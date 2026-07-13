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Lebanon says it has detained Daesh commander

Lebanese army soldiers patrol a street at the entrance of southern Lebanese village of Froun on June 30, 2026. (AFP)
Lebanese army soldiers patrol a street at the entrance of southern Lebanese village of Froun on June 30, 2026. (AFP)
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Updated 14 July 2026 19:23
AFP
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Lebanon says it has detained Daesh commander

Lebanese army soldiers patrol a street at the entrance of southern Lebanese village of Froun on June 30, 2026. (AFP)
  • Syrian authorities had said Thursday that preliminary investigations showed Daesh was behind the attack
Updated 14 July 2026 19:23
AFP
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BEIRUT, Lebanon: Lebanese authorities said Monday they had detained a Syrian commander from the Daesh group, as Damascus investigates a Daesh-linked cell accused of bombings during a visit by France’s President Emmanuel Macron.
In a statement, Lebanon’s internal security forces said they arrested the suspect “after careful monitoring and follow-up operations” on June 30 and that he was the group’s leader in central and southern Syria.
The announcement comes nearly a week after two bombings hit Damascus during Macron’s visit to Syria, killing one person and wounding dozens, near the hotel where the French leader spent the night.
Syrian authorities had said Thursday that preliminary investigations showed Daesh was behind the attack.
On Monday, the Syrian interior ministry published the names of three men it had interrogated, alleging that they were behind the bombings.
While its grip on Syrian territory it had claimed was broken in 2019, Daesh remains active in some cells across the country.
In Lebanon, Sunni extremist groups that pledged allegiance to Daesh fought several battles with the army in the 2010s and carried out a series of deadly bombings targeting the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and its supporters.
But they were largely defeated militarily in 2017.
Last year, Lebanon’s military said it arrested the suspected leader of the Daesh group in the country, implicating him in planning several operations.
Lebanon and Syria share a porous, 330-kilometer (205-mile) border notorious for the smuggling of people and goods.

 

Topics: Daesh

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