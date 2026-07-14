Saudi scouts launch unified digital platform

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Scouts Association has launched a unified scouting data platform to automate scouting activities, improve organizational efficiency, and advance digital and institutional transformation.

The platform aims to develop the Kingdom’s scouting system, unify procedures and data, and improve services for members. It is designed for all members of the scouting movement in the Kingdom, including male and female scout leaders, cubs, youth members, scout veterans, and volunteers.

It provides an integrated electronic system for registering and managing member data, generating reports and statistics, supporting planning and follow-up, and highlighting scouting programs and initiatives. It also aims to create a comprehensive, accurate database of all scouting members.

The platform will facilitate the issuing of scouting identity cards and official certificates, organize participation in national and international events through verified records, and track the leadership and training development of male and female scout leaders. In addition, it will streamline communication and provide access to programs, training opportunities and events.

The association urged those involved in scouting activities to register on the platform by scanning the QR code published on its official social media accounts.