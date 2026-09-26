BUENOS AIRES: Saudi Ambassador to Argentina Hatem Al-Ghamdi recently met with Argentina’s Secretary of Energy Maria Carmen Tettamanti in Buenos Aires.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest and ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector, the Saudi Embassy said in a statement on X.

Meanwhile in Berlin, Acting Charge d’Affaires Asia bint Abdul Latif Baakdah received Head of the Bavarian State Chancellery and Minister of State for Federal Affairs and Media Dr. Florian Herrmann, and Dr. Marco Lorenz, head of the Bavarian State Representation to the Federal Government, at the embassy.

The meeting covered matters of mutual interest.