Saudi housing ministry signs $1.22bn in H1 contracts, offers 13k opportunities 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipalities and Housing announced the offering of over 13,000 investment opportunities through the “Fursah” portal for investment in Saudi cities during the first half of 2026.

The total value of contracts signed through the portal exceeded SR4.6 billion ($1.22 billion) as part of its efforts to enhance municipal investment and improve the efficiency of utilizing municipal assets across the Kingdom.

The ministry explained that the opportunities offered in the municipal sector included the development and operation of municipal assets, service facilities, and other services.

This allows the private sector to view available prospects and apply for them through unified and transparent procedures, contributing to enhanced competitiveness, increased investment efficiency, and the development of partnerships with investors.

It added that the “Fursah” portal enables investors to electronically access and apply for opportunities across cities and governorates nationwide, streamlining the investment process and improving the management of government assets and facilities.

The opportunities span a broad range of sectors, including agriculture, industry, commerce, education, healthcare, and the environment. They also cover public utilities, sports, entertainment, tourism, construction, real estate management, transportation, and other services.

The ministry said this supports the attractiveness of Saudi cities while promoting sustainable economic and urban development.

According to the ministry, the “Fursah” portal standardizes tendering and contracting procedures, increases transparency and competitiveness, and improves investor access to opportunities across the Kingdom, helping enhance the investment cycle and service efficiency.

The ministry said the first-half results reflect ongoing efforts to strengthen the municipal investment ecosystem, attract private-sector investment and increase its contribution to urban development, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

REDF launches alternative financing program

The Real Estate Development Fund has launched its “Alternative Financing” program to strengthen the Kingdom’s housing finance ecosystem by increasing banks’ lending capacity and helping more Saudi families purchase their first homes.

Under the program, REDF will provide additional financing to participating banks, enabling them to issue more mortgages while improving liquidity in the banking sector and expanding access to sustainable housing finance.

The first phase is being implemented through a partnership with the Saudi National Bank and the National Housing Co. REDF will provide financing to support mortgage issuance by SNB, while NHC will make selected housing units available to first-time Saudi homebuyers.

Eligible customers can purchase homes in selected NHC projects in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, with monthly installments starting from SR699. The program also offers instant financing approval to simplify the home-buying process.

CEO of REDF Loaye Al-Nahedh said: “The Alternative Financing program provides additional funding that increases banks’ lending capacity, enabling more first-time buyers to access housing finance and contributing to a stronger and more flexible housing finance ecosystem in the Kingdom.”

He added: “Our collaboration with SNB and NHC combines financing, housing supply, and government support into a unified customer journey. This is a practical example of how strategic partnerships can facilitate, accelerate, and make homeownership more accessible for Saudi families.”

As the model expands to include more banking partners, REDF expects it to increase mortgage lending capacity, enhance liquidity across the financial system and support higher levels of mortgage issuance.

The fund said the initiative will help strengthen Saudi Arabia’s housing finance ecosystem and accelerate progress toward Vision 2030’s target of raising homeownership to 70 percent.