Saudi team win 5 awards at physics Olympiad, Kingdom to host 2027 edition  

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia: Saudi Arabia’s national team have won five awards at the 56th International Physics Olympiad in Colombia, while the Kingdom also secured the right to host the prestigious competition in 2027, marking another milestone in its drive to strengthen science education and academic engagement.

The IPhO, held in the Colombian city of Bucaramanga from July 4 to 12, brought together 381 secondary school students representing 87 countries.

With the latest achievement, Saudi Arabia’s cumulative record at the International Physics Olympiad now stands at eight silver medals, 26 bronze medals and 23 certificates of recognition, reflecting the Kingdom’s steadily improving performance in international science competitions.

The awards were earned following an extensive training program organized by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, also known as Mawhiba, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The students progressed through the National Science and Mathematics Olympiad before advancing to specialized training camps and intensive coaching under Saudi and international experts through the Mawhiba International Olympiad Program.

Growing record

Separately, the International Physics Olympiad Board approved Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 57th International Physics Olympiad in 2027 during this year’s competition in Colombia.

The successful bid builds on Saudi Arabia’s growing record of organizing major international science competitions.

Riyadh hosted the 56th International Chemistry Olympiad in July 2024, bringing together 333 students from 90 countries, while Dhahran staged the 25th Asian Physics Olympiad in May 2025 with the participation of 240 students from 30 Asian countries.

The Kingdom is also preparing to host the third International Nuclear Science Olympiad in Jeddah from Aug. 2 to 9, further reinforcing its position as a venue for major international scientific events.

Saudi officials said the decision to award the 2027 Olympiad to the Kingdom reflects international confidence in its organizational capabilities and expanding scientific infrastructure.

Hosting the event also supports the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Human Capability Development Program by investing in young talent, promoting innovation and strengthening the Kingdom’s knowledge-based economy while showcasing its scientific and educational progress.

Nurturing the gifted

Mawhiba is one of Saudi Arabia’s flagship institutions for developing talented students in science, technology and innovation.

Earlier this month, the ministries of education and industry and mineral resources launched the 2026 Mawhiba Summer program, which is being held in 19 cities across Saudi Arabia and at partner institutions abroad.

The initiative offers 88 enrichment units serving more than 12,000 students through programs in scientific research, academic enrichment, technology, game development and leadership.

The courses focus on four national priority areas — human health, energy and industry, environmental sustainability, and future economies — supporting Saudi Arabia’s long-term research, development and innovation goals.