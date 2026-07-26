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Al-Hilal join list of 20 biggest-spending clubs in summer transfer window after addition of Summerville

Dutch international winger Crysencio Summerville. (@Alhilal_EN)
Dutch international winger Crysencio Summerville. (@Alhilal_EN)
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Updated 26 July 2026 15:24
Ali Khaled
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Al-Hilal join list of 20 biggest-spending clubs in summer transfer window after addition of Summerville

Dutch international winger Crysencio Summerville. (@Alhilal_EN)
  • Signing of Dutch winger takes total spending to $79.2m
  • Al-Hilal 20th, 1 place below fellow Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli
Updated 26 July 2026 15:24
Ali Khaled
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DUBAI: Al-Hilal have broken into the list of the top 20 highest-spending clubs in the world during the current summer transfer window, according to Saudi business daily Al-Eqtisadiah.

The window only opened in Saudi Arabia three days ago, but Al-Hilal’s spending has already hit $79.2 million after the signing of Dutch international winger Crysencio Summerville following his performances at the World Cup.

The Riyadh club paid English Championship side West Ham United $73.4 million for the 24-year-old, according to the latest updates on Transfermarkt, a platform which specializes in player transfers and their market value.

Al-Hilal’s summer transfer activity now involves 11 players, with the total market value of $79.2 million. These deals include Summerville for $73.4 million, Mohammed Al-Sarnoukh for $3.42 million and Sabri Dahal for $2.62 million.

Other players added by Al-Hilal include Mohammed Al-Owais and Abdullah Al-Anzi, who joined on free deals, Nawaf Al-Habashi (undisclosed fee), and Joao Cancelo, Caio Cesar, Abdullah Radif, Ali Al-Bulaihi, and Mohammed Al-Qahtani, who are all returning from loan deals.

One ahead in the list are 19th-placed Al-Ahli, who have spent $81 million so far, with $44.8 million going on Portuguese international winger Francisco Trincao.

Tottenham Hotspur of England top the list of highest spenders, having spent $303.7 million, followed by Chelsea ($292.7 million), Manchester City ($199.2 million), Brighton ($143.7 million), and Aston Villa ($120 million).

Sixth are AC Milan of Italy, having spent $119.8 million so far, followed by Liverpool of the English Premier League ($117.8 million), Bayern Munich of Germany ($117.6 million), Atletico Madrid of Spain ($116 million), Barcelona of Spain ($116 million), and Sporting Lisbon of Portugal ($115.2 million).

The list of the 100 highest spenders features Al-Ittihad ($18.2 million), Al-Diriyah ($5.2 million), Al-Taawoun ($2.45 million), Al-Kholood ($2.27 million) and Al-Qadsiah ($1.06 million).

Saudi Pro League Champions Al-Nassr have yet to make any signings.

Topics: Al-Hilal Crysencio Summerville

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