AlUla unveils Manara — a new destination for astronomy, astrotourism

RIYADH: Set beneath some of the clearest and darkest skies on Earth, AlUla has unveiled the design of AlUla Manara, a landmark destination for astronomy, scientific discovery and astrotourism that will transform how visitors experience the cosmos.

Located within the world’s third-largest Dark Sky Park and situated between Gharameel Nature Reserve and Harrat Uwayrid Reserve, AlUla Manara will connect the area’s rich celestial heritage with the future of scientific exploration, creating a destination for discovery, learning and inspiration.

Designed by Heatherwick Studio — the globally renowned architecture and design practice behind landmark projects including Little Island in New York, Azabudai Hills in Tokyo and Coal Drops Yard in London — AlUla Manara’s distinctive form draws inspiration from spiraling geometries observed throughout the universe, from galaxies and planetary rings to collections of stars and gas, alongside similar patterns found in plants, fossils and shells.







Concept images of AlUla Manara’s design inspired by the spiralling forms of galaxies and planetary rings. (Supplied)



The design was recently approved by the directors of the Royal Commission for AlUla as part of the Kingdom’s wider ambitions to strengthen its position in astronomy, scientific research, innovation and sustainable destination development under Saudi Vision 2030.

Exteriors will draw from AlUla’s identity, with textured stone cladding that references the sandstone mountains and surrounding UNESCO World Heritage landscape. The facility’s tubular forms incorporate integrated shading systems that manage sunlight during the day while protecting dark-sky visibility at night. Operable windows respond to changing weather conditions, enhancing energy efficiency while preserving views across the surrounding landscape.

Rooted in AlUla’s long-standing connection to the stars and traditions of celestial navigation, AlUla Manara contributes to preserving this intangible heritage while presenting it through a modern scientific lens.

Just as Maraya became an internationally recognized icon for architecture and culture, Manara has the potential to become a defining symbol of AlUla’s future as a destination for exploration, learning and inspiration. Phillip Jones, Royal Commission for AlUla chief tourism officer

Naif Al-Malik, vice president of wildlife and natural heritage at the RCU, said: “Sustainability and conservation-led development are at the heart of AlUla and reflected throughout the design and ambition of AlUla Manara.

“Our dark skies are one of AlUla’s most remarkable natural assets and a resource we are actively safeguarding. Through AlUla Manara, we are creating a platform for scientific research, education and innovation while ensuring this celestial heritage remains protected for future generations.”

According to the royal commission, AlUla Manara is a movement that is “redefining humanity’s relationship with the night sky,” positioning astrotourism as a new frontier for exploration while connecting ancient landscapes, cultural heritage and future scientific discovery.

Envisioned as a “one-of-a-kind opportunity for public engagement with science and astronomy,” it will “contribute to Saudi Arabia’s growing significance in the world of space research while positioning AlUla globally as a future-forward astronomy destination.”

The project builds upon AlUla’s growing reputation as an astrotourism destination, supported by Dark Sky Park certifications, the Astrotourism Policy, community astronomy initiatives and the wider AlUla Manara program. The Astrotourism Policy establishes lighting controls, zoning requirements and visitor management standards designed to preserve AlUla’s exceptional night skies.

Stuart Wood, executive partner and group leader at Heatherwick Studio, told Arab News: “Space observatories are often remote, sterile places, technical outposts that feel distant from the public. We saw an opportunity to dissolve those barriers and create a place where visitors can step inside the wonder of the cosmos: an environment that is both immersive and inspiring, standing alongside the most advanced science of our time.

“The AlUla Manara visitor center will place experiential learning at the heart of world-class science, igniting curiosity and inspiring generations of stargazers and scientists to come.”

AlUla Manara will be more than a traditional observatory, with visitors, researchers and astronomy enthusiasts able to engage directly with the wonders of the universe through immersive experiences, scientific discovery and hands-on learning.

It will feature immersive exhibitions and galleries, a planetarium, restaurant and rooftop observation deck. Alongside interactive experiences, the facility will host real-time scientific research, offering visitors a rare opportunity to witness discovery in action.

Phillip Jones, chief tourism officer at the RCU, told Arab News: “For millennia, AlUla’s night skies have guided communities and traders, inspired stories and shaped histories within and beyond the region.

“With AlUla Manara, visitors will be able to connect with this extraordinary legacy while experiencing the future of astronomical discovery … Just as Maraya became an internationally recognized icon for architecture and culture, Manara has the potential to become a defining symbol of AlUla’s future as a destination for exploration, learning and inspiration.”

He added the project would expand AlUla’s tourism ecosystem beyond heritage, culture and archaeology while “reinforcing its appeal for discerning travelers, astronomy enthusiasts and researchers alike.”