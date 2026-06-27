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Netanyahu says deal with Lebanon ‘historic’ for Israel

Update Netanyahu says deal with Lebanon ‘historic’ for Israel
Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on as State Department Counselor Daniel Holler, Israel's Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter and Lebanon's Ambassador to the US Nada Hamadeh sign a framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon, at the State Department in Washington. (Reuters)
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Updated 28 June 2026 13:08
AFP
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Netanyahu says deal with Lebanon ‘historic’ for Israel

Netanyahu says deal with Lebanon ‘historic’ for Israel
  • Netanyahu said in a televised briefing “this is a blow to Iran and Hezbollah“
  • “The agreement with Lebanon is a big mistake,” said Ben Gvir
Updated 28 June 2026 13:08
AFP
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JERUSALEM: Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday hailed the US-brokered agreement with Lebanon, calling it a historic achievement that dealt a blow to arch-foes Iran and Hezbollah.
“Yesterday ... we achieved a historic deal for the state of Israel after direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon,” Netanyahu said in a televised briefing.
“This is a blow to Iran and Hezbollah.”
Netanyahu reiterated that Israeli forces would remain in the so-called security zone established by the military some 10 kilometers (six miles) inside the Lebanese territory.
“We will remain in the area until Hezbollah and the rest of the terror groups are disarmed,” he added.
Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir denounced the agreement saying the Lebanese government could not be trusted to disarm Hezbollah.
“The agreement with Lebanon is a big mistake... Indeed, we are staying in most of the territory for now, but the state of Lebanon will not disarm Hezbollah,” he said on his Telegram channel.
The Israeli prime minister said: “Both the United States and Lebanon have recognized Israel’s right to maintain a security zone inside Lebanon for as long as it remains necessary to safeguard our security.
“We will continue to hold this security zone until Hezbollah and all other terrorist organizations are fully disarmed and no longer pose any threat to Israel from Lebanese territory.”
Ben Gvir added: “Members of the Lebanese government are Hezbollah ministers, and Lebanon cannot be trusted to take Hezbollah’s weapons ... Only IDF soldiers will destroy Hezbollah, no other party will do it for us.”

Topics: Battlefield Lebanon Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Itamar Ben Gvir Hezbollah

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