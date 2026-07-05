Qatar ports post double-digit growth in June container traffic 

JEDDAH: Qatari ports handled 78,002 twenty-foot equivalent units in June, marking a 13 percent increase from May as container traffic strengthened and vessel calls increased.

According to Mwani Qatar’s June Ports Performance report, the country’s three commercial ports received 121 vessels during the month, representing a 21 percent increase from May.

The latest figures underscore the resilience of Qatar’s logistics sector as the country continues to invest in transport infrastructure under its National Vision 2030 strategy and seeks to strengthen its position as a regional trade and logistics hub.

Qatar’s ports also handled nearly 23,000 tonnes of general cargo, while bulk cargo volumes exceeded 67,000 tonnes, up 40 percent from the previous month, Mwani Qatar said in its X post.

In a separate post highlighting performance during the first six months of 2026, the state-owned ports operator said the ports handled more than 493,105 TEUs and around 273,325 tonnes of general cargo.

It added: “The ports also handled more than 325,000 tonnes of bulk cargo, approximately 25,000 roll-on/roll-off units, and over 112,000 head of livestock across 866 vessels.”

Mwani Qatar operates the country’s three commercial ports — Hamad Port, Doha Port, and Al-Ruwais Port — and plays a central role in facilitating trade, supporting supply chains, and advancing Qatar’s logistics sector.

The latest figures come as Gulf shipping routes remain under close watch amid recent regional tensions, with Qatar continuing to rely on its ports to facilitate trade and maintain supply chains.

They also follow a strong 2025, when Qatar’s ports handled more than 3,000 vessels and nearly 1.46 million containers, alongside around 1.85 million tonnes of general cargo and more than 122,000 roll-on/roll-off units, highlighting the sector’s growing role in supporting trade and logistics.