Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 10,766 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Sunday, losing 37.27 points, or 0.34 percent, to close at 10,766.84.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR2.37 billion ($632 million), with 98 stocks advancing and 158 declining.

Similarly, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu lost 71.04 points, or 0.32 percent, to close at 22,001.81. A total of 23 stocks advanced, while 32 retreated.

The MSCI Tadawul Index lost 5.85 points, or 0.40 percent, to close at 1,443.82.

Top gainers, losers

The best-performing stock of the day was Tabuk Agricultural Development Co., whose share price surged 9.96 percent to SR7.40.

Other top performers included United Carton Industries Co., whose share price rose 6.46 percent to SR26.38, followed by Almasane Alkobra Mining Co., whose share price surged 4.30 percent to SR74.05.

East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry recorded the steepest decline, falling 5.91 percent to SR187.90.

Alwasail Industrial Co. also saw its stock price fall 4.79 percent to SR2.78.

Jarir Marketing Co. also saw its stock price decline 4.35 percent to SR16.05.

Corporate announcements

Scientific & Medical Equipment House Co. announced it secured a SR199 million contract to maintain and repair medical devices and equipment at hospitals and healthcare centers in the Asir region under the Ministry of Health’s Asir Health Cluster.

According to a Tadawul filing, the financial impact of the project is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Shares of Scientific & Medical Equipment House Co. closed 1.30 percent higher at SR27.54.

SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. announced its interim consolidated financial results for the six-month period ended June 30. A bourse filing revealed that the company recorded a net profit of SR1.6 billion in the first six months of the year, down 21.4 percent from the same period in 2025.

The company attributed the decline to lower sales volumes caused by supply chain disruptions, as well as reduced contributions from an associate and a joint venture. These factors were partially offset by higher average selling prices for its products.

SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. ended the session at SR121.50, up 0.57 percent.