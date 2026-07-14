Saudi Arabia condemns latest Iranian attacks on regional countries

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday condemned attacks carried out by Iran and factions backed by Tehran on Kuwaiti border posts, an offshore drilling platform operated by Kuwait Oil Company, the Kuwaiti consulate in Basra, and two Emirati oil tankers.

The Kingdom also condemned Iranian attacks on Jordan, Bahrain, and Qatar.

The United Arab Emirates’ Defense Ministry said early Tuesday that Iran attacked two tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, killing one mariner and wounding eight others.

Bahrain also came under renewed attack early Tuesday morning as Iran retaliated over the latest round of US airstrikes. Bahrain sounded its missile alert siren, urging the public to seek shelter.

Kuwait’s armed forces said they were responding to “hostile aerial targets” on Monday and again on Tuesday evening.

On Sunday, Kuwait’s army said ​one worker was injured after a ‌drilling ‌platform ​owned ‌by ⁠Kuwait ​Oil Company was ⁠targeted by a “hostile” drone.

The army ⁠also said ‌on ‌X ​that ‌three ‌border posts in the north were ‌subjected to an attack, resulting ⁠in ⁠material damage.

The Kingdom’s foreign ministry reiterated its categorical rejection of Iran’s violation of the sovereignty of regional nations, its continued behavior that destabilizes regional security and stability, and its infringement upon the principles of international law, the UN Charter, the Charter of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The Kingdom holds Iran accountable for the consequences of persisting in these flagrant aggressions and calls for an immediate halt to such violations in order to safeguard the security, stability, and safety of the region, the ministry said.

The Kingdom reaffirms its full solidarity with neighboring nations regarding the measures they take to uphold their sovereignty, the ministry added.