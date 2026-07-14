Netanyahu says Israel will deliver ‘decisive blow’ if Iran attacks

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday vowed to strike powerfully against Iran if Tehran staged a new attack on Israel.

“I will say it to the leaders of Iran: Do not count on things remaining quiet if you attack us,” Netanyahu said at a conference in Dimona.

The southern town hosts a facility officially dedicated to nuclear research but is widely believed to house Israel’s undeclared nuclear arsenal.

“The days are over when someone strikes us and we don’t hit back with a decisive blow,” Netanyahu added.

He said the strikes would be more powerful than the ones carried out jointly with key ally the United States earlier this year.

“Do not count on a rerun,” Netanyahu said, referring to the previous attacks on Iran, according to a video released by his office.

“Because it will not be a rerun, and that was already powerful enough. This will be a different event, much more powerful.”

Netanyahu’s threat came amid new US strikes on Iran and as US President Donald Trump vowed to reimpose a blockade on Iranian ports.

US strikes on Tuesday also hit the Iranian port city of Bushehr, which hosts Tehran’s only civilian nuclear plant.

In retaliation to US strikes that began three days ago, Iran has launched missiles targeting US allies in the region.