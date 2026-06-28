You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon’s Aoun hopes US will press Israel to withdraw from southern areas
Battlefield Lebanon
Battlefield Lebanon

Lebanon’s Aoun hopes US will press Israel to withdraw from southern areas

Lebanon’s Aoun hopes US will press Israel to withdraw from southern areas
Lebanon, Israel and the United States on Friday signed a trilateral framework agreement aimed at paving the way for a peace deal between the two long-time Middle East adversaries. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zpyk8

Updated 28 June 2026 06:39
Reuters
AFP
Follow

Lebanon’s Aoun hopes US will press Israel to withdraw from southern areas

Lebanon’s Aoun hopes US will press Israel to withdraw from southern areas
  • Aoun tell US President Donald Trump in a phone ‌call that Lebanon would assume its ⁠responsibilities ⁠in implementing the framework agreement
Updated 28 June 2026 06:39
Reuters AFP
Follow

BEIRUT: ‌Lebanese President Joseph Aoun told US President Donald Trump that he hoped Washington would help prevent violations of ‌a framework ‌agreement with ‌Israel ⁠and ensure agreed commitments ⁠are fulfilled, particularly by pressing Israel to withdraw from ⁠occupied areas in ‌southern Lebanon, ‌the Lebanese ‌presidency said ‌on Saturday.
Aoun also told Trump in a phone ‌call that Lebanon would assume its ⁠responsibilities ⁠in implementing the framework agreement, the presidency added in a statement.
Aoun “said the Lebanese state would assume its responsibilities in implementing the framework agreement and expressed hope that the United States would help prevent any violations of the deal and ensure that all commitments are fulfilled, notably by pressuring Israel to withdraw from the areas it occupies in southern Lebanon to facilitate the deployment of the Lebanese army up to the international border,” Aoun’s office said in a statement.
At the end of the call, Trump said he looked forward to meeting Aoun in Washington soon, the statement said.
Lebanon, Israel and the United States on Friday signed a trilateral framework agreement aimed at paving the way for a peace deal between the two long-time Middle East adversaries.
The agreement — details of which were not announced in Washington — is the result of five rounds of talks in the US capital aimed at ending decades of hostilities and weeks of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

Topics: Battlefield Lebanon Lebanon Israel Joseph Aoun

Related

Update Netanyahu says deal with Lebanon ‘historic’ for Israel
Middle East

Netanyahu says deal with Lebanon ‘historic’ for Israel

Developing Israel and Lebanon sign framework agreement in Washington video
Middle East

Israel and Lebanon sign framework agreement in Washington

Latest updates

Lebanon’s Aoun hopes US will press Israel to withdraw from southern areas

Lebanon’s Aoun hopes US will press Israel to withdraw from southern areas

Iraqi forces raid Baghdad’s Green Zone amid arrest reports

Iraqi forces raid Baghdad’s Green Zone amid arrest reports

Iran Guards say strikes against Kuwait, Bahrain in retaliation for US attack

Iran Guards say strikes against Kuwait, Bahrain in retaliation for US attack

Congo rally to a 3-1 win against Uzbekistan to seal place in the World Cup knockouts

Congo rally to a 3-1 win against Uzbekistan to seal place in the World Cup knockouts

Colombia and Portugal through to World Cup last 32 after thrilling draw

Colombia and Portugal through to World Cup last 32 after thrilling draw

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.