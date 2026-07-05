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OPEC+ member countries adjust production, reaffirm commitment to oil market stability

OPEC+ member countries adjust production, reaffirm commitment to oil market stability
Seven OPEC+ countries agreed to increase production by 188,000 barrels per day in August as they continue the gradual rollback of voluntary output cuts while monitoring global market conditions. Shutterstock.
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Updated 05 July 2026 14:14
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OPEC+ member countries adjust production, reaffirm commitment to oil market stability

OPEC+ member countries adjust production, reaffirm commitment to oil market stability
Updated 05 July 2026 14:14
SPA
Follow

RIYADH: The seven OPEC+ member countries, including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, and Kuwait, as well as Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman, which had previously announced additional voluntary production adjustments in April and November 2023, held a virtual meeting on July 5 to review the latest developments and outlook for the oil market.

In line with their commitment to supporting oil market stability, the seven participating countries decided to implement an adjustment to production levels of 188,000 barrels per day from the total additional voluntary adjustments announced in April 2023. This adjustment is scheduled to take effect in August.

The additional voluntary adjustments announced in April 2023 may be gradually reinstated, either partially or fully, depending on market conditions. The participating countries will continue to closely monitor and assess market conditions.

As part of their ongoing efforts to support market stability, the seven countries reaffirmed the importance of adopting a cautious approach and maintaining full flexibility to increase, halt, or reverse the gradual rollback of voluntary production adjustments, including reversing the previous voluntary adjustments announced in November 2023.

The seven OPEC+ countries also noted that this measure will provide an opportunity for participating nations to accelerate the compensation process. They reiterated their commitment to the Declaration of Cooperation, including the additional voluntary adjustments, with compliance to be monitored by the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee. The countries also affirmed their intention to fully compensate for overproduction since January 2024.

The seven nations will hold monthly meetings to monitor market developments, compliance levels, and the implementation of compensation plans. The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 2.

Topics: OPEC Oil Oil market Declaration of Cooperation

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