Netanyahu says deal with Lebanon ‘historic’ for Israel

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday hailed the US-brokered agreement with Lebanon, calling it a historic achievement that dealt a blow to arch-foes Iran and Hezbollah.

“Yesterday ... we achieved a historic deal for the state of Israel after direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon,” Netanyahu said in a televised briefing.

“This is a blow to Iran and Hezbollah.”

Netanyahu reiterated that Israeli forces would remain in the so-called security zone established by the military some 10 kilometers (six miles) inside the Lebanese territory.

“We will remain in the area until Hezbollah and the rest of the terror groups are disarmed,” he added.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir denounced the agreement saying the Lebanese government could not be trusted to disarm Hezbollah.

“The agreement with Lebanon is a big mistake... Indeed, we are staying in most of the territory for now, but the state of Lebanon will not disarm Hezbollah,” he said on his Telegram channel.

The Israeli prime minister said: “Both the United States and Lebanon have recognized Israel’s right to maintain a security zone inside Lebanon for as long as it remains necessary to safeguard our security.

“We will continue to hold this security zone until Hezbollah and all other terrorist organizations are fully disarmed and no longer pose any threat to Israel from Lebanese territory.”

Ben Gvir added: “Members of the Lebanese government are Hezbollah ministers, and Lebanon cannot be trusted to take Hezbollah’s weapons ... Only IDF soldiers will destroy Hezbollah, no other party will do it for us.”