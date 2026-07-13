SINGAPORE: Oil prices jumped on Monday as Iran expanded strikes on Gulf states following attacks by the United ​States, threatening energy shipments via the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures climbed $3.10, or 4.08 percent, to $79.11 by 06:25 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.95, or 4.11 percent, to $74.36 a barrel.

US forces completed another wave of strikes ​against Iran on Sunday, hitting dozens of targets at multiple locations with ​precision munitions, the Central Command said. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on ⁠Monday they attacked US military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz is open to commercial traffic, although Iran declared earlier that it closed the strait after a vessel traveled on an unapproved route and was struck.

Six vessels transited the strait on Sunday, ⁠shiptracking data from Kpler showed, the lowest ‌number in five weeks.

The ‌escalating attacks cast further doubt ​on the future of an ‌interim US-Iranian agreement signed last month that aimed to ‌reopen the strait and end the war after a further 60 days of negotiations.

Following the agreement, global oil supply rose by 4.1 million barrels per day in June, ‌but remained 9.4 million bpd below pre-war levels, the International Energy Agency said in its ⁠monthly ⁠report on Friday.

“Hopes of a relatively quick resolution to the recent skirmishes may be in doubt after tension escalated over the weekend,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said the relatively tame rise in oil prices suggested the market was taking the view that the current flare up represented an escalation within a fragile truce and fell well short of a complete collapse ​of the ceasefire.

“How accurate ​that view is remains to be seen,” he said in a note.