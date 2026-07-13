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US missions in UAE suspend consular appointments over ‘security situation’

US missions in UAE suspend consular appointments over ‘security situation’
The US embassy in Abu Dhabi. (Social media)
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Updated 13 July 2026 22:20
AFP
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US missions in UAE suspend consular appointments over ‘security situation’

US missions in UAE suspend consular appointments over ‘security situation’
  • ‘The US Embassy in Abu Dhabi and US Consulate General in Dubai have canceled consular appointments from July 13 to 15 due to the regional security situation’
Updated 13 July 2026 22:20
AFP
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DUBAI: The United States said they will suspend consular appointments in the United Arab Emirates on Monday for three days against the backdrop of escalating military tensions in the Gulf region.
“The US Embassy in Abu Dhabi and US Consulate General in Dubai have canceled consular appointments from July 13 to 15 due to the regional security situation. If you have an appointment on those dates, Americans should not come to the embassy or consulate, we will contact you to reschedule,” it said.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Dubai

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