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Israel military says soldier killed in south Lebanon fighting

Israel military says soldier killed in south Lebanon fighting
An Israeli flag, center, on a destroyed building in southern Lebanon is seen from northern Israel, on Sunday, June 28, 2026. (AP Photo)
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Updated 28 June 2026 13:07
AFP
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Israel military says soldier killed in south Lebanon fighting

Israel military says soldier killed in south Lebanon fighting
Updated 28 June 2026 13:07
AFP
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JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said a soldier was killed on Sunday in fighting in southern Lebanon, two days after Israel and Lebanon signed an agreement aimed at ending hostilities.
Captain David Hazutt, 21, a platoon commander “fell in combat” in southern Lebanon, the military said.
His death brings Israel’s military losses to 38 soldiers and one civilian contractor since the war between Israel and Hezbollah erupted in early March.

Topics: Battlefield Lebanon

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Israel military says soldier killed in south Lebanon fighting

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