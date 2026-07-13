Makkah museum traces history of Qur’an writing

MAKKAH: The Holy Qur’an Museum in the Hira Cultural District in Makkah showcases replica models of the materials used to write the Holy Qur’an during the Prophetic era.

The museum offers visitors an educational experience exploring the origins of the written revelation and the methods the Prophet’s companions used to record Qur’anic verses.

The exhibits include leather parchments, palm fronds, wood, stone, and animal bones such as shoulder blades and ribs. These materials were used before the Qur’an was compiled into a single volume.

Accompanied by explanatory displays and interactive presentations, the exhibits show how these materials were used and highlight efforts to preserve the Qur’an in its original form.

One of the Hira Cultural District’s leading attractions, the museum explores the history of the Qur’an, its sciences, and the stages of its writing and compilation through modern exhibition halls and interactive technologies, offering visitors an engaging and immersive educational experience.