah” product is marketed as a low-risk savings instrument that is fee-free, offers flexible redemption, and provides returns linked to prevailing market conditions.

The offering underscores sustained investor confidence in Saudi Arabia’s economic outlook. In January, Fitch Ratings reaffirmed the Kingdom’s sovereign credit rating at A+ with a stable outlook, citing its strong debt metrics and substantial sovereign financial assets.

In May, the Kingdom raised SR2.42 billion ($644 million) through its May sukuk issuance.

Saudi Arabia has accelerated debt issuance in recent years as it balances lower oil revenues with heavy spending on Vision 2030 projects, including infrastructure, tourism, industrial development and giga-projects such as NEOM, while maintaining fiscal flexibility through domestic and international borrowing.